Texas vs Texas A&M: Football fans react to costly ticket prices for big game

The Brief Football fans excited to watch the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies game Cheapest tickets cost $500-600, while the most expensive seats cost around $20,000 Game is at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 pm.



Football fans paid to see the Texas Longhorns and the Aggies play on the same field for the first time since Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.

Many people are excited to watch the historic matchup return to the gridiron.

"Ticket prices are absolutely insane," said Brendan Brimage, a Texas A&M student.

The legendary Lone Star Showdown is costly if you want to watch it in person.

"My friend, a close friend of mine that went to A&M, we were going to go together, and we were like, It is not worth it; that's a lot of money to spend on one game," said Juan Meraz, a UT alumni.

The cheapest tickets cost $500-600, while the most expensive seats cost around $20,000.

"My family has season tickets for A&M, actually," said Ruby Bixby, a Longhorns fan. "I'll be going with them, but just looking at the prices and seeing that they're like $1,000, I don't know if I'd been able to go to the game otherwise."

The average price is around $1,1000, according to StubHub.

"I'm definitely kind of shocked," said Cameron Jobson, a UT Austin sophomore. "I mean, not a lot of students who go here can afford $1,000 to go to a football game anyway. So I'm guessing most people would just be at the watch parties instead of actually going to the games."

Nonetheless, fans are excited to see the two teams square off once again.

"My in-laws are all Texas fans, and my whole family are Aggie fans," said Brimage. "We're actually from College Station. I'm up here for Thanksgiving, and it's going to be a heated one."

Although the game is not taking place on Thursday this year, it has always been a Thanksgiving tradition.

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 23: A large Texas Longhorn flag is run across the end zone over a touchdown during the SEC college football game between Texas Longhorns and Kentucky Wildcats on November 23, 2024, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Expand

"I started to become a fan of the rivalry in the 90s as I was here," said Meraz. "To me, it was always just like part of Thanksgiving. So as Thanksgiving came on, it was the Cowboys during Thanksgiving Day and then the Longhorns and Aggies playing that night."

The rivalry dates back to 1894. However, this one is set up as one of the most meaningful, considering the winner will head to the SEC championship game.

"I have friends that are Aggies, so I get to talk smack to them; that's a lot of fun because not doing it for ten years, I kind of missed it," said Meraz.

The two teams heading into the game are ranked in the top 20.

"We just left College Station this morning, and it's already getting busy," said Brimage. "It's already getting crazy, and it's going to be a packed house for sure."

The seats for the Longhorns vs. Aggies are the most expensive regular season football tickets on record, including NFL and college football.

The game is at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 pm.