Texas to put warning labels on foods with certain food additives

article

The Brief A new Texas law will require warning labels on packaged foods containing certain additives that are "not recommended for human consumption" by authorities in Australia, Canada, the EU, or the UK. This is the first U.S. law to mandate warning labels for food additives, potentially forcing companies to reformulate popular products like Doritos and M&M's. The law, which also includes provisions for increased physical activity and nutrition education in schools, will apply to packages produced after January 1, 2027.



A new Texas law would require products that contain certain food additives to have a warning label that says those additives are "not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom."

The warning label must be placed in a "prominent and reasonably visible" location on the packaging and must be easily readable on the background of the packaging.

Texas would be the first in the U.S. to use warning labels to target additives, rather than nutrients like sugar or saturated fat, to change American diets.

It will force food companies to decide whether to reformulate products to avoid the labels, add the newly required language, pull certain products from Texas shelves or oppose the measure in court.

The law will impact popular chips and candies, like Doritos, M&M's and Trix cereal, which all use synthetic food dyes.

The law only applies to packages produced after Jan. 1, 2027.

The Consumer Brands Association, which represents major food manufacturers such as General Mills and PepsiCo had previously called on Abbott to veto the bill.

What they're saying:

"The labeling requirements of SB 25 mandate inaccurate warning language, create legal risks for brands and drive consumer confusion and higher costs," John Hewitt, senior vice president of state affairs, told Fox News Digital.

Some of the targeted ingredients are allowed in all the named regions

Regulators in Australia, Canada, the EU and the U.K. take a cautious approach to food additives: If a product’s safety is uncertain, it can be banned or restricted until it is determined to be safe. By contrast, the U.S. generally allows products on the market unless there is clear risk of harm.

Three additives targeted by Texas — partially hydrogenated oils, Red Dye No. 4 and Red Dye No. 3 — are not approved or have been banned in food by U.S. regulators.

Several of the other listed ingredients are allowed in all four of those regions, according to the Associated Press.

Examples of those include: Blue Dye No. 1; Blue Dye No. 2; butylated hydroxyanisole, or BHA; butylated hydroxytoluene, or BHT; diacetyl; interesterified soybean oil; lactylated fatty acid esters of glycerol and propylene glycol; and potassium aluminum sulfate.

Artificial food dyes and chemicals

More than 40 ingredients that could trigger the warning label under the Make Texas Healthy Again bill.

READ MORE: FDA aims to eliminate petroleum-based synthetic dyes in food by end of 2026

The ingredients that would trigger the warning label include:

Acetylayed esters of mono- and diglycerides (acetic acid ester)

Anisole

Azodicarbonamide (ADA)

Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA)

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Bleached flour

Blue 1 (CAS 3844-45-9)

Blue 2 (CAS 860-22-0)

Bromated flour

Calcium bromate

Canthaxanthin

Certified food colors by the United States Food and Drug Administration

Citrus red 2 (CAS 6358-53-8)

Diacetyl

Diacetyl tartaric and fatty acid esters of mono- and diglycerides (DATEM)

Dimethylamylamine (DMAA)

Dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate (DSS)

Ficin

Green 3 (CAS 2353-45-9)

Interesterified palm oil

Interesterified soybean oil

Lactylated fatty acid esters of glycerol and propylene glycol

Lye

Morpholine

Olestra

Partially hydrogenated oil (PHO)

Potassium aluminum sulfate

Potassium bromate

Potassium iodate

Propylene oxide

Propylparaben

Red 3 (CAS 16423-68-0)

Red 4 (CAS 4548-53-2)

Red 40 (CAS 25956-17-6)

Sodium aluminum sulfate

Sodium lauryl sulfate

Sodium stearyl fumarate

Stearyl tartrate

Synthetic trans fatty acid

Thiodipropionic acid

Titanium dioxide

Toluene

Yellow 5 (CAS 1934-21-0)

Yellow 6 (CAS 2783-94-0)

More exercise

Beyond the food warning labels, SB25 mandates more time for health and exercise in public schools.

Currently, students in grades six, seven and eight are required to participate in four semesters of at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily. That number would increase to six semesters under SB 25.

Nutrition education

In higher education, students in an undergraduate degree program would be required to take a class in nutrition education as developed by the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee.

The committee would be appointed by the governor by Dec. 31, 2025.

The seven-member committee would at least include:

One expert in metabolic health, culinary medicine, lifestyle medicine, or integrative medicine

One licensed physician certified in functional medicine

One member representing the Texas Department of Agriculture

One member representing a rural community

One member representing an urban community

One pediatrician specializing in metabolic health

Doctors and nurses would be required to complete continuing education on nutrition and metabolic health in order to remain licensed in Texas.