Texas weather: How to file insurance claims after hail storm

The possibility of hail was a concern for some residents during Monday's storms. Many Central Texas communities have been hit hard during the past week.

If you have hail damage, make sure you document everything, even picking up hailstones and taking pictures of those can be part of your claim.

"If they're that ping pong ball size or bigger, then there's most likely damage. If you're getting damage on the hood and the roof of your car, then most likely it's a good idea to also get your roof inspected on your home," Rich Johnson, director of communications and public affairs at the Insurance Council of Texas said.

After you call your insurance company, they will send an adjuster out to assess the damage.

If you want a second opinion, call a contractor. Many of them offer free estimates.

"It's just another way to document it. Especially up on your roof, where you don't want to be going. They have the equipment and the skills to take pictures and document what's going on up on your roof," Johnson said.

The adjuster will write up an estimate for the insurance company.

The Texas Department of Insurance says you can make temporary repairs like covering broken windows, but don't make permanent repairs until an adjuster sees the damage.

Save any receipts and save proof you paid the deductible on the claim.

"It's all based on your insurance contract. You'll have the deductible, which is the cost out of pocket. The cost of repairs will need to exceed your deductible," Johnson said.

There are also some things you can do before the next storm rolls around.

"If you have decking or a shed, or the side, the outside of your home, go ahead and document it before anything happens," Johnson said. "If you have to store a car outside, and you can't get it inside, if you have moving blankets or any kind of padded material that might be able to attach to your hood, it might save you that headache down the road of having to file a claim."

How long the entire process takes depends on the company and how many claims are being made. Johnson says the adjuster can usually come out within a week to ten days.

