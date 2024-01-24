Expand / Collapse search

Texas weather: School delays and closures due to flooding

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin weather: Flash flooding in parts

Some areas in Central Texas have been hit with 8 to 12 inches of rain since Monday. Zack Shields has details.

AUSTIN, Texas - Flooding in Central Texas has forced several school districts to cancel classes or delay the start of school on Wednesday, January 24.

Fayetteville ISD - Closed.

Smithville ISD - 2-hour delayed start. Buses will run on a 2-hour delay as well. 

Revised Smithville ISD bell schedule:

  • BP - 9:55am
  • SES  - 9:45am
  • JH  - 9:55am
  • SHS - 9:55am

Giddings ISD - 2-hour delayed start.

Gonzales ISD - Closed.

Round Top-Carmine ISD - Closed.

La Grange ISD - Closed.

Flatonia ISD - 2-hour delayed start. Buses will run on a 2-hour delay as well.

Schulenburg ISD - Closed.

Waelder ISD - Closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.