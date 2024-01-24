Texas weather: School delays and closures due to flooding
AUSTIN, Texas - Flooding in Central Texas has forced several school districts to cancel classes or delay the start of school on Wednesday, January 24.
Fayetteville ISD - Closed.
Smithville ISD - 2-hour delayed start. Buses will run on a 2-hour delay as well.
Revised Smithville ISD bell schedule:
- BP - 9:55am
- SES - 9:45am
- JH - 9:55am
- SHS - 9:55am
Giddings ISD - 2-hour delayed start.
Gonzales ISD - Closed.
Round Top-Carmine ISD - Closed.
La Grange ISD - Closed.
Flatonia ISD - 2-hour delayed start. Buses will run on a 2-hour delay as well.
Schulenburg ISD - Closed.
Waelder ISD - Closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.