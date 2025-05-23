Texas weather: Severe storms leave damage behind in Hays County

The Brief Severe storms left behind lots of damage in Hays County Many neighbors found damage to their roof, windshields, and solar panels



After severe weather on Thursday night, Hays County got all sorts of damage in both neighborhoods and at the airport.

In the Uhland-Kyle area, golf-ball-sized hail came down.

"My neighbor's daughter comes zooming into the driveway, and she's like, 'it's hailing, it is hailing.' I'm like, 'what?' I mean it's blue skies and then all of a sudden, the bottom fell out and sure enough, my house started getting plummeted," resident Paul Bienvenue said.

He described a few minutes of chaos.

"My dog was going crazy. I had to put him in the kennel. It was chaotic. I had a 12-year-old running around the house, not knowing what to do, the dog barking at everything," he said. "It sounded like somebody was throwing baseballs at my house. It was crazy. I've never been through anything like that before."

Many neighbors found damage to their roof, windshields, and even solar panels.

One company in the neighborhood recommended homeowners to get a roofer to do an inspection after a major hail storm.

"They're going to be with you to help you file the claim through the whole process. They are going to show you the damage that are found, and they're going to help you step by step," Garrett Kinnison, roofing restoration specialist with Quality Exteriors, said.

Over at San Marcos Regional Airport, some planes ended up upside down.

"Unfortunately, especially there at the airport, that's the worst place for a wind shear or one of those microbursts. It appears that's what happened because it just came out of nowhere," John Cyrier, chairman of the San Marcos Airport Advisory Committee said.

He says because those planes were light and made of aluminum, the wind can get them going if they're not tied down in time.

"A plane typically starts flying, like that size of an aircraft, it usually starts flying at about 55 to 60 miles an hour. If you get a quick gust like that, it will literally cause the airplane to fly," he said.

Luckily, no one was flying in the air.

"With today's modern technology, we do carry information on it. It shows us the radar, shows us where bad weather's at. It just doesn't show you where a wind shear is going to be," Cyrier said.