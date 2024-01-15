Texas weather: Williamson County opens Emergency Operations Center

The arctic blast has arrived and with a Winter Storm Warning in effect and potentially icy conditions, Williamson County has opened its Emergency Operations Center.

Williamson County’s Road and Bridge Division was out overnight checking pavement temperatures and possible icing, particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

Crews are on call to treat county roads and bridges with sand and de-icing material.

In case of power outages, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will open the doors of its headquarters, 508 Rock Street in Georgetown, as a warming and charging station for those without power.

For a complete list of warming centers throughout the county and state, visit www.tdem.texas.gov/warm.

The Sheriff's Office has additional deputies on call just in case. And EMS has an additional truck working overnight in the northern part of the county.



"We want the residents of Williamson County to stay home and stay safe. Please use caution when using space heaters in your home as we have an increased risk for house fires during extreme cold weather," said County Judge Bill Gravell.



For updated information from Williamson County, visit the website at www.wilcotx.gov and follow Williamson County on Facebook and X @PreparingWilco.