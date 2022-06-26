Texas Wildfire west of Dallas burning nearly 12,000 acres

A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says.

TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the state for 200 days has now delivered over one million gallons of retardant to Texas wildfires.

The one millionth gallon was delivered to the Dempsey Fire early Sunday morning.

To assist with the fire, Austin Fire Department has sent one vehicle and four AFD members to the area.

