Wildfire threats increase in Texas; forest service to heighten preparedness

Texas A&M Forest Service raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 as the threat of wildfire activity increased across several areas of the state.

Preparedness Levels are planning assumptions determined by fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, and suppression resource availability.

The Forest Service notes the increase in wildfire threats can be traced to warm and dry conditions expanding across the state.

"Agency fire managers continuously monitor conditions and assess needs locally to best position agency resources across areas of concern for a quick and effective response to any request for assistance," Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief, said.

Dry and dormant grasses across West Texas may support increased wildfire activity through Wednesday, particularly in dry vegetation areas south and west of Amarillo and Wichita Falls.

Storms and a cold front moving into Texas on Thursday will bring elevated fire weather to areas south of Lubbock to Abilene and into South Texas.

Firefighters statewide have responded to almost 444 wildfires that have burned over 12,800 acres this year.

In preparation for the current wildfire danger, the Forest Service is opening the Abilene Airtanker Base as well as single-engine air tanker bases in Alpine and Alice.

The agency also continues to maintain fully staffed task forces across the state.

The forest service asks Texans to stay aware of fires and immediately contact local authorities if a wildfire is spotted.

A quick response can help save lives and property.

Visit the Texas Fire Potential Outlook for a complete report on current wildfire conditions and outlook this week.