Texas winter weather: Dripping Springs parks, trails closed until further notice

All Dripping Springs city parks and trails are closed until further notice due to the recent ice storm.

The city says that the storm caused many tree limbs to fall on roads and in city parks. Public Works staff have been working for the past three days to make city streets passable by cutting limbs and moving them from travel lanes.

However, there's still too much ice for staff to haul off the branches, so they're remaining on the side of the road until everything thaws out.

The city says that many trees have also fallen in the parks and public areas, and that due to this, all City parks and trails will be closed until further notice, including:

Founders Memorial Park

Dripping Springs Ranch Park

Charro Ranch Park

Veterans Memorial Park

Sports & Recreation Park

What do I do about limbs and debris on my property?

The city says limbs and trees on private property will not be removed by city staff.

Waste Connections customers will have their normal bulk/brush days starting next week. Customers can place their debris for removal on their regularly scheduled bulk/brush days. Residents are advised to cut limbs to 4-5 feet max in length and not bundle more than 50 lbs per bundle, or they cannot collect them.

Non-Waste Connections customers and all residents can also bring their branches to Dripping Springs Ranch Park and place their limbs in the designated section.

What do I do if I see a limb on a powerline?

Home and business owners need to contact their electric service provider for issues that are not causing any danger.

If you see sparks, fire, smoke, or if someone is trapped beneath a line, call 9-1-1 right away, but only in emergency situations.