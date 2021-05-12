The Go-Go's to be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2021 inductees.

Among them is the Go-Go's, which have been called the most successful all-women rock band of all time. They are the first and still only all-women band to score a number-one album playing their own instruments and writing their own songs.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Go-Go's have an Austin connection as the band's bassist Kathy Valentine was born and raised here and still calls Austin home.

"For many years I felt like we were a little dismissed and kind of all this other stuff took precedence like oh they fought and they broke up and they got high and all this other stuff and it’s like what every band does but for some reason with us it seemed to overshadow our achievements which were incredible," Valentine said.

Valentine has had a great year, aside from being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she graduated from St. Edward's University this spring.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"I got my music start here in Austin, I don’t think I would be a musician if I didn’t have been raised here in grew up here…I moved there to make it in the music business," she added. "This band came together out of the streets the way a rock and roll band does and we took it all the way to the top which just perseverance and talent and timing and great songs…

Advertisement

The induction ceremony is this October in Cleveland, Ohio. Some of the other iconic names to be inducted include the Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner, who is entering the hall for the second time. Her first induction was back in 1991 as half of the Ike and Tina Turner duo.