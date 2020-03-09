There have been 43,264 confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in and from the greater Houston area.

The confirmed cases by county: Austin County - 55 • Brazoria County - 1,560 • Brazos County - 1,615 • Chambers County - 198 • Colorado County - 88 • Fort Bend County - 3,645 • Galveston County - 2,667 • Grimes County - 103 • Harris County (including Houston) - 28,255 • Jackson County - 39 • Liberty County - 224 • Matagorda County - 160 • Montgomery County - 1,952 • Polk County - 106 • San Jacinto County - 29 • Walker County - 2,047 • Waller County – 131 • Washington County - 245 • Wharton County – 145

The patients have been linked to a mix of both international travel, community spread and exposure to an existing patient.

The first COVID-19 death was reported in Matagorda County on March 16. Several other counties have reported deaths, with the area total reaching 606.

Many counties are also reporting recoveries, which are totaling 15,352.

Here's a timeline of how the virus has unfolded in our area:

Friday, June 26

Grimes County has 16 new cases and three new recoveries.

Waller County is reporting two more cases and four new recoveries.

San Jacinto County added one new case, making it 29 total.

Jackson County is reporting 16 new cases and one new recovery.

Colorado County has 11 more positives today and six more recoveries.

Brazoria County is reporting one death, 25 recoveries, and 97 new COVID-19 cases.

Walker County is reporting eight new cases.

Wharton County added four new cases.

Montgomery County reported 63 new cases and 48 recoveries.

Harris County added 1,238 new cases, eight more deaths, and 397 recoveries.

Galveston County reports 252 new cases and 24 more recoveries.

Brazos County reports 122 additional positive cases, nine additional recoveries, and the death of a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.

Matagorda County reports five new cases.

Fort Bend County reports 248 new cases, 40 recovered and one death.

Liberty County reports 15 new cases and 13 recoveries.

Thursday, June 25

Walker County they have 20 new cases and one new death.

Chambers County reports seven more cases and seven more recoveries.

Wharton County adds 12 new cases.

Galveston County added 149 new cases and 53 new recoveries.

Harris County reports 1,231 new cases, 305 new recoveries, and seven more deaths.

Fort Bend added 130 new COVID-19 cases.

Polk County reports 11 new cases.

Matagorda County reports 12 new cases.

Jackson County reports two new cases and four recoveries.

San Jacinto County added four cases.

Brazos County reports 116 additional positive cases, 19 additional recoveries, and the death of a man in his 60s.

Liberty County reports 16 new cases.

Montgomery County reports 58 new cases and 19 recoveries.

Wednesday, June 24

Colorado County added three new cases.

Washington County added three new cases and reported one more death.

Harris County reports a total of 25,786 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 346 total deaths, and 9,009 patients recovered.

Polk County adds seven new COVID-19 cases.

Austin County is reporting 55 total COVID-19, according to the county judge.

Galveston County reports 226 new cases and 18 more recoveries.

Walker County added 51 new cases.

Colorado County reports three new cases and one new recovery.

Wharton County added 14 new cases, making it 129 total.

Waller County reports 18 new cases and five recoveries.

Chambers County added 10 new cases and five recoveries.

Brazoria County is reporting one death, 44 recoveries, and 68 new COVID-19 cases today.

Matagorda County reports nine new cases.

Brazos County reports 72 additional cases and 25 additional recoveries. The county also reported the death of a woman in her 60’s that was hospitalized.

Montgomery County reports 94 new cases, 2 deaths and 46 recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 91 new cases, three additional recoveries and one death – a man in his 80s with underlying conditions.

Tuesday, June 23

Harris County reports that there are 24,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 335 deaths. A total of 8,667 patients have recovered.

Matagorda County reports five new cases and three new recoveries.

Walker County added 18 new cases.

Chambers County added six new cases, two deaths, and nine more recoveries.

Washington County reports 16 new cases, one more death, and nine additional recoveries.

Polk County added three new cases.

Liberty County added 10 new cases.

Brazoria County reports 77 new cases and 33 more recoveries.

Galveston County added 72 new cases and 37 new recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 44 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional recoveries. No deaths reported.

Montgomery County added 90 new cases and 31 more recovered patients.

Brazos County reports 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 1,305. There are also 32 new recoveries.

Monday, June 22

San Jacinto County has four new cases, according to the Texas DSHS website.

Jackson County reports four new cases.

Fort Bend County added 63 new cases and three more recoveries.

Washington County reports three new cases.

Polk County added 10 new cases and seven recoveries.

Liberty County reports 20 new cases.

Walker County added 26 new cases and three new recoveries.

Harris County reports 1,994 new cases, 254 new recoveries, and seven more deaths.

Matagorda County reports 21 new cases and one new recovery.

Austin County added four new cases and one more recovery.

Grimes County reported 10 new cases and three new recoveries.

Wharton County reports nine new cases and 16 new recoveries.

Chambers County added 19 new cases and seven new recoveries.

Colorado County reports 28 new cases and two more recoveries.

Waller County has nine new cases and 19 new recoveries.

Galveston County added 101 new cases and 21 more recoveries.

Brazoria County reports 26 new cases and 20 more recoveries.

Brazos County reports 16 additional positive cases and 28 recoveries.

Sunday, June 21

Harris County and the City of Houston report 179 new COVID-19 cases, 80 more recoveries and three new deaths.

Fort Bend County announced 118 additional cases of COVID-19 and 31 more recoveries.

Galveston County announced 83 new COVID-19 cases.

Brazoria County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases.

Saturday, June 20

Fort Bend County reports 69 new cases of COVID-19 and three new recoveries.

Harris County and the City of Houston announced 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, 222 new recoveries and 11 additional deaths.

Brazoria County reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional recoveries.

Brazos County announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 and 580 more recoveries.

Galveston County reports 142 new COVID-19 cases.

Friday, June 19

Harris County/Houston reports 1187 additional cases of COVID-19, 297 recoveries and six deaths.

Montgomery County added 71 new cases of COVID-19, 30 recoveries and one new death.

Polk County reports two new COVID-19 cases.

Brazoria County announced 54 new cases and 12 recoveries.

Walker County reports ten more cases of COVID-19.

Chambers County announced 11 new COVID-19 cases and one new recovery.

Galveston County added 107 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more recoveries.

Matagorda County reports eight new cases.

Fort Bend County reports 156 new cases and 25 additional recoveries.

Brazos County reports 68 additional cases and 33 recoveries.

Liberty County reports 15 additional recoveries.

Thursday, June 18

Colorado County added four new cases and two more recoveries.

Brazoria County added 56 new cases, seven recoveries, and one more death.

Galveston County reports 49 new cases and 10 new recoveries.

Chambers County reports eight new cases and five new recoveries.

Liberty County adds five new cases.

Waller County added three new cases and 12 more recoveries.

Harris County added 395 cases, 253 recoveries, and seven deaths.

Walker County added 19 new cases and 20 recoveries.

Montgomery County reports 56 new cases and 76 more recovered cases.

Fort Bend County adds 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported and no deaths or recoveries reported.

Brazos County reports 70 additional positive cases of COVID-19, making the total number of positive cases 1,095. There are also 14 more recovered patients.

Matagorda County reports two additional new cases of COVID-19. The Matagorda Hospital District also reports six more people who have recovered.

Wednesday, June 17

Colorado County added three more cases, for a total of 39.

Grimes County report 11 new cases and four new recoveries.

Washington County added one new case.



Chambers County added two new cases and four more recoveries.

Galveston County adds 108 new cases, 1,486 total. There are also 24 recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 171 new cases and 43 new recoveries.

Waller County added two more recoveries.

Polk County added one new case.

Liberty County reports 30 new cases.

Brazoria County reported 49 new cases and seven more recoveries.

Harris County added 450 new cases, 18,157 total. The county added 191 recoveries and nine new deaths.

Brazos County adds 145 new cases, making 1,025 total. There are also 16 more recoveries.

Montgomery County reports 69 new cases, making it 1,428 total. The county also reports 23 new recoveries.

Walker County added six new cases.

Matagorda County reports two new cases.

Tuesday, June 16

Colorado County added four new cases.

Waller County reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total up to 99. Recoveries stand at 42 in the county.

Jackson County reports two more recoveries, leaving the county with zero active cases.

Polk County added one new case.

Galveston County reported 66 new cases, making it 1,378 total. They also report 35 new recoveries.

Brazoria County added 31 new cases and 15 more recoveries.

Harris County added 425 new cases, 136 additional recoveries, and five more deaths.

Montgomery County added 59 new cases, making it 1,359 total. They also report 19 more recoveries.

Walker County dropped down six cases to 1,893. They also report 22 new recoveries.

Chambers County added 11 new cases and four more recoveries.

Grimes County added nine new cases, making it 66 total. They also report three additional recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 94 new cases, 33 recoveries and one death – a woman in her 70s with underlying conditions.

Brazos County reports 59 additional cases and 181 recoveries.

Monday, June 15

San Jacinto County added an additional COVID-19 case, according to the Texas DSHS.

Brazoria County added 33 new cases, making it 939 total. There are also 14 new recoveries.

Wharton County added nine new cases, making it 94 total. There are four new recoveries.

Austin County adds five new cases, making it 41 total. There are also two more recoveries.

Washington County added one new case and 16 new recoveries and one death.

Polk County added six new cases, making it 71 total. They also report three more recoveries.

Colorado County added three new cases, making it 32 total. They also report one new recovery.

Galveston County added 57 new cases, making 1,312 total.

Harris County reports 504 new cases, making it 17,282 total. There are also 196 new recoveries, making it 6,969 total and nine more deaths.

Montgomery County reports one more death, bringing the death toll up to 33. The county also reports 22 recoveries and 42 new cases.

Chambers County added eight new cases, making it 117 total. They also report two new recoveries.

Walker County added 19 new cases, making it 1,899 total.

Matagorda County reports 13 new cases.

Brazos County reports 18 additional positive cases and 23 additional recoveries.

Liberty County reports 16 new cases.

Fort Bend County reports 17 new cases.

Sunday, June 14

Harris County and the City of Houston reports 210 new cases and 79 new recoveries.

Brazoria County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases.

Galveston County announced 18 additional cases of COVID-19.

Brazos County reports 22 more cases of COVID-19.

Chambers County reports three new cases of COVID-19.

Saturday, June 13

Brazoria County reports 14 new cases, 10 additional recoveries and one new death.

Chambers County announced two new cases of COVID-19.

Harris County and the City of Houston reports 380 new cases of COVID-19, 172 new recoveries and four new deaths.

Fort Bend County reports 40 new recoveries, two new deaths and 27 additional cases of COVID-19.

Galveston County announced 71 new cases of COVID-19.

Brazos County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

Friday, June 12

Austin County- reports five new cases.

Colorado County reports two new cases.

Chambers County reports six new cases and one new recovery.

Walker County has two new cases and one more death.

Brazoria County reports 37 new cases, six new recoveries and one more death.

Harris County reports 324 new COVID-19 cases. There are also 221 new recoveries and four additional deaths.

Montgomery County reports 61 new cases and 13 more recoveries.

Matagorda County reports three new cases.

Galveston County reports 52 new cases, making it 1,166 total. There are also four new recoveries.

Washington County has three new cases, making it 221 cases. There are also 18 more recoveries.

Brazos County reports 11 additional cases.

Fort Bend County reports 38 new cases and 34 additional recoveries.

Thursday, June 11

Grimes County numbers are down today, as the county is no longer including TDCJ offenders on their tally. So the county stands at 57 COVID-19 cases and 17 recoveries.

Harris County adds 312 COVID-19 cases. The total is now 15,864. There are also 277 new recoveries, making it 6,301 total.

Brazos County reports 26 new cases, making it 710 total. There are also 45 more recovered people, making it 273 total recoveries.

Galveston County reports 30 new cases, making 1,114 total. There are also 15 recoveries, making 553 total. Two more deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll up to 40.

Colorado County added two recoveries, making it 20 total recoveries.

Waller County added eight new cases, making it 81 total.

Chambers County added 10 new cases, making it 98 total.

Brazoria County 23 new cases, making it 813 total. There are 14 more recoveries, making it 606 total.

Wharton County nine new cases, 85 total.

Washington County has six new cases, making it 218 total. There are also three new recoveries, 115 total recovered.

Polk County reports three new cases, making it 65 total.

Fort Bend County reports 21 new cases and 43 additional recoveries.

Liberty County reports six new cases.

Montgomery County reports 35 new cases and 29 new recoveries.

Walker County reports 24 new cases.

Wednesday, June 10

Wharton County adds two new cases, making it 76 total.

Galveston County reporting 33 new cases, making it 1,084 total. There are also 20 more recoveries.

Matagorda County reports five new recovered patients.

Harris County reports 314 new cases, making it 15,552 total cases. The county is also reporting 194 new recoveries and five more deaths.

Chambers County reported two new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries.

San Jacinto County has 19 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Texas DSHS website.

Montgomery County as 40 more cases, making it 1,162 total. There is also one additional death, and 60 more recoveries.

Liberty County has three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, making it 106 total.

Brazos County Health District reports 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 684.

Fort Bend County is reporting 74 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional recoveries.

Walker County is reporting fewer cases due to duplicates and other factors. There are a total of 1,854 positive COVID-19 cases, including TDCJ numbers.

Tuesday, June 9

Colorado County reports two new cases of COVID-19, making it 27.

Grimes County is reporting 15 new cases, making it 241 total. The county is also reporting a huge jump in recoveries, making it 156 total.

Liberty County reports one new case, making it 103 total. There are also eight more recoveries.

Polk County announced one new case, making it 62 total. There are 12 new recoveries, making it 32 total.

Matagorda County reports three new cases, making it 77 total.

Montgomery County added 32 new cases, making it 1,122 total. They are also reporting 26 new recoveries.

Chambers County added three new COVID-19 cases and reported six more recoveries.

Galveston County Health District today reports 25 new positive COVID-19 cases in County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 1,051.

Brazoria County is reporting 16 recoveries and 12 new COVID-19 cases. The county also reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths, both were nursing home residents.

Harris County reports a total of 15,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county is also reporting a total of 5,830 patients have recovered.

Fort Bend County reports 87 new cases of COVID-19 reported, making it 2,225 total. The county also reports 27 additional recoveries.

Waller County reports eight new cases and 10 additional recoveries.

Walker County announces eight new cases and one additional fatality.

Brazos County reports 31 additional positive cases, 30 recoveries, and two additional deaths. The residents were a male in his 90’s and a female in her 70’s.

Monday, June 8

Wharton County jumped up to 74 COVID-19 cases. The county also reports four recoveries and its first reported death.

Galveston County reports 32 new cases, making it 1,026 total. The county also reports 16 recoveries.

Harris County reports 332 new COVID-19 cases, making it 14,918 total. The county also reports one more death and 81 recoveries.

Montgomery County reports 26 new cases, making it 1,090 total. There are also three deaths and 25 new recoveries.

Washington County added five new cases, making it 212 total. Their recoveries stand at 112 total.

Chambers County adds four new COVID-19 cases making it 83 total.

Brazoria County stopped counting TDCJ cases, so their numbers have dropped. There are 22 new cases, making it 758 total. There are also 13 new recoveries, making it 565 total.

Austin County added two new COVID-19 cases, making it 31 total. There are also 24 total recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new recoveries.

Walker County announced 14 additional COVID-19 cases. They also reported 26 new recoveries.

Brazos County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19.

Matagorda County reports three new cases of COVID-19.

Sunday, June 7

Galveston County announced 22 new cases of COVID-19.

Brazos County reports 21 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

Chambers County reports three new COVID-19 cases.

Brazoria County announced one new death, 22 new recoveries and 13 more COVID-19 cases.

Houston and Harris County reports 163 new cases of COVID-19, 28 new recoveries and two additional deaths.

Saturday, June 6

Galveston County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases.

Houston and Harris County announced 483 new cases of COVID-19, 148 more recoveries and six new deaths related to coronavirus.

Friday, June 5

Montgomery County 11 new cases, making it 1,064 total. There is also one more death and 18 new recoveries.

Walker County reports 48 new cases, making it 1,852 total.

Fort Bend County reports 85 new cases and 48 additional recoveries.

Brazos County reports 33 additional cases and three more deaths.

Liberty County reports six new confirmed cases. All are recovering at home.

Thursday, June 4

Grimes County reports 114 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new recoveries.

Montgomery County reports one additional death, 27 more recoveries, and 20 new cases.

Fort Bend County reports 81 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional recoveries reported. No deaths reported.

Chambers County adds three more cases, making it 73 total.

Galveston County reports 30 new cases, making it 906 total. There are also seven new recoveries.

Harris County reports 335 new cases, making it 13,603 total. There are also 89 new recoveries and six more deaths.

Brazoria County 10 new cases, making it 967 total. They also report nine new recoveries.

Walker County reports 48 new cases, making it 1,804 total.

Brazos County reports 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 532.

Wednesday, June 3

Washington County reports two new cases and 11 more recoveries.

Waller County reported two new cases and four new recoveries.

Colorado County announced one new case of COVID-19.

Chambers County reports one new case, making it 70 total.

Galveston County reports 19 new cases, making it 876 total. There are also 15 additional recoveries and one more death.

Brazoria County has 16 new cases, 957 total, and two more recoveries.

Harris County adds 241 new cases for a total of 13,268. There are also 137 new recoveries and six additional deaths.

Walker County reports 67 new cases, making it 1,756 total.

Montgomery County reports 549 people have fully recovered. The number of total positive cases has increased 23 since yesterday to 1,033.

Brazos County announces 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 517. There are also 15 new recoveries.

Liberty County has two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Texas DSHS.

Matagorda County Hospital District Officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today. The patient is a male between the ages of 40 and 50 who is recovering at home.

Fort Bend County reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported and 21 additional recoveries reported. They also report two additional deaths. A woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s. Both had underlying conditions.

Tuesday, June 2

Chambers County added one new case and two new recoveries.

Waller County reports one new case, making it 63 total. The county also added three new recoveries.

Galveston County confirmed 10 new cases, making it 857 total.

Brazoria County reports 12 new cases and 20 more recoveries.

Harris County added 363 new cases, making it 13,027 cases total. There are also 99 new recoveries.

Montgomery County reports 44 new cases and three new recoveries.

Washington County reports two new cases, one additional death, and 11 new recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 35 new cases and 37 additional recoveries.

Walker County reports 227 new cases.

Brazos County reports 14 new cases.

Liberty County reports five additional recoveries.

Monday, June 1

Walker County reports five new cases.

Galveston County reports 30 new cases, making 847 total.

Wharton County reports five new cases, making it 58 total.

Walker County goes up 518 new cases, many TDCJ inmates, bringing the county total up to 1,462. They also report one new recovery.

Chambers County reports one new recovery.

Polk County reports four new cases, making it 60 total.

Colorado County reports one new recovery, making it 17 total.

Brazoria County announces 12 new cases, making it 929 total. There are also 26 recoveries, making it 497 total.

Harris County announces 51 new cases, making it 12,664 total. There are also 66 new recoveries for a total of 4,979. The county also reports one additional death, for a total of 235 deaths.

Montgomery County announced 12 new cases, making it 966 total. There are also 16 recoveries, 484 recoveries

Matagorda County says no new positive cases today or over the weekend.

Fort Bend County reports 20 new cases and 11 additional recoveries.

Brazos County reports four additional cases.

Liberty County announces three new cases. Two are at home recovering and another is in the hospital.

The Houston Health Department announces 337 new cases over the past two days, due to the health department being closed on Sundays. Two deaths were also reported.

Sunday, May 31

Houston and Harris County report new 56 new cases of COVID-19, one death and twenty recoveries.

Galveston County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19.

Brazos County announced six new COVID-19 cases.

Brazoria County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases.

Saturday, May 30

Brazos County reports seven cases of COVID-19.

Brazoria County announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries.

Houston and Harris County reported 211 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths and 118 new recoveries.

Fort Bend County announced 29 new COVID-19 cases, 51 recoveries and three deaths.

Galveston County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries.

Chambers County reports one new COVID-19 case.

Friday, May 29

Houston/Harris County reports 239 new cases, 114 recoveries and four additional deaths.

Montgomery County added 14 new COVID-19 cases.

Brazos County announced seven new cases.

Grimes County reported one new case.

Walker County reports 67 new cases of COVID-19.

Fort Bend County announced 49 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 recoveries.

Galveston County reports seven cases, two recoveries and five deaths.

Brazoria County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries.

Chambers County announced two new cases, one new recovery.

Colorado County reported one new case of COVID-19.

Washington County reported four new cases of COVID-19 and ten recoveries.

Liberty County reported ten new cases of COVID-19.

Thursday, May 28

Waller County added two new COVID-19 cases, bringing total case count to 55, with 19 of those cases active at this time.

Galveston County Health District today reports nine new positive COVID-19 cases in County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 788. They also report three new recoveries today, bringing that total to 467.

Washington County reports three new cases and four more recoveries.

Polk County has one new case, making it 55 total.

Grimes County reports two new cases today bringing the total up to 114.

Chambers County reports three new cases and two new recoveries.

Brazoria County is reporting five recoveries and 21 new COVID-19 cases. Nine cases are nursing home related and one case is a TDCJ inmate.

Harris County reports there are 11,770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 224 deaths. A total of 4,661 patients have recovered.

Montgomery County has 14 new cases, making it 940 total. There are also five more recoveries.

Walker County is reporting 877 total COVID-19 cases, and 86 total recoveries.

Wharton County announced it has 53 total cases of COVID-19 and five more recoveries.

Liberty County has two new COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Matagorda County is reporting one new positive case of COVID-19 today. The patient is male, between the ages of 20 and 30, he is recovering at home. This is case 70. The county is also reporting an additional four new recovered cases for a new total of 46 recovered.

Brazos County reports there are eight additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 463.

Fort Bend County has 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported and 28 additional recoveries reported.

Wednesday, May 27

Grimes County reports seven new COVID-19 cases.

Colorado County reports two new cases, making the total 21.

San Jacinto County added one new case according to the Texas DSHS website.

Walker County added 245 cases, making it 732 total.

Harris County added 261 new cases, making it 11,542 total. The county also announced two additional deaths and 90 more recoveries.

Montgomery County reports 13 new cases, making it 926 total. They also announced two additional deaths and 15 more recoveries.

Polk County added one new case and one new recovery.

Brazoria County added eight new cases, making it 861 total. They also had seven more recoveries, making it 454 total.

Galveston County reports 16 new cases, making it 779 total. They also have six new recoveries, making it 464 total.

Brazos County reports 11 new cases and 12 new recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 34 new cases and 38 additional recoveries.

Tuesday, May 26

Grimes County says it is now at 105 reported COVID-19 cases.

Brazos County added three more cases.

Waller County's judge reports that their total number of cases now stands at 53.

Polk County adds one new case.

Austin County reports three new cases.

Chambers County reports one new case, making it 62 total. They also added four recoveries.

Walker County added 51 new cases, one additional death and nine new recoveries.

Galveston County Health District today reports 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 763

Brazoria County reports 10 new cases and 17 new recoveries.

Harris County has 286 new cases, an additional death and 84 new recoveries.

Montgomery County is reporting 25 new cases, an additional death and 30 more recoveries.

Matagorda County reports one additional case.

Fort Bend County reports 47 new cases.

Monday, May 25

Harris County is reporting 74 new cases and 43 recoveries.

Galveston County Health District today reports one new positive COVID-19 case in a County resident. This brings the county’s case total to 753.

Brazoria County is reporting 13 recoveries and 5 new COVID-19 cases today.

Matagorda County is reporting one new positive case of COVID-19, a male between the ages of 60 and 70. The patient is recovering at home.

Brazos County reports three additional cases.

Sunday, May 24

Harris County and Houston reported a combined 144 new cases of COVID-19. They also reported one new death and 54 recoveries.

Fort Bend County announced nine new COVID-19 cases, and two recoveries.

Galveston County reported three new cases of COVID-19.

Chambers County reports three new COVID-19 cases.

Brazoria County announced 13 new cases and six recoveries.

Saturday, May 23

Grimes County reports five new cases. All five patients are TDCJ male offenders whose hospitalization is unknown.

Harris County, Houston included, announced 244 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 117 recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new recoveries.

Galveston County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases.

Friday, May 22

Colorado County added five new recoveries, making it 16 total.

Waller County adds three recoveries.

Matagorda County officials are reporting one new positive case of COVID-19 for today. The patient is male between the ages of 50 and 60. He has been hospitalized at MRMC but responding well to his plan of care. This case is suspected to be travel related.

Montgomery County confirms the deaths of two residents related to COVID-19. A woman in her 70s, who was from Conroe, died in the hospital. Another woman, who was from Montgomery and also in her 70s, died while in hospice care. 394 people have fully recovered. The number of total positive cases has increased 7 since yesterday to 888.

Liberty County reports 17 more people recovered, making it 50 total.

Harris County, including the City of Houston, reports there are 10,526 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 217 deaths. A total of 4,181 patients have recovered.

Grimes County reports three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one of which is in the city of Navasota.

Galveston County is reporting eight new positive COVID-19 cases, county total at 740. They are also reporting 10 new recoveries, county total at 458. The county also reports one additional death today. A male in his 80s, who passed away May 17. He had pre-existing medical conditions.

Fort Bend County reports nine new cases of COVID-19 reported and 22 additional recoveries.

Chambers County added one recovery.

Brazos County reports 10 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 383.

Brazoria County is reporting three recoveries and nine new COVID-19 cases today. The new cases include one nursing home resident and tw TDCJ inmates. They also report the death of a nursing home resident from Pearland today.

Thursday, May 21

Jackson County added one COVID-19 case.

San Jacinto County added one case, according to the Texas DSHS website. The total number of cases stands at 13.

Walker County cases dropped significantly due to fluctuation in numbers from TDCJ, duplicates and non-residents being counted. They are now at 436 total cases. The county also reported one more death.

Grimes County added two cases, making it 91 total.

Fort Bend County added 31 new cases, one more death, and 30 more recoveries.

Brazos County reports there are 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 373. There are also five additional recoveries.

Chambers County has two new recoveries, making it 49 total.

Austin County has one more case and five more recoveries.

Montgomery County confirms 368 people have fully recovered. The number of total positive cases has increased 20 since yesterday to 881.

Colorado County is reporting that there are actually 19 total cases, not 20. DSHS confirmed that a second test on the same patient had been counted as a separate positive.

Matagorda County is reporting five new recoveries.

Galveston County Health District today reports 11 new positive COVID-19 cases in County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 732. Today’s report also includes two new recoveries, bringing that total to 448.

Brazoria County is reporting one recovery and 11 new COVID-19 cases today.

The City of Houston is now being included in the Harris County numbers and together they report 188 new cases, making it 10,283 total. There are also six more deaths and 141 new recoveries.

Wednesday, May 20

Wharton County has one more case, making it 44 total.

Washington County added seven new cases, making it 191 total. There was also one new death.

Waller County added two more cases.

Liberty County has four new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Grimes County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases to 89 total. All new patients are inmates at TDCJ's Pack Unit.

Polk County added two new COVID-19 cases, making it 52 total.

Jackson County reports one new case and two new recoveries.

Brazoria County is reporting 12 recoveries and 10 new COVID-19 cases.

Galveston County Health District today reports six new positive COVID-19 cases in County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 721. Today’s report also includes seven new recoveries, bringing that total to 446.

Harris County is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases, making it 4,048. There is also one more fatality in Harris County, outside of the City of Houston.

Montgomery County reports 13 new cases, making it 861 total. There are also three additional deaths and 40 new recoveries.

The City of Houston reports 146 new cases, making it 6,047 total. There are also two new deaths.

Fort Bend County reports 40 new cases and 49 additional recoveries.

Brazos County reports 21 new cases and 18 additional recoveries.

Walker County reports 109 new cases.

Tuesday, May 19

Harris County is reporting 118 new cases for a total of 3,958.

Montgomery County is reporting 31 new cases, making it 848 total. They are also reporting 13 new recoveries.

Brazoria County is reporting seven recoveries and nine new COVID-19 cases. Two of the new cases today are TDCJ inmates.

Chambers County added three new cases: 58 total.

Washington County added one new case: 184 total. They also added one additional death and one new recovery.

Colorado County added two new cases: 20 total.

Waller County added 2 new cases and one new recovery.

Galveston County added nine new cases: 715 total. They also added four recoveries: 439 total.

Austin County reports two additional cases. One is a woman in her 30s in Sealy, the other case is a woman in her 40s west of Sealy.

Houston reports 106 new cases and two additional deaths. A Hispanic female in her 80s with underlying conditions passed away on April 29, and a Hispanic male in his 40s with underlying conditions passed away on April 29.

Brazos County reports eight additional cases.

Fort Bend County reports 22 new cases and 16 additional recoveries.

Liberty County reports three additional cases.

Walker County reports 28 additional cases. The county also reports five new recoveries.

Monday, May 18

Waller County is reporting three new cases, making it 40 total. There are also nine new recoveries, making it 32 total.

Polk County is reporting three more cases and three more recoveries.

Montgomery County is reporting 19 new cases and one more recovery.

The City of Houston is reporting one new COVID-19 death, bringing the city's total to 115 deaths. The City also reports 139 new cases bringing the total to 5,795. The City is also reporting 37 new recoveries for a total of 1,263.

Harris County is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new recoveries.

Galveston County is reporting four new COVID-19 cases, making the county total 706. There is also one new recovery, making the county total 435.

Chambers County reports three new cases and three new recoveries.

Brazoria County is reporting eight recoveries and 19 new COVID-19 cases today. Three of the new cases today are TDCJ inmates.

Brazos County reports eight new cases and three additional recoveries.

Walker County reports 38 additional cases.

Wharton County reports one new positive case and two new recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports no new cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional recoveries.

Sunday, May 17

Brazos County reports seven additional cases.

Harris County announced 23 new cases and 32 recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports one new case and 23 recoveries.

Galveston County announced one new case.

The City of Houston reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths.

Saturday, May 16

Grimes County reported two more cases and both are from TDCJ.

Harris County reports 76 new cases, 65 recoveries and six new deaths.

The City of Houston announced five new deaths and no new recoveries or cases.

Fort Bend County reports 48 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new recoveries.

Galveston County reports five new cases, no new recoveries and deaths.

Friday, May 15

Galveston County Health District today reports three new positive COVID-19 cases in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 696. Today’s report also includes four new recoveries bringing that total to 434. Sadly, the county reports one additional death today. The patient is a male in his 80s, who passed away May 13. He had a pre-existing medical condition.

Austin County reports that it now has 18 COVID-19 cases. Ten of the cases are considered recovered.

Washington County reports four new COVID-19 cases, one additional death, and 10 more recoveries.

San Jacinto reports one new COVID-19 case.

Grimes County reports seven more confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, five of them from TDCJ.

Brazoria County is reporting five recoveries and nine new COVID-19 cases today. One of the new cases today is a TDCJ inmate. Confirmed cases are now up to 721. Recoveries are now at 376.

Walker County is reporting 137 positive cases in residents. The drop in number comes from five duplicates and two cases not being county residents. TDCJ confirms 245 positive cases in offenders. So the total positive case count in the county is 382. The death toll is at 26. 71 cases have recovered.

The City of Houston is reporting 163 new cases and 75 new recoveries.

Harris County is reporting 70 new cases and 75 new recoveries.

Montgomery County confirms the number of ACTIVE cases of COVID-19 has increased to 503 today. That number includes 57 hospitalizations. The number of total positive cases has increased 25 since yesterday to 798. 277 people have fully recovered.

Matagorda County is reporting another new positive case of COVID-19. The county total is 66 positive cases. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 24.

Brazos County Health District reports seven additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is now 312. They also added one new recovery.

Fort Bend is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional recoveries.

Thursday, May 14

Colorado County reports two new cases. Matagorda County reports one new case and three additional recoveries.

Grimes County reports two more confirmed TDCJ cases.

Polk County added one new COVID-19 case, making it 47 total.

Chambers County reports two new cases and two new recoveries.

Brazoria County is reporting two new COVID-19 cases today. One of the new cases is a TDCJ inmate. The county also reports nine new recoveries.

Galveston County Health District today reports two new positive COVID-19 cases in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 693. The report also includes six new recoveries bringing that total to 430.

Walker County is reporting lower numbers overall, dropping to 374 total cases due to changes in TDCJ numbers. They are also reporting a total of 19 deaths and 71 recoveries.

Montgomery County is reporting 15 new cases, making it 773 total. The county also reports one more death and 11 new recoveries.

Harris County reports 49 new cases, making it 3,640 total. They also report 43 more recovered.

The City of Houston reports 147 new cases, making it 5,177 total. The city also reports five more deaths and 58 new recoveries.

Brazos County reports four additional cases and 21 more recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 19 new cases and 21 additional recoveries.

Wednesday, May 13

Liberty County reported one additional death.

Jackson County reports one new recovery.

Brazoria County is reporting 13 recoveries and 24 new COVID-19 cases today. Ten of the new cases are TDCJ inmates.

Galveston County Health District today reports three new positive COVID-19 cases in County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 691. Today’s report also includes 8 new recoveries bringing that total to 424. The county is saddened to report one additional death. The patient is a male in his 70s, who passed away May 2. He had pre-existing medical conditions.

Grimes County added 12 new cases of COVID-19. All of the patients are TDCJ offenders who are not hospitalized. The county also reports two more recoveries.

Polk County reports six new cases.

Liberty County reports nine new cases, making it 73 total

Montgomery County added 34 new cases, making it 758 total. There are also four new recoveries for a total of 261.

Walker County made some adjustments and is now reporting 131 positive cases in county residents, which is four fewer from yesterday’s report due to duplicates or cases not being Walker County residents. There are 266 positive cases in offenders. The total for the county is now 397. Walker County added one death for a total of 18.

The City of Houston is now reporting 5,030 cases of COVID-19. The city also reports three additional deaths and 52 new recoveries.

Harris County reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths, and 50 more recoveries.

Brazos County reports 14 additional positive cases.

Fort Bend County reports 48 new cases and 13 additional recoveries.

Tuesday, May 12

Washington County reported 11 new cases, making it 179 total. The county also has three new recoveries.

Wharton County reported one new case, making it 42 total.

Galveston County reports two new cases, for a total of 688. They also announced eight new recoveries for 416 total.

Harris County reported 87 new cases making it 3,503 total. There are also three more deaths and 52 new recoveries.

Montgomery County reports 18 new cases, making it 742 total. They also announced two new recoveries, making it 257 total recoveries.

The City of Houston reports 153 new cases for 4,913 total. The city also reported one additional death and 23 more recoveries.

Grimes County reports one new confirmed case today and five more reported as recovered, which brings the county's total recovered to ten.

Brazoria County is reporting 13 new COVID-19, making it a total of 686 cases. Seven of the new cases today are TDCJ inmates. The county also added four recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 19 new cases, four additional recoveries and two deaths.

Brazos County reports nine new cases and two additional recoveries.

Walker County reports 45 new cases, 34 additional recoveries and two deaths.

Chambers County reports one additional recovery.

Monday, May 11

Jackson County reports four more recoveries.

Waller County decreased by two cases because the patients do not currently reside in the County.

San Jacinto added one new case according to the Texas DSHS website.

Polk County added five new cases, making it 40 total. They also added five more recoveries for a total of 16.

Jackson County added one new case, bringing it up to 15 total. They also added two recoveries.

The City of Houston added 229 new COVID-19 cases, making it 4,760 total. The City also reported 72 new recoveries and six additional deaths.

Harris County reports 69 new cases for a total of 3,416. The County also reports one additional death and 50 new recoveries.

Grimes County has five new COVID-19 cases, making it 41 total.

Wharton County reports five new recoveries, making it 31 people total recovered.

Galveston County Health District today reports two new positive COVID-19 cases in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 686. Sadly, the county also reports one additional death today. The victim was a female in her 70s, who passed away May 10. She had pre-existing medical conditions. There are also eight new recoveries bringing that total to 408. The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths decreased by one in today’s report. While the person’s residence was listed in Galveston County they had been living in a different county for at least six months. Per state reporting procedures, the case has now been transferred to the other county and removed from Galveston County’s case count.

Brazoria County is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 673. Four of the new cases today are TDCJ inmates. There are also a total of 345 recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports one new case and four additional recoveries.

Brazos County reports seven additional cases.

Montgomery County reports the 17th death related to COVID-19. A woman in her 80s died at a local hospital. Montgomery County also reported 25 new cases and one additional recovery.

Saturday & Sunday, May 9-10

Walker County added six cases, bringing the total up to 354.

Liberty County added 16 new cases, making it 64 total. The county also added 12 new recoveries, making it 33 total.

Colorado County reports one new case.

Chambers County reports two new cases of COVID-19.

Harris County reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths, and 63 additional recoveries.

The City of Houston reported 112 more positive COVID-19 cases and 65 more recoveries. Four new deaths were reported over the weekend.

Galveston County announced five new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries. No new deaths were reported.

Brazoria County reports 17 new cases and 13 additional recoveries. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in Brazoria County this weekend.

Fort Bend County confirms 27 new cases of COVID-19, 12 new recoveries and two additional deaths.

Friday, May 8

Grimes County reports 10 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 36.

Galveston County Health District today reports four new positive COVID-19 cases in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 676. There are 3 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 397. They report one additional death today.

Brazoria County is reporting six more recoveries and 31 new COVID-19 cases. 25 of the new cases today are TDCJ inmates. The county is sad to report another COVID-19 related death.

Chambers County added one new case and one new recovery.

City of Houston reports 192 more cases, five more deaths, and 70 more recovered.

Harris County reports 25 new cases, 39 more recoveries and one additional death.

Montgomery County confirms its 16th death related to COVID-19. A woman in her 100s died at Park Manor of Conroe, a long-term care facility. The county also confirms the number of ACTIVE cases of COVID-19 has increased to 429 today. That number includes 54 hospitalizations. 254 people have fully recovered! The number of total positive cases has increased 10 since yesterday to 699.

Walker County is reporting 16 new cases.

Fort Bend County is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional recoveries. The county is sad to report three additional deaths, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 80s, all with underlying health conditions.

Brazos County reports 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 256. The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the 18th death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a male in his 60's that was hospitalized. The county also reports one new recovery.

Thursday, May 7

Waller County reports one new case.

Galveston Country reports three new cases, making it 672 total and 12 new recoveries, making it 394 total.

Washington County confirms one new case and two new recoveries.

Chambers County added one recovery.

Jackson County reports its first death.

Polk County adds five cases, for a total of 35.

Colorado County has been notified of three new positive cases.

Brazoria County is reporting 16 recoveries and 25 new COVID-19 cases today. The county is sad to report another COVID-19 related death today.

Harris County reports 45 new cases making it 3,150 total. The county also announced one additional death and 38 more recoveries.

Montgomery County reports 17 new cases, making it 689 total and 25 new recoveries, making it 249 total.

The City of Houston reports 88 new cases, making it 4,227 total. The city also reports three new deaths and 56 recoveries.

Matagorda County reports six new recoveries and two additional deaths, for a total of five.

Walker County reports 332 total COVID-19 cases and 38 total recoveries.

Brazos County is reporting 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 243. There are four additional recoveries.

Fort Bend is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional recoveries. The county is sad to report one additional death, a man in his 60s with an underlying health condition.

Wednesday, May 6

Colorado County reported one new case and one new recovery.

Galveston County Health District today reports 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 669. There are 12 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 382.

Wharton County adds one recovery, for a total of 26.

Washington County added two new cases and two new recoveries.

Grimes County announces it is now up to 26 total cases with 5 recovered.

Chambers County added two new cases of COVID-19.

Brazoria County reports 18 new cases, for a total of 588. They also have 12 more recovered, making it 303 total.

Harris County is reporting 39 new cases, making it 3,105 total. There are also three additional deaths and 36 more recovered.

Montgomery County reports 10 new cases making it 672 total. They also report 23 more recoveries for 224 total.

City of Houston is reporting 77 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Houston’s total to 4,139. There are also three new deaths, making the total 82. The city reports 37 new recoveries for a total of 855.

Brazos County reports 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 232.

Walker County adds 19 new cases, making it 327 cases. The county is also reporting eight additional deaths bringing the death toll up to 15. Seven recoveries were added for a total of 38.

Fort Bend County reports 42 new cases and 21 additional recoveries. The county also reported two additional deaths, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

Tuesday, May 5

Washington County reports four more cases. There is also one more recovery.

Waller County has two new confirmed cases. This brings the total number of cases for Waller County to 36. There are also 23 total recoveries.

Brazoria County reports four more cases, making it 570 total. There are also 14 recoveries, for a total of 291.

Grimes County added one new case.

Chambers County reported one new recovery.

Galveston County reports 11 new cases and 16 new recoveries.

The City of Houston reports 70 new cases, bringing the total up to 4,062. The city also reports four additional deaths and 23 new recoveries.

Montgomery County announced 22 new cases, making it 662 total. They also have 38 new recoveries for a total of 201.

Liberty County has three new cases, making it 48 total.

Walker County reported 18 new cases, making it 308 total.

Harris County now has 91 new cases, bringing the total up to 3,066. There are also 85 recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 58 new cases and 23 recoveries. The county also reports two additional deaths, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

Brazos County announces 10 additional positive cases. The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the 17th death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 90’s that was hospitalized outside of Brazos County.

Monday, May 4

San Jacinto now shows 10 total COVID-19 cases on the Texas DSHS website.

Colorado County reports 11 more cases and three new recoveries.

Wharton County has two more cases, bringing the total up to 41. There are also three more recoveries for a total of 25.

Austin County added one new case.

Chambers County adds three recoveries, making it 37 total.

Polk County has 10 new cases, making it 30 total. The county also adds 11 recoveries.

Washington County added two more recoveries and one death in their afternoon update.

Brazoria County reports 15 new cases, making it 566 total. They also reported three new recoveries and one death.

Galveston County Health District today reports 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 648. There are 10 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 354.

Harris County added 45 new cases, making it 2,975 total. The county also reported one new death and 41 more recoveries.

The City of Houston added 84 new cases, making it 3,992 cases total. The city is also reporting six additional deaths and 21 new recoveries.

Grimes County added two new cases.

Washington County adds five recoveries and three new deaths.

Montgomery County is saddened to confirm the 15th death related to COVID-19 in the County. A man, in his 70s from the Montgomery area, died in a local hospital. There are now 462 ACTIVE cases of COVID-19. 163 people have fully recovered. The number of total positive cases has increased six since Saturday to 640.

Brazos County reports one new case.

Fort Bend County is reporting four new cases and two recoveries.

Liberty County reports three new cases and one additional death, a female in the age range of 70-80s age range from the south end of the county.

Sunday, May 3

Brazoria County is reporting 9 new COVID-19 cases.

Chambers County reports one new case.

Fort Bend County reports 50 new cases and eight recoveries. They also reported one additional death, a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

Galveston County reports seven new positive cases.

Waller County reports one new case, a male in his 30s in the Hockley area. It appears this is a case of close contact (transmission from an immediate family member).

Wharton County announces one new positive case, a female 30-40 years of age in the Wharton area, and two new recoveries.

Saturday, May 2

Brazoria County reports three new recoveries and five new cases.

Brazos County reports six additional positive cases.

Chambers County reports one additional case.

Fort Bend County reports 54 new cases and eight recoveries. They also reported one additional death, a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Galveston County reports 15 new positive cases and four new recoveries.

Jackson County reports four new cases and one additional recovery.

Waller County reports two new recoveries.

Friday, May 1

Waller County had one new case come in late Thursday night. The patient is a female in her 40s who lives in the city of Hempstead. She is isolated at home. With that case, the total number of confirmed cases in Waller County is now 33.

Grimes County added one new case.

Walker County adds two more cases, making it up to 290 total.

Colorado County reports two more recoveries as notified by DSHS. The county stands at 10 total cases, seven recoveries, making it three active cases.

Chambers County adds one case and one recovery.

Jackson County is reporting a ninth and tenth resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Washington County has one new recovery, making it 21 total recoveries.

Austin County added one new case. The patient is a female in her 50s from the Kenney area. This brings us to 13 total positive cases. The county also added two recoveries.

Galveston County Health District today reports 19 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 614. There are 12 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 340. The county also reported one additional death. The victim is a female, age range 91-plus, who passed away April 25. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

Brazoria County announces one new recovery, making it 271 total people recovered. They also report 28 new cases, making it 537 total.

Harris County reports 88 new cases, making it 2,831 total. The county also announced four more deaths, bringing the death toll up to 62. There are also 52 new recoveries.

The City of Houston added 37 recoveries, making it 702 total. The city also reported four new deaths and 107 new cases.

Montgomery County confirms its 13th and 14th deaths related to COVID-19. A woman in her 60s, from Conroe, died in a local hospital. Also, a man in his 90s, from Porter, died in a long-term care facility. The number of total positive cases has increased by 27 since yesterday to 629.

Matagorda County added one new positive case, the new total is 64. The new case is a female, between the ages of 20 and 30, recovering at home in Matagorda County.

Fort Bend County 27 new cases, for a county total of 1,079. The county also reports eight new recoveries for a total of 145.

Brazos County announced five more cases, making it 202 total. They also added one recovery, for a total of 91.

Walker County reported 62 new cases, making it 288 total. The county added 17 recoveries making it 31 total,

Liberty County reports one new case, making it 42 total.

Thursday, April 30

Galveston County Health District today reports 23 new positive COVID-19 cases. This brings the county’s case total to 595. There are 11 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 328. The county also reports two additional deaths. The victims include a male, age range 71-80, who passed away April 29. He had pre-existing medical conditions. The other victim is a female, age range 81-90, who passed away April 29. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

Grimes County reports two additional cases, bringing the county total up to 19.

Jackson County reported two new cases and one recovery -- making it eight total and five recovered.

Polk County added one new case.

Wharton County added one new case.

Washington County reports four new cases, one recovery and two more deaths.

Brazoria County is reporting seven more recoveries and 24 new COVID-19 cases. Nineteen of these new cases are inmates.

Chambers County reported one new case, making it 42 total.

The City of Houston reported 98 new cases, four deaths, and 35 recoveries.

Harris County reported one death, 97 new cases and 80 new recoveries.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 438 ACTIVE cases of COVID-19. 152 people have fully recovered. The total number of positive cases has increased 20 since yesterday to 602.

Brazos County reports four additional positive cases and two new recoveries.

Matagorda County reports one new recovered case.

Fort Bend County reports 35 news cases and 10 additional recoveries. The county also reports two additional deaths, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, both with underlying health conditions.

Wednesday, April 29

Grimes added two new cases, for a total of 17 cases.

Liberty County added two additional COVID-19 cases.

Waller County reports two new cases today. A female in her 30s in the city of Hempstead, and a female in her 30s in the Hockley area. There are an estimated 22 recoveries, says the judge.

Wharton County added one case and five recoveries.

Washington added five new cases and one recovery.

Chambers County added three recoveries, making it 33 total.

Montgomery County reports that there are now 424 ACTIVE cases of COVID-19. That number includes 48 hospitalizations. 146 people have fully recovered. The number of total positive cases has increased 20 since yesterday to 582.

Brazoria County is reporting six recoveries and nine new COVID-19 cases today. Four of these new cases are inmates. The total recoveries for the county are now 263 and the total number of cases is now 485.

Galveston County Health District today reports 18 new positive COVID-19 cases. This brings the county’s case total to 572. There are 14 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 317.

Harris County reported 79 new cases, making it 2,646 total. There are four more deaths and 63 new recoveries.

Brazos County added five cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries

Walker County added 23 COVID-19 cases, making it 226 total. They also added four deaths.

Fort Bend County added 45 new cases making it 1,018 total. They also added one new recovery, bringing the total up to 127.

The City of Houston announced 96 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths. The city also reported 26 more recoveries.

Tuesday, April 28

Waller County added two cases. One patient is a young female, under 5 years old, who lives in the city of Waller. The child is isolated at home and is doing well. The other patient is a male in his 70s from Hempstead. This gentleman is actually in a rehab facility outside of the County, but he has a permanent address here so his case is assigned to Waller County. That brings Waller County official confirmed case count to 30, with an estimated 18 recoveries.

Polk County added one COVID-19 case bringing the total up to 19.

Chambers County added three more recoveries for a total of 30.

Galveston County Health District today reports six new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 554. There are 16 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 303.

Brazoria County is reporting seven recoveries and 12 new COVID-19 cases. Seven of these new cases are inmates. Brazoria County is sad to report another COVID-19 related death.

Washington County is reporting 22 new cases Tuesday afternoon, making it 141 total. They also report two new deaths, making the death toll 15.

Montgomery County is saddened to confirm the 11th and 12th deaths related to COVID-19 in the County. The 11th death was a man in his 60s, who was a resident of Conroe. He died in a local hospital. The 12th death was a man in his 50s, who was a resident of New Caney. He was tested and confirmed positive after his death. The county confirms there are now 32 more positive cases of COVID-19. There are also 146 people who have fully recovered.

Harris County is announcing 98 new COVI-19 cases, and one new fatality. Also 92 new recoveries.

City of Houston added 61 new cases. They also reported four new deaths, bringing the death toll up to 50. They also reported 57 new recovered patients.

Fort Bend County reported 16 new cases and six additional recoveries. The county also reported two additional deaths, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s, both with underlying health conditions.

Brazos County reports six additional positive cases and two additional recoveries.

Monday, April 27

Walker County added 29 cases, making it 203 total COVID-19 cases.

Brazoria County added 15 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and seven recoveries.

Galveston County added seven cases, two deaths, and 24 recoveries.

Grimes County added two cases, making it 15 total.

Liberty County added two cases and eight recoveries.

Colorado County had two new recoveries, making it five recoveries total.

Chambers County added one recovery, making it 27 total.

Waller County announced one new recovery bringing total up to 18.

City of Houston added 74 new cases, bringing the total up to 3,358. The City also added four new deaths making the death toll 46 total. There are 547 recoveries overall.

Montgomery County reports 34 new cases for a total of 530 cases in the county. The county also confirmed the 10th death related to COVID-19. He was a man in his 80s, who was a resident of The Woodlands.

Washington County announced 11 new cases, four recoveries and two additional deaths.

Brazos County reports seven new recoveries.

Fort Bend County announced five new cases. They also announced an additional death, a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

Harris County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. They also have 1,289 recoveries.

Sunday, April 26

Harris County announced 41 new COVID-19 cases.

The City of Houston reported 60 new positive COVID-19 cases, 29 new recoveries and four new deaths.

Brazos County reported one new COVID-19 case.

Matagorda County reported two new cases of COVID-19.

Fort Bend County announced 33 new cases and seven new recoveries.

Galveston County reported two new COVID-19 cases and one recovery.

Brazoria County announced four new COVID-19 cases.

Waller County reported two new cases of COVID-19.

Saturday, April 25

Harris County reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 58 new recoveries.

The City of Houston reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new recoveries and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Fort Bend County announced 14 new cases and nine more recoveries.

Galveston County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Brazoria County announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new recoveries.

Chambers County reports one new recovery and no new cases.

Friday, April 24

Waller County has one new case to report. The patient is a female in her 30s who lives in the city of Brookshire. The case is from community spread, and she is isolated at home. This will bring Waller County to 26 confirmed cases. Only 9 of those are active cases.

Walker County added 17 more cases.

Galveston County Health District today reports 15 new positive COVID-19 cases. This brings the county’s case total to 522. They are also reporting 19 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 262.

Brazoria County added 25 cases, making it 417 total. The county also announced 19 recoveries.

Chambers County added two recoveries.

Grimes County has added one COVID-19 case.

Wharton County has received a report today from the Texas Department of State Health Services that they have one new positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a male in the El Campo area.

Washington County added an additional 10 cases.

Matagorda County has one new case, making it 59 total cases in the county.

Montgomery County confirmed the 9th death related to COVID-19-in the county. The man was a resident of the Montgomery area, and he was in his 50s. He had been hospitalized. They also confirm there are now 496 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 29 cases from yesterday. The county added six recoveries for a total of 140.

The City of Houston announced 74 new cases, one death, and 40 new recoveries.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the county has added 78 new cases. She also reported one additional death. There are also 57 recoveries.

Brazos County is reporting four additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 181. The total number of recovered cases is now up to 77.

Washington County added 20 new cases.

Walker County reports 24 new cases, bringing the total up to 157. They also report one new death, bringing total up to three.

Fort Bend County has announced 16 new cases, bringing it up to 905 total. The County also reports one new death, making the death toll 21.

Thursday, April 23

Washington County added two cases and three deaths.

Grimes County added two new cases. One is a woman in her 50s, and the other one is a woman in her 40s. There are also five recoveries total.

Colorado County has one positive to report. The patient is a man in his 50s, who resides in the Rock Island Area. He is hospitalized in an out of county facility. His hospitalization is not COVID-19 related. They are at 10 cases and three recoveries.

Chambers County added two new cases and two recoveries.

Galveston County Health District today reports 16 new positive COVID-19 cases county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 507. They are also reporting 16 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 243. There are 181 Galveston County cases tied to long-term care facilities within the county. This count includes residents and employees.

Brazoria County added 10 new cases, and 10 new recoveries.

City of Houston reports no new deaths for the fourth day in a row. The city did add 71 new cases and 43 new recoveries.

Harris County added 48 cases, bringing the total up to 2,284. They also reported two new deaths and 90 new recoveries.

Montgomery County announced the county's eighth death today. The man was a resident of The Woodlands, who was in his 80s. There are now 467 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 27 cases from yesterday. The county also added 11 new recoveries.

Austin County added three recoveries.

Walker County added six new cases, bringing the total up to 133. They also reported two new deaths.

Brazos County added five new recoveries.

Grimes added one new recovery, bringing the total to four.

Polk County is reporting a new confirmed case.

Fort Bend County added 19 new cases, making it 889 total. The county also reported two new deaths, bring the death toll up to 20.

Matagorda County is reporting an additional confirmed case.

Wednesday, April 22

Wharton County added a recovery earlier this week, making it 15 total.

Brazoria County is reporting 37 new cases, making it 382 total. The county is also showing nine new recoveries, making it 200 total people recovered.

Colorado County added a new positive case. The patient is a female in her 50s, who lives in the Eagle Lake area. She is quarantined at home. The county also notified of an active case that has recovered.

Liberty County reported five more cases bringing the COVID-19 total to 37.

Walker County has 51 positive cases reported that are general population and 76 offenders for a total of 127 positive cases. Of those 51 general population positive cases, the quarantine period is over for 14 and they have been released.

Washington County reports 76 total cases of COVID-19. They also added one death and four recoveries.

Galveston County Health District today reports 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 491. Galveston County is also reporting 11 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 227. The county is saddened to report one additional death. The victim has been identified as a female in her 80s, who passed away April 14. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

Chambers County added three cases of COVID-19 and one recovery.

Polk adds two additional cases, bringing the county total to 17.

Waller County adds one new case to the list of confirmed cases. This is a female in her 30s at an unincorporated Brookshire address. This was a case of close contact with a family member who previously tested positive for COVID019. This brings Waller County to 25 confirmed cases. The county is now showing 17 recoveries.

The City of Houston is reporting 27 more cases and another day without any deaths. They added 15 recoveries.

Harris County has confirmed 41 new cases and one new death. The county also reported 51 new recoveries. The county also instituted an order requiring citizens to wear masks starting April 27.

Montgomery County can confirm there are now 440 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 23 cases from yesterday.

Brazos County is reporting four new cases, bringing the total up to 177 cases. The County is also reporting three new recoveries.

Matagorda County is reporting two new cases and seven additional recoveries.

Fort Bend County is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional recoveries.

Tuesday, April 21

Washington County added four new recoveries and two new cases.

Galveston County Health District reports 11 new positive COVID-19 cases in County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 479. They're also reporting eight additional recoveries, bringing that total to 216. They are saddened to report one additional death. The victim is a female in her 90s, who passed away on April 19. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

Chambers County is reporting one new case and one new recovery.

Liberty County added six recoveries, making it 13 total recoveries for the county.

Brazoria County reported 12 new cases, bringing the county total up to 345. They are also reporting 21 new recoveries.

Harris County added 146 new cases and one additional death. The county also reports 84 more people recovered.

City of Houston announced 20 additional cases. And in good news, for the second day in a row, there are zero deaths to report. Also, 17 more people have recovered.

Montgomery County can confirm there are now 417 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 24 cases from yesterday. There are also 19 more recoveries, bringing total up to 123.

Liberty County reports one new case. The person is a man in his 30s from North Liberty County. He is recovering at home.

Washington County reports an additional death.

Jackson County reports one new case.

Brazos County reports three new cases.

Fort Bend County is reporting nine new cases and 12 additional recoveries.

Monday, April 20

Galveston County Health District today reports 13 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 468. They’re also reporting 15 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 208. They are saddened to report two additional deaths, that include a female in her 80s, who passed away April 19. She had pre-existing medical conditions; and a male over the age of 91, who passed away April 19. He had pre-existing medical conditions.

Walker County has 49 positive cases reported that are general population, up five.

Brazoria County adds 18 new cases, bringing the county total up to 333. There are also 10 new recoveries, bringing total up to 170.

Waller County has one additional confirmed case. The patient is a male in his 30s in Brookshire area, but not in the city limits. Probably community spread but the EPI investigation is not yet completed. This will bring Waller County's total confirmed cases to 24. No confirmation on recoveries.

Washington County added another recovery, making six total for the county.

Montgomery County can confirm there are now 393 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 16 cases from Saturday. They also added four recovered patients, making it a total of 104.

Jackson County is adding one case of COVID-19 in Jackson County, making it the only active of the five County cases, as the previous ones have all recovered.

Grimes County added an additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total up to 10.

Fort Bend County added 16 COVID-19 cases, making the total 799 cases. There is also one new death, making it 18 deaths for the county.

The City of Houston reported 107 new cases. No new deaths were announced. Twenty more recoveries were added, making it 347 total people recovered.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo reported 47 additional confirmed cases and three deaths in the county. There are also 52 new recoveries.

Matagorda County reports one new positive COVID-19 case. The positive is a female, in her 20s, who reported no travel, and is recovering at home. The county also reported an additional recovered case of COVID-19.

Liberty County reports five new confirmed cases for a total of 31 cases in the county. The new cases include:

- Female/50-60 yoa/South Liberty County—At home recovering

- Female/70-80 yoa/South Liberty County—At home recovering

- Male/40-50 yoa/North Liberty County – At home recovering

- Male/ 60-70 yoa/North Liberty County – In hospital

- Male/ 50-60 yoa/ North Liberty County—At home recovering

Walker County reports an additional positive case.

Polk County reports one additional confirmed case.

Brazos County reports seven additional recoveries and no new confirmed cases.

Sunday, April 19

Chambers County reports one new recovery.

Brazoria County announced 11 new COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths or recoveries.

Fort Bend County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and no new recoveries or deaths.

The City of Houston announced 130 new cases of COVID-19, 30 new recoveries and three deaths.

Harris County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new recoveries and one death.

Galveston County reports five new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

Matagorda County reports three new COVID-19 cases.

Brazos County announced one new COVID-19 case.

Saturday, April 18

Wharton County announced a new COVID-19. The total amount of cases in the county is 35.

Brazos County reported five new cases of COVID-19, one new death and no new recoveries.

Brazoria County announced two new COVID-19 cases and six new recoveries.

Harris County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 67 recoveries.

Fort Bend County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, two new recoveries, and no new deaths.

Galveston County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and two more recoveries.

Montgomery County announced seven new COVID-cases and no new deaths or recoveries.

The City of Houston reports no new deaths and 121 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Friday, April 17

Galveston County Health District today reports 17 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 438. They are also reporting 34 additional recoveries, bringing the total to 191.

Liberty County adds two additional cases of COVID-19.

Chambers County reported one additional COVID-19 case and one new recovery.

Colorado County received word today of a new confirmed COVID-19 case. A male, age range 15-20 that is a resident of Eagle Lake. He did not require hospitalization and is under quarantine at his residence. This brings our count to 8 positives and 3 recoveries.

Washington County reports that there are 50 total cases of COVID in the County. One death is also reported, bringing their deceased total to 4.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting 17 new Coronavirus cases today, bringing the total cases to 302. They are also reporting 14 new recoveries.

Harris County is reporting 40 new cases, making it 1,890 total. There are also two new deaths, and 72 new recoveries.

The City of Houston announced 114 more cases, bringing the total up to 2,570. The city is also reporting tow more deaths, bringing the death toll up to 31. Also, 17 more people are recovered in the city.

Montgomery County is saddened to report the 7th death related to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. She was a woman in her 80s, who was a resident of The Conservatory at Alden Bridge. She is the 5th person who has died related to the senior living apartment complex. We can also confirm there are now 370 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 20 cases from yesterday.

There have been six additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 164. The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the 15th death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVD-19. The resident was a male in his 80's.

Fort Bend County is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional recoveries, and one additional death.

Thursday, April 16

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received zero new reports of positive cases of COVID-19 today. The total known and previous positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County remains 32. The good news is that Texas DSHS also reports that two new recoveries have been reported bringing the previously reported cases have recovered to 12, leaving Wharton County with 20 active COVID-19 cases.

Grimes County reports two additional cases. Both are inmates under TDCJ. One of the cases passed away, and is the county's first death.

Austin County has 12 positive cases at this time. Of the 12 cases, 8 are active, 4 have recovered.

Galveston County Health District today reports 20 new positive COVID-19 cases in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 421. They are saddened to report one additional death. The victim is a male in his 70s, who passed away on April 12. He had pre-existing medical conditions. There are also 13 additional recoveries, bringing the total to 157.

Walker County has 43 positive cases reported that are non-offenders. Of those 43, the quarantine period is over for 14 and they have been released.

Chambers County added one new case, bringing it up to 34 total. They also announced two new recoveries, making it 17 total.

Brazoria County added 13 new cases, making it 285 total. They also added 12 new recoveries, making it 131 total recovered.

Washington County adds four more cases, so there are now 49 total cases of COVID in the county.

Harris County adds 84 new cases, two new deaths, and 37 new recoveries.

Waller County reports four additional confirmed cases:

1) The patient is a female in her 50s from the Hempstead area. The case is from community spread. She is currently isolated at home.

2) Male in his 60’s from the city of Brookshire (77423). He was hospitalized but has been released and is now isolated at home. Community spread.

3) Female in her 60’s from the city of Hempstead (77445). Isolated at home. Community spread.

4) Female in her 30’s from the city of Brookshire (77423). Exact address has not yet been confirmed but it is a confirmed case. Isolated at home. Community spread.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 350 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 19 cases from yesterday. They also have five more recoveries.

The City of Houston announced 125 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Houston has more than 2,400 COVID-19 cases. The city also added 20 new recoveries.

Liberty County is reporting one additional case and seven recovered cases.

There have been seven additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 158. The Brazos County Health District also confirmed the 14th death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVD-19. The resident was a female in her 80's who was on hospice. Brazos County also reported three additional recovered cases.

Matagorda County is reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases and seven additional recovered cases. That brings the total number of recovered cases to 18. There continues to be four patients in the Matagorda Regional Medical Center being cared for and have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fort Bend County is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional recoveries, and one additional death.

Wednesday, April 15

Wharton County announced a new COVID-19 case increasing the total amount of cases in the county to 32.

Waller County reports another confirmed case in Hempstead. This is a female in her 90's who is now hospitalized. The case is also community spread. This will bring the county's total confirmed cases to 18.

Galveston County Health District today reports nine new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 401. The county is saddened to report two additional deaths: A male in his 80s, who passed away April 15. He had pre-existing medical conditions. And another male in his 70s, who passed away April 15. He had pre-existing medical conditions. Galveston County is also reporting 14 additional recoveries, bringing the total to 144.

Walker County has 41 positive cases reported that are not offenders. Of those 41, the quarantine period is over for 7 and they have been released.

Liberty County is saddened to announce the first death related to COVID-19 in the county. The patient was a female in her 80s.

Chambers County reports two additional cases, bringing the total up to 33. The county's recoveries went up by one to 15.

Brazoria County adds 13 new COVID-19, making it 272 total. There are also 16 more recoveries.

Colorado County added one new recovery, bringing it up to three total.

Washington County added one COVID-19 case, so there are 45 total. There are also two more recoveries, bringing county up to six.

Harris County added 138 cases, making it 1,766 total to date. There were also 60 new recovered cases and three additional deaths.

The City of Houston announced 52 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total up to 2,331. The city also announced three more deaths, making 26 total. There are also 27 new recoveries.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 331 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 23 cases from yesterday.

Polk County announces three additional confirmed cases. There are now 14 confirmed cases in the county.

Austin County is now at 12 positive cases. At least 2 are considered recovered. The latest positive is a male in his 70s in the Bellville area. As of this morning, Bellville Medical has tested 139 people with only 7 positive results and 16 pending.

Liberty County reports three more COVID-19 cases, bringing total up to 23.

Fort Bend County is reporting 50 more cases, making it 627 total. They are also reporting one more death, bringing the county's death toll to 15. There are five more recovered patients, so there are now 68 total recoveries.

Brazos County reports two additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 151. The total number recovered stands at 38, up five from yesterday.

Tuesday, April 14

Jackson County announces that all of its cases have recovered! So four recoveries and no active COVID-19 cases for the county.

Waller County has two additional confirmed cases to report, including one female in her 80s from the Prairie View area. We have no additional information if she is hospitalized or isolated at this time. The other is a female in her 30s from the Hemsptead area. She is isolated at home. Both cases are from community spread. This brings the county total confirmed cases to 17.

Washington County reports 44 total confirmed cases Tuesday evening.

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received two new reports of positive cases of COVID-19 today. One female between the ages of 50-60 years old living in Wharton whose transmission source is unknown. Another female between 20-30 living in El Campo whose transmission source is also unknown. This brings the total known and previous positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 31. The good news is that Texas MS also reports that 10 of the previously reported cases have now recovered

Galveston County Health District today reports 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 392. The county reports two additional deaths, including a female in her 80s, who passed away April 14. She had pre-existing medical conditions, and a male in his 80s, who passed away April 3. He had pre-existing medical conditions. There are also 38 additional recoveries, bringing the total to 130.

Walker County has 26 positive cases reported that are not offenders, up five from yesterday. The quarantine period is over for six and they have been released.

Chambers County reported two additional coronavirus cases. There are also four more recoveries.

Brazoria County added nine new COVID-19 cases. The County also reports one new death and nine recovered patients.

Harris County added 120 new cases, making it 1628 total. The county is also reporting one new death and 64 new recoveries.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 308 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 42 cases from yesterday. We can happily say 94 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The City of Houston added 40 new cases, bringing the city's total up to 2,279. There are also five new deaths reported, so there have been 23 deaths in the city. Eight new recoveries also reported.

Jackson County reports one additional recovered case. There are now three recovered cases and one active case in the county.

Washington County reports one additional case and one additional recovery.

Matagorda County reports one additional confirmed case.

There have been six additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 149. The Brazos County Health District also confirmed the 13th death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVD-19. The resident was a male in his 60's who was hospitalized.

Fort Bend County is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new recoveries, and 2 additional deaths.

Monday, April 13

Liberty County is reporting the 20th COVID-19 case in the county. The person is a male in his 40s, and the source of the infection is being investigated. He is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

Waller County reports one additional confirmed case. The patient is a male in his 70's from the Hempstead area. This gentleman is hospitalized. That brings the county total number of confirmed cases to 15. We are expecting to receive two more confirmed cases from DSHS, but that information has not yet been received.

Austin County confirms 11 residents with confirmed COVID-19. At least two of those have recovered. We have 3 active cases in the Sealy area, one in Burleigh, 2 north of Bellville, 2 in Wallis and one in the West end of the county showing a Burton address.

Chambers County announced one new recovery, making it 10 total for the county. No new cases reported.

Today more than 1,000 recoveries have been announced in the greater Houston area!

Galveston County Health District today reports 22 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 377. Recovered cases remain at 92. The county is saddened to report one additional death, a female in her 80s, who passed away April 10. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

Walker County has 21 positive cases reported that are not offenders.

Brazoria County adds 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total up to 250. and 11 new recoveries.

Harris County is reporting three more COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 1,508. No new deaths were reported, but 46 new recoveries were added bringing the total up to 417.

The City of Houston has announced 115 more COVID-19 cases bringing the total up to 2,239. The City also announced two more deaths bringing the total up to 18. The two victims are one Hispanic woman and one black man. Both were elderly and had underlying health conditions. There are also 11 more recoveries, bringing the city total up to 225.

Montgomery County is saddened to confirm the sixth death related to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. He was a man in his 50s, who resided in the Porter area. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Montgomery County and later tested positive for COVID-19. Montgomery County can confirm there are now 266 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 15 cases from Saturday. We can happily say 80 county residents have fully recovered.

Washington County reports three additional cases and two additional deaths.

Polk County reports two additional cases. There are now 11 confirmed cases in the county.

Grimes County has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to seven. The first case is a male in his 60's who contracted the virus while traveling outside the county. The second case is a female in her 20's and is not travel related.

Matagorda County is reporting one new positive COVID-19 case and one recovered.

Brazos County announces three additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 143. The Brazos County Health District also confirmed the 12th death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 80’s who was on hospice care.

Fort Bend County reports seven new cases of COVID-19, five new recoveries, and one additional death.

Sunday, April 12

Brazos County announced six additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 140.

Brazoria County announced 21 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new recoveries.

Harris County reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new recoveries, and three new deaths.

Fort Bend County reported 18 news COVID-19 cases, 24 new recoveries and no new deaths.

The City of Houston reports no new cases or deaths. The city did report 25 new recoveries.

Saturday, April 11

Liberty County confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total up to 19.

Fort Bend County announced a new COVID-19 death and 33 new cases.

Harris County reports 239 new cases of COVID-19, one new death and 36 new recoveries.

Galveston County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and one new recovery. They report 367 people have been tested at their free testing site.

Montgomery County announced six new COVID-19 cases and its fifth death. Officials say the victim was a man in his 80s, who lived at The Conservatory at Alden Bridge.

The City of Houston announced 61 new COVID-19 cases. The City of Houston now has over 2,100 cases of coronavirus.

There have been 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 134. The Brazos County Health District also confirmed the tenth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

Friday, April 10

Chambers County did not add any additional COVID-19 cases today, but they did announce a recovery. That brings the county total up to seven.

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received two reports of new positive cases of COVID-19 today. One new case is a male of unknown age that resides in the city of East Bernard. Another new case is a male between 40-50 years old that resides in Louise. The method of transmission in both of these cases is unknown at this time. This brings the total known and previous positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 26. The good news is that Texas DSHS also reports that seven of the previously reported cases have now recovered, leaving Wharton County with 19 active COVID-19 cases.

Waller County has one new confirmed case. The patient is a male in his 20s who lives in the Hockley area. It believed to be from community spread. However, the individual is isolated at a family's home in Houston and is not in the County. This brings the new confirmed case total for Waller County to 14.

Galveston County Health District today reports 33 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 341. We are saddened to report one new death, a male, age range 71-80, passed away April 9. He had pre-existing medical conditions. We’re reporting one new recovered case, bringing the total to 91.

Brazos County added two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total up to 116. There is also a new recovery bringing the total number of recovered people up to 27.

Brazoria County added 17 new cases, bringing the county total up to 216. The county also announced six new recoveries, so there are 70 people total recovered.

Total confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Washington County as of 1:30 PM on Friday is 36, up five from yesterday.

Colorado County's positive case count is now at 7. A male patient, age range 50-70, outside of Eagle Lake. At home and is stable at this time.

Harris County added 146 new cases, bringing the county total up to 1,198. The county also added four more deaths, bringing total up to 24. There were 32 more recoveries in Harris County, bringing total up to 296.

The City of Houston has added 68 new cases, bringing the case up to a total of 2063. The city also announced two new deaths, bringing the total up to 16. In good news, the City added 55 recovered cases, there's a total of 189 recovered cases.

Montgomery County announced 14 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths or recoveries reported.

Liberty County is reporting the 16th case of COVID-19 in a South Liberty County resident -- a woman in her 80s. The source of the infection is being investigated. She is currently isolating at home. The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Liberty County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while she was sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.

Fort Bend County is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. There are now 485 cases and 10 deaths in the county.

Polk County reports the county’s ninth COVID-19 case.

Matagorda County is reporting four new positive COVID-19 cases. Reported cases in the county now total 49.

Thursday, April 9

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received six reports of new positive cases of COVID-19 today.One new case is a male of unknown age that resides in the city of Wharton and is presently hospitalized out of the county. A female aged 45-55 with no travel history has also tested positive. Three additional females in their 50s in Wharton have also tested positive. These five new cases in Wharton are related and live beside each other. Another new case is a male of unknown age that resides in the city of East Bernard. This brings the total known and previous positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 24. The good news is that Texas DSHS also reports that six of the previously reported cases have now recovered.

Waller County reports another case. It is a Waller County resident, female, in her 50's from Hempstead, but she was out of town on work-related activities in the Dallas area, contracted the virus there, and is now isolating in that area. This case brings the total up to 13. Five patients have recovered.

Chambers County reported two more cases of COVID-19 bringing the total up to 24.

Austin County announced another positive case North of Bellville. The patient is a female in her 50s who was exposed to the male patient in his teens.

Galveston County Health District today reports 21 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 308. They are also saddened to report two additional deaths. One patient is a male, age range 61-70, who passed away April 9. He had pre-existing medical conditions. The other death is a female, age range 81-90, who passed away April 9. She had pre-existing medical conditions. They are also announcing seven new recovered cases, bringing the total to 90.

Galveston County Health District opened its first free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for high-risk people who meet specific screening criteria. 156 people were tested at the site today. The testing site is open by appointment only at the Galveston County Health District, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For pre-screening and appointments, please call 409.978.4040.

Colorado County received confirmation from DSHS-Houston of our first 2 recorded recovery patients since testing positive. The two cases had been contacted and evaluated by DSHS case workers and determined that they had completed their time of mandatory quarantine.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 today taking the total of cases to 199. We are saddened to report our second death related to COVID-19. Brazoria County also announced 15 new recoveries bringing the total up to 64.

Harris County now has an additional 91 cases bringing the county total to 1,052 cases. They also have 264 recoveries, going up 40 from yesterday. They added one death, bringing the total up to 20.

The City of Houston announced 615 new COVID-19 cases and an additional two deaths. One of the victims is a white male who died on Mar. 27, and the second victim is a Hispanic woman who died on Apr. 2. Both people who died were battling other ailments in addition to COVID-19.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 231 positive cases of COVID-19, up 21 cases from yesterday. They are also seeing a huge jump in recoveries – to 76 today!

Fort Bend County reports 20 new cases and 10 more recoveries. There are now a total of 437 cases, 7 deaths and 32 recoveries in the county.

Brazos County reported six additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 114. The Brazos County Health District also confirmed the ninth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 80's who was hospitalized.

Washington County confirms three new cases for a total of 29 cases in the county.

Liberty County reports the 15th case of COVID-19 in a South Liberty County resident. The person is a woman in her 50s. The source of the infection is being investigated.

Wharton County reports an additional recovered patient, bringing total up to six.

The Matagorda County Health Department is reporting one new positive case and nine new recoveries. In total, there are 45 confirmed cases, 10 recovered cases, and three deaths in the county.

Wednesday, April 8

Washington County reports 31 total confirmed cases, which is up two from this morning.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases today bringing the total cases to 184 in Brazoria County. They have five more individuals in Brazoria County fully recovered and released from isolation. There are now 49 total recovered in Brazoria County.

Chambers County reports three new cases, bringing the total up to 22. The County also reports two new recovered patients, bringing the total up to six.

Grimes County is confirming its 5th case of COVID-19. The patient is a man in his 60s who is currently hospitalized. The case is believed to be from community spread.

Liberty County confirms its 14th case of COVID-19. The patient is a male in his 50s from the south end of Liberty County. He is currently hospitalized.

Walker County has 18 positive cases reported. Of those 18, the quarantine period is over for 6 and they are now recovered.

Waller County has a new confirmed case. It's travel related. The patient is a male in his 70s, who lives in the Katy area. Has been self-quarantined since returning home. Only contact has been a family member. This will bring our total number of confirmed cases to 12.

Galveston County Health District today announces 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 287. To date, 2,504 Galveston County residents have been tested. They are also announcing 5 new recovered cases, bringing the total to 83.

Harris County added 135 new cases, bringing county total up to 961. They also added 20 recovered cases, bringing it up to 224. There are also seven new deaths reported, bringing the total to 19.

City of Houston received 60 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing city total up to 1,380. The City also reports an additional death, bringing city total up to 12. The City also reported 55 new recovered patients, bringing total up to 134.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 210 positive cases of COVID-19, up 13 cases from yesterday. They are happy to say 53 of their cases have fully recovered!

Matagorda County reports a total of 44 positive COVID-19 cases of today, of which one has recovered and three are deceased.

Washington County announced two more COVID-19 cases in the county Wednesday morning.

The Brazos County Health District is reporting 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is currently 108. The Brazos County Health District also confirmed the eighth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 80’s who was hospitalized.

Fort Bend County is reporting 99 additional cases, seven additional recoveries, and one additional death of someone considered to be in a high-risk group. There are now a total of 417 cases, seven deaths and 22 recoveries in the county. The county says over half of the tests for the new cases were performed over a week ago, most more than two weeks ago, but the positive results were just reported from the labs. “The current delays in coronavirus lab test reporting is due to the rapid increase in test availability and variation in commercial lab reporting procedures. We expect to see an improvement in reporting as time goes on,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, Director of Health and Human Services. “However, these delayed reports remind all of us that it is vital the public follow health guidelines for those who experience symptoms of coronavirus before, during and after testing.” The county says the remaining new cases in Fort Bend County in one day is considered by health officials to be a significant increase, but it follows along the modeling for a peak, which is expected approximately April 23.

Tuesday, April 7

There are now seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin County. There are 5 cases in the Sealy area, the latest 2 cases consist of one in the Burliegh area and one just north of Bellville. Of these seven cases, two have fully recovered.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting six new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total cases to 173. Seven more individuals in Brazoria County fully recovered and released from isolation, so there are now 44 total recovered in the county.

Chambers County announced two more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing county total up to 19. They also have four total recovered.

Grimes County reports a fourth COVID-19 case. The patient is a woman in her 50s. Good news from the county, their first three patients have all recovered.

Wharton County confirms two new positive cases of COVID-19 today. One new case is a male between 30-40 years old, that resides in the City of Wharton. Another new case is a male of unknown age, that resides in the City of El Campo. Both of these new cases are living with previously reported cases. This brings the total positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 18. The good news is that Texas DSHS also reports that five of the previously reported cases have now recovered.

The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) today reports four additional COVID-19 related deaths in Galveston County. The patients are described as: A female, age range 31-40, passed away April 6. She had a pre-existing medical condition. A male, age range 81-90, passed away April 6. He had pre-existing medical conditions. A female, age range 91-plus, passed away April 6. She had pre-existing medical conditions. A male, age range 61-70, passed away April 7. He had pre-existing medical conditions. The County also announced 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 272. There are also 15 more people recovered, bringing total up to 78.

Harris County has 162 new COVID019 cases, bringing it to 826 cases total. There are also 44 more people recovered, bringing the recovered total to 204.

Washington County reported three additional cases, bringing county total up to 24. The county also reported three recoveries.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced another death in Houston, bringing the total up to 11. There was also an increase in confirmed cases, bringing the City total up to 1,320.

Montgomery County confirms a fourth death related to COVID-19. He was a man in his 80s, who resided in The Woodlands, but died outside of the State of Texas. Montgomery County also confirmed there are now 197 positive cases of COVID-19, up 36 cases from yesterday. Thirty-three of the patients in the county have recovered.

Liberty County confirms five new cases for total of 13 cases in the county. The patients include a male in his 50s from South End Liberty County, a woman in her 40s from North End Liberty County, a woman in her 20s from South End Liberty County, a woman in her 40s from South End Liberty County, and a male in his 50s from South End Liberty County.

Colorado County confirmed an additional two cases for a total of six confirmed cases in the county.

Brazos County reports an additional three cases. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is currently 97.

Monday, April 6

Washington County adds an additional case of COVID-19 bringing the confirmed cases up to 21.

Waller County has an additional confirmed case. The patient is a male in his 50s from Hempstead, not the Prairie View area. He is isolated at home and it is believed to be from community spread. This case is a "close contact" case related to the female that was our #2 confirmed case. This brings the total confirmed cases for Waller County to 10. They also report five cases recovered.

Harris County added 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total up to 664. The county is also reporting eight more recoveries bringing the total up to 160. There were also two more deaths bringing the county total up to 12.

There are currently six cases of Austin County residents with COVID-19.

Chambers County is reporting six additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 17. They also have two new recoveries, making it three people recovered.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total cases to 167 in Brazoria County. There are also nine more individuals in Brazoria County fully recovered and released from isolation. There are now 37 total recovered in Brazoria County.

Galveston County Health District today announces 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 256. The county is also announcing seven new recovered cases, bringing the total to 63.

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received three reports of new positive cases of COVID-19 today. One new case is a female between 35-45 years old that resides inside of the city of Wharton. Another new case is a female in her mid-50s who resides inside the City of El Campo. The details of the transmission of these cases are unknown to us at this time. The third case is a male from El Campo that is related to a previous positive case. This brings the total positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 16.

Matagorda County officials report one positive COVID-19 test result today. The patient is a man between the ages of 30 and 40 who is recovering at home. No travel reported. This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 42.

Fort Bend County is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total up to 318.

Colorado County COVID-19 positive count has increased to 3. Male in the age range of 50-70, resides within Colorado County but not in the city limits of either of the three cities not in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. He is quarantined at home.

Jackson County is reporting a fourth resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Walker County has 15 positive cases reported. Of those 15, the quarantine period is over for 3 and they have been released. Walker County tested: 224; negative results: 204; pending results: 14; self-quarantined: 44.

City of Houston announces an additional 402 COVID-19 cases, bringing the city's total to 1145. There are no new deaths. There are seven new recoveries, bringing the total up to 79.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 161 positive cases of COVID-19, up 12 cases from yesterday. They are also reporting a total of 26 people recovered.

Liberty County has reported that there are eight cases. The sixth case is female in her 40s, who lives in North Liberty County. She is isolating at home. The seventh case is a male in his 40s, who lives in North Liberty County. He is isolating at home. The eighth case is a female in her 60s, who lives in North Liberty County. She was in contact with a known COVID-19 case. She is also isolating at home.



Polk County reported an additional COVID-19 case. There are now a total of eight cases in the county.

Washington County reports three new confirmed cases and one recovered patient. There are now 20 reported cases in the county.

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the seventh death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a male in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 151. The county also reported three additional recoveries, totaling 28 recovered COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County.

Sunday, April 5

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management received one report of a new positive case of COVID-19. The new case is a male in his 20s that resides outside of the city of Wharton. The details of the transmission of this case are unknown at this time. This brings the total positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 13.

Harris County reports that cases in the county, not including the City of Houston, now total 652, and there are a total of 10 deaths. The City of Houston reports a total of 743 cases and a total of 10 deaths.

Brazos County reports 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bring the total confirmed cases in the county to 94. The Brazos County Health District also confirmed the sixth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a male in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

Fort Bend County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Matagorda County reports a third death, a man between the ages of 80 and 90, who passed away Sunday at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Galveston County Health District today announces 18 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 240. They are also announcing eight new recovered cases, bringing the total to 56.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 149 positive cases of COVID-19, up seven cases from Saturday.

Matagorda County Medical Officials have confirmed two additional positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Saturday, April 4

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received four new reports of positive cases of COVID-19, all in the city of Wharton. These four, related to a previous case in Wharton, include two women as well as two children under age 18. This brings the total positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 12.

Waller County reports a ninth case in the county. The patient is a male in his 30’s in Brookshire. This person was in close contact with the 8th case that was reported two days ago. The individual is isolated at his home.

Mayor Turner announced 103 new cases in the City of Houston, and one death.

The Galveston County Health District tonight reported the first COVID-19 related death in Galveston County on Saturday night. The resident was a female in the 81-90 age range who had pre-existing medical conditions.

Austin County reported an additional COVID-19 case for a total of five cases in the county. The patient is a female in her 30s in the Burleigh area.

Fort Bend County reports three additional COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday. The county death toll totals five. 13 additional cases have been confirmed as well as one new recovery.

Brazoria County reports eight new cases totaling one hundred and forty-four COVID-19 cases and a total of 25 recovered cases.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 142 positive cases of COVID-19, up 12 cases from Friday. 20 of these cases have fully recovered.

On Sunday morning, Matagorda County reported three new COVID-19 cases, bringing their total to 39.

Friday, April 3

Washington County officials announced Friday that the first COVID-19 positive patient has died. A male, 80-89 years old with multiple underlying medical conditions passed away early Friday morning.

Liberty County reports the fifth case of COVID-19 in the county. The patient is a man in 20s who is a resident of South Liberty County. The person is currently experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home. The source of the infection is under investigation.

Galveston County Health District today announces 86 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 222. We’re also announcing eight new recovered cases, bringing the total to 48.

Today’s announced cases include:

- 51 linked to community spread

- 23 linked to contact with a known positive COVID-19 case

- 6 linked to travel

- 6 unknown, investigation ongoing

- 1 case in the 0-10 age range

- 1 case in the 11-20 age range

- 7 cases in 21-30 age range

- 10 cases in 31-40 age range

- 9 cases in 41-50 age range

- 10 cases in 51-60 age range

- 15 cases in 61-70 age range

- 17 cases in 71-80 age range

- 15 cases in 81-90 age range

- 1 case in 91 + age range

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received no new reports of positive cases of COVID-19 today. There is a correction due to an addressing error that reduces the number of positives from nine to eight in Wharton County.

Galveston County Health District today announces six new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 136.

To date, 1,851 Galveston County residents have been tested. Please note, the 83 cases announced earlier this afternoon tied to The Resort at Texas City are not included in today’s case count. That information will be added to our total count and be released at a later date.

Galveston County is also announcing nine new recovered cases, bringing the total to 40.

Fort Bend County is reporting 34 additional cases of COVID-19 and four more recoveries in the county. The overall total is 255 cases, including 14 recoveries, and sadly 2 deaths.

A day after 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 at a Texas City senior living facility, at least 70 more test positive. 83 residents and employees at The Resort at Texas City have tested positive for coronavirus. More results are pending.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases today, April 3, bringing the total cases to 136 in Brazoria County.

Case 1 – The individual is a male between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Pearland. He is recovering in home isolation

Case 2 – The individual is a female between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 3 – The individual is a female between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Pearland. She is hospitalized.

Case 4 – The individual is a female between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Pearland. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 5 – The individual is a female between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Manvel.

Case 6 – The individual is a male between the ages of 60-70 and resides in Pearland.

Case 7– The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Clute. This case is not travel related. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 8– The individual is a male between the ages of 70-80 and resides in Pearland.

Case 9– The individual is a male between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Pearland.

Case 10 – The individual is a male between the ages of 80-90 and resides in Angleton. This case is not travel related.

Case 11– The individual is a female between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Manvel. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 12– The individual is a female between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Pearland.

Case 13– The individual is a female between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Pearland.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 70 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 519 positive cases. HCPH is also confirming that 118 of our patients have recovered. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston. It was with great sadness that HCPH is reporting an additional death, bringing the total to five COVID-19-related deaths. The woman, between the ages of 80-90 years old, lived in the northwest quadrant of Harris County. She had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and was later admitted to the hospital after developing symptoms. Additionally, she had underlying health conditions. “We at Harris County Public Health send our heartfelt condolences to the patients' family and friends,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, HCPH Executive Director. “COVID-19 does not discriminate and we want our residents in Harris County to stay home and practice social distancing as much as possible. It is our responsibility as a community to do this for one another so we can protect ourselves and loved ones.”

The Houston Health Department reported today two new coronavirus COVID-19 deaths. Eight people have died in Houston due to COVID-19. The two deaths reported today were a man in his 40s who died March 27 and a woman in her 60s who died April 1. All eight Houston deaths were adults with underlying health conditions. The department also announced today 81 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 587. There is also a significant increase in recoveries from three to 45.

Walker County has 10 positive cases reported. Of those 10, the quarantine period is over for three and they have been released from quarantine.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 130 positive cases of COVID-19, up 11 cases from Thursday. The county reports 18 recoveries.

Jackson County announced its first recovered case of COVID-19.

There are now 7 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Polk County.

Matagorda County Medical Officials have confirmed one additional positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Matagorda County. The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 36.

The Brazos County Health District confirms an additional four cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 72. The Brazos County Health District also confirmed the fifth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 70’s who was hospitalized. They also added seven recoveries bringing the county total up to 10.

Thursday, April 2

Washington County confirmed an additional COVID-19 case on Thursday night.

Harris County Public Health reports the third and fourth COVID-19 related deaths of two residents in Harris County (outside the City of Houston). The first death is a woman, between the ages of 80-90 years old, who lived in the southwest quadrant of Harris County. Additionally, a man, between the ages of 50-60 years old, who lived in the southwest quadrant of Harris County, died today and tested positive for COVID-19.

Waller County reports two more confirmed cases, bringing the county total to eight. One patient is a female in her 30s from Brookshire. She was an employee of the Royal ISD food vendor. She is currently quarantined. The second confirmed case is a man in his 60s, also from Brookshire. That case appears to be travel related. He is also currently quarantined.

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received one new report of a positive test for Wharton County today, bringing our county-wide total to nine.

Galveston County Health District today announces 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 130. To date, 1,533 Galveston County residents have been tested. This number does not include Galveston County residents who may have been tested outside the county. Four patients are linked to community spread, five are linked to contact with a known positive COVID-19 case, and three are linked to travel. The county is also announcing five new recovered cases, bringing the total to 31.

Chambers County reports that there are currently 11 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Brazoria County reports 14 new cases totaling 123 COVID-19 cases. Today, April 2, there are five individuals fully recovered and released from home isolation totaling 20 recovered cases to date.

Fort Bend County is reporting 27 additional cases of COVID-19 and one more recovery in the county. The overall total is 221 cases, including 10 recoveries, and sadly 2 deaths.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 60 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 449 positive cases, including two deaths. HCPH is also confirming that 87 of our patients have recovered. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston.



Montgomery County confirms there are now 119 positive cases of COVID-19, up 9 cases from yesterday. Unfortunately, they have confirmed a third death due to COVID-19. He was a man in his 80s, who was also a resident of The Conservatory at Alden Bridge. Two of the county's other cases have been released from area hospitals, and another case has fully recovered.

The Houston Health Department reported two new coronavirus COVID-19 deaths. A total of six people, all older adults with underlying health conditions, have died in Houston. The latest deaths were a woman in her 60s who died March 24 and a man in his 70s who died March 31. The department received the report of the woman’s death March 31. The Houston Health Department also announced today 48 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 506.

Walker County has 9 active cases reported. Of those 9, the quarantine period is over for 2 and has been released by physicians, meaning they are recovered.

Jackson County has an additional resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. Jackson County Hospital District is

still awaiting the results of seven tests. All three patients are females isolating at their homes.

There are now 6 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Polk County.

There are five additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 68. The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the fourth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 90’s who was hospitalized. They are also reporting three recovered cases.

Matagorda County reported three additional positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 35 in the county. The new cases include a woman in her 30s with a history of travel outside of Texas, a woman 55-65 years old without a history of travel, and another woman in her 60s without a history of travel.

Wednesday, April 1

Wharton County Office of Emergency Management received one new report of a positive test for Wharton County, bringing the case total up to eight.

Waller County reports two additional COVID-19 cases. The patients include a male in his 60s, who lives in the northeast corner of the County and currently hospitalized; and a male in his 30s who lives in the southeast part of the County. The total count of confirmed cases for Waller County is five. This is the two reported above, in addition to the 3 that were reported last Friday. They have 3 additional possible cases pending.

Walker County announced that it has seven active cases reported.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) today announces 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 118. To date, 1,206 Galveston County residents have been tested. Galveston County also announced five new recovered cases, bringing the total to 26.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases on April 1, bringing the total cases to 109 in Brazoria County.

Case 1 – The individual is a female between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation

Case 2 – The individual is a male between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland. This case is travel related. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 3 – The individual is a female between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Manvel. This case is travel related. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 4 – The individual is a female between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Manvel.

Case 5 – The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Angleton.

Case 6 – The individual is a male between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Alvin.

Case 7– The individual is a female between the ages of 60-70 and resides in Freeport.

Case 8– The individual is a male between the ages of 60-70 and resides in Pearland.

Case 9– The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Freeport.

Case 10 – The individual is a female between the ages of 90-100+ and resides in Pearland.

Case 11– The individual is a female between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Rosharon.

Case 12– The individual is a male between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Rosharon.

Case 13– The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Rosharon.

Case 14– The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Rosharon. He is hospitalized.

Fort Bend County is reporting 31 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. The overall total is 194 cases. No new recoveries or deaths.

There are five more individuals in Brazoria County fully recovered and released from isolation. There are now 15 total recovered in Brazoria County.

Harris County announced during a press conference that they had an additional 86 COVID-19 cases. They later announced in a release that 74 of their patients have recovered.

Montgomery County confirms there are now 110 positive cases of COVID-19, up 17 cases from yesterday. We do have some good news to share regarding our Case # 1, who has been hospitalized in critical condition since early March. He is improving and is now in fair condition, according to the hospital where he is being treated. The county also added three recoveries, bringing recovered total up to 17.

The Houston Health Department reported 81 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing Houston’s total to 458. The number of Houston deaths remains at four.

Polk County reports an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total up to five.

Montgomery County officials announced the first deaths related to COVID-19 in the county. Two men, who were residents of The Conservatory at Alden Bridge, have passed away. One of these men was in his 90s and the other man was in his 80s.

Brazos County Health District reports 10 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 63. The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the third death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 80’s who was hospitalized.

Matagorda County is reporting two additional positive cases. It is with great sadness that MCHD officials report that a man between the ages of 70 and 75 passed away at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. This is the second confirmed COVID-19 related death in Matagorda County.

Washington County reports an increase of COVID-19 cases. The total Wednesday morning is 16.

Tuesday, March 31

Austin County reports that there are now four confirmed cases, all in the Sealy area. Three of the four are connected. One male in his 50s is not connected to the other three.

Chambers County added an additional case, bringing the county total up to nine.

Brazoria County lists five more recovered cases, bringing the county's total recovered up to 10. The county is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, March 31, bringing the total cases to 95. Of those cases, 15 are hospitalized.

Case 1 – The individual is a female between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation

Case 2 – The individual is a male between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Rosharon. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 3 – The individual is a male between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Rosharon. This case is not travel related. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 4 – The individual is a male between the ages of 10-20 and resides in Pearland. This case is not travel related. He is hospitalized.

Case 5 – The individual is a male between the ages of 80-90 and resides in Manvel. He is hospitalized.

Case 6 – The individual is a male between the ages of 60-70 and resides in Rosharon.

Case 7– The individual is a male between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Alvin. This case is not travel related. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 8– The individual is a female between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Alvin. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 9– The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Pearland. This case is not travel related. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 10 – The individual is a male between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 11– The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Pearland. He is hospitalized.

Case 12– The individual is a male between the ages of 70-80 and resides in Manvel. He is hospitalized.

Case 13– The individual is a female between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Pearland. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 14– The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Alvin. He is hospitalized.

Case 15– The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Brazoria. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 16– The individual is a male between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Pearland.

Fort Bend County reports 25 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. The overall total is 163 cases, including 9 recoveries, and sadly 2 deaths.

Walker County was just notified of two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brings the total to six. The new cases are a female age 20-30 and a female age 60-70. No additional information can be released at this time.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) today announces 14 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 106. To date, 1,156 Galveston County residents have been tested. This number does not include Galveston County residents who may have been tested outside the county. The county also announced 21 total recovered cases.

Harris County reported 49 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total up to 303. They also announced a total of 61 recovered cases.

Walker County reports four active cases recorded. DSHS still shows us at 3.

Case #1 Male in early 20’s

Case #2 Female 30-40

Case #3 Male

Case #4 Male 50-60

Liberty County announced two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total up to four. The third case is a male in his 70s, who lives in the north side of the county. The fourth case is a female in her 30s, who also lives in the north side of the county.

Jackson County reports a second resident of Jackson County has tested positive for COVID-19. The female is between the ages of 40-45 and tested positive for COVID-19 at a facility outside of Jackson County. The investigation as to the probable origin of exposure is currently ongoing. The patient is currently experiencing no symptoms and is isolating at home.

The Houston Health Department reported Houston’s fourth COVID-19 death. The resident, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, died Friday, March 27. Houston’s three previous COVID-19 deaths were elderly women with underlying health conditions. The department launched an investigation to identify potential contacts exposed to the virus. The department also announced today 68 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 377.

Montgomery County now has 93 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 12 from Monday, March 30.

Montgomery Co. confirmed its first case in a child, a female under the age of 9. She is doing well and at home with her family.



The County also announced three more recoveries, totaling 14.

Matagorda County reports an additional six positive cases. The number of positive cases in Matagorda County is now at 27.

Brazos County announced seven additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 53.

Colorado County has two residents who have tested positive for coronavirus. The county announced that one person is a male, age range 60-80 in the New Ulm area. He tested at a facility in Austin county. He and the other people in that household have been quarantined.

The second person is a female age range 30-50 from Columbus. It is not known at this time if she is hospitalized, how many people are in her household and county in which is tested has not been confirmed at this time either. It is “not likely” that the two cases are related.

Monday, March 30

Wharton County reported two new cases. Both patients are women aged 30-50. One woman lives in the City of Wharton and the other lives in El Campo. Both cases are not travel related.

Chambers County reported three new cases for a total of eight COVID-19 cases in the county.

Fort Bend County reports another 19 COVID-19 cases, and a death. This brings the county's total confirmed cases to 138 and total deaths to two.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) today announces 22 additional positive COVID-19 cases in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 92. The county also reports a total of 17 cases recovered.

To date, 1,063 Galveston County residents have been tested. This number does not include Galveston County residents who may have been tested outside the county.

Harris County unveiled a new dashboard that features the latest information on the county's COVID-19 cases. They also added 14 new cases and 5 new recoveries, bringing the total number cases to 254 and the total number of recoveries to 39.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the total cases to 79 in Brazoria County. A previous COVID-19 case was transferred to another jurisdiction in which the individual currently resides, reducing Brazoria County’s positive case number by one from the previous news release of 68 to 67. The 12 new cases bring the total to 79:

Case 1 – The individual is a female between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Manvel. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation

Case 2 – The individual is a female between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Angleton. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 3 – The individual is a male between the ages of 70-80 and resides in Pearland.

Case 4 – The individual is a female between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland.

Case 5 – The individual is a male between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland.

Cases 4 & 5 – These individuals reside in the same household.

Case 6 – The individual is a male between the ages of 70-80 and resides in Pearland. This case is not travel related. He is recovering in home isolation. This case is linked to a previously reported case.

Case 7 – The individual is a male between the ages of 5-10 and resides in Angleton. This case is not travel related. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 8 – The individual is a female between the ages of 5-10 and resides in Pearland.

Case 9 – The individual is a male between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Pearland.

Cases 8 & 9 - These individuals reside in the same household and are linked to a previously reported case.

Case 10 – The individual is a male between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland.

Case 11 – The individual is a male between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Pearland.

Case 12 – The individual is a male between the ages of 70-80 and resides in Manvel.

Matagorda County Hospital District has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 in Matagorda County. A male between the ages of 50 and 55 who is self-isolated at home. No travel reported.

The Angelina County & Cities Health District has confirmed 3 new positive COVID-19 cases for Polk County. There are now 4 total confirmed cases for Polk County.

Grimes County confirms its third COVID-19 case. The patient is a male in his 60s who contracted the virus while outside of the state, thus making it travel-related. He is isolating at home.

The Houston Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the city's total to 309.

HHD also reported a new COVID-19 death, bringing Houston's total deaths to three. The deceased resident was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. She was a previously-reported COVID-19 case and died on March 29 in an area hospital. The city's two previously-reported COVID-19 deaths are also elderly woman with underlying health conditions.

Montgomery County now has 81 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 16 from yesterday. They also reported several recoveries, bringing the total to 11.

Brazos County reports two additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 46.

Matagorda County announced three more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 20.

Washington County confirms 9 total cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Brazoria County reports its first COVID-19 related death. The patient was a female between the ages of 75-85 and resided in Pearland.

Brazoria County also reported seven new COVID-19 cases bringing the total cases to 68.

Case 1 – The individual is a female between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Rosharon. This case is travel related. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 2 – The individual is a male between the ages of 30-40 and resides in West Columbia. This case is not travel related. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 3 – The individual is a female between the ages of 70-80 and resides in Angleton. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 4 – The individual is a female between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Pearland. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation.

Case 5 – The individual is a female between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Angleton. This case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation

Case 6 – The individual is a male between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Manvel. This case is not travel related. He is recovering in home isolation.

Case 7 –The individual is a male between the ages of 60-70 and resides in Liverpool. This case is not travel related. He is hospitalized.

Sunday, March 29

Fort Bend reports 14 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. The overall total is 119 cases, 9 recoveries, and 1 death.

Matagorda County reported seven total additional cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 17.

Galveston County Health District today announces 10 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 70. The new cases include seven females and three males. No cases were travel related. Only one of the cases is hospitalized, the rest are self-quarantined. All cases were between the ages of 20 and 40, with the exception of one woman in her 70s.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 27 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 240 positive cases, including our second COVID-19 related death. HCPH is also confirming that 34 of our patients have recovered.

In a press conference on Sunday, Mayor Turner confirmed 54 new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total to 286 positive cases in the City of Houston, with the 40-60 age group with the highest number of cases.

There have been four additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 44. The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the second death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 90s who was hospitalized.

Saturday, March 28

There have been nine additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 40. The Brazos County Health District has also confirmed the first death of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a man in his 80s who was in hospice care.

The first positive COVID-19 case of a Polk County resident was confirmed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.

Harris County Public Health has 53 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 213 positive cases, including one COVID-19 related death, reported on March 19, 2020. HCPH is also confirming that 24 of our patients have recovered. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston.

Galveston County Health District today announces 11 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 60. The health district also reports one additional recovered case, bringing the total to five.

The Houston Health Department reported the second COVID-19 death in Houston. The resident was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. She died at a local hospital Friday, March 27. Houston’s first COVID-19 death, also an elderly woman with underlying health conditions, occurred March 24.

The department also announced 163 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 232. The jump in cases is a result of a batch of reports received by the department from area medical providers.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases bringing the total cases to sixty-one in Brazoria County.

As of Saturday morning, there are a total of five individuals fully recovered and released from home isolation.

Friday, March 27

Waller County has 3 confirmed cases. A PVAMU staff member who tested positive and his wife also tested positive. Both individuals are in their 20s. They live in the north end of the County and both are following CDC guidelines and in quarantine. The third positive case is a female in her 20s in the south part of the County.

But other than the 2 cases reported yesterday and the spouse, Waller County has not had any additional confirmed cases.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirms Montgomery County now has 63 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 16 from yesterday. Case 2, who was previously hospitalized in critical condition, has been released from the hospital. She will continue her recovery at home.

Wharton County has been notified of two additional positive COVID-19 cases in Wharton County. The first case is a female healthcare worker in her 50s living in the rural area around Wharton. She has been on strict home quarantine for over 10 days before symptoms arose and subsequent testing confirmed COVID-19. The second case is a male under age 10 living in the same household in El Campo as last Tuesday's confirmed case where the individual came in contact with a confirmed case who traveled outside of Texas. The new confirmed case indicates that three of Wharton County's five current cases are likely related to one individual that traveled out of state.

Fort Bend County is reporting 15 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. The overall total is 101 cases, 8 recoveries, and 1 death.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting thirteen new COVID-19 cases bringing the total cases to fifty-two in Brazoria County. Two patients are hospitalized, the rest are recovering at home. The cases include five men and eight women. Four individuals have fully recovered and have been released from home isolation.

Galveston County Health District announces nine additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 49. The health district also reports three additional recovered cases, making for a total of four.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reports first COVID-19 related death.

A coding error from the Texas Department of State Health Services incorrectly displayed the active cases for Walker County. Local officials confirmed that there are currently only two active cases in Walker County.

Matagorda County Officials confirmed an additional positive case of COVID-19 in Matagorda County involving a male between the ages of 65 and 75 who is currently hospitalized. No travel was reported.

Harris County Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Houston’s COVID-19 cases total 69, one new case reported on Friday.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirms Montgomery 47 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 6 from Thursday.

Brazos County reports three additional positive cases of COVID-19. According to the Health District, of the 31 total cases in the county, four patients are hospitalized.

Matagorda County officials confirmed one additional positive case of COVID-19 in the county. The patient is a female between the ages of 50 to 55 who is isolated at home. No travel was reported.

Thursday, March 26

The Houston Health Department reported today the first coronavirus (COVID-19) death in Houston. The resident was a woman with several underlying health conditions in the 60 to 70 age range. She died at a local hospital Tuesday, March 24. The department received test results today confirming the woman as a COVID-19 case.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting six new COVID-19 cases that brings the total cases to 39 in Brazoria County. They also announced three additional individuals fully recovered and released from home isolation. This totals four recovered cases.

Fort Bend County is reporting 32 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, along with 3 additional recoveries. The overall total is 86 cases and 8 recoveries.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) this afternoon announces 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 40. Galveston

Washington County reports two more COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to three.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirms 41 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 10 from Wednesday.

Harris County reports 16 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 135.

The Houston Health Department announces two new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the city's total to 68.

Brazoria County reports that three more of their patients have now recovered. The county has 33 total cases with four of the patients recovered.

Walker County reports they now have a total of three confirmed cases in the county.

Brazos County reports seven additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 28. The Health District says of the total cases in the county, three patients are currently hospitalized.

Wednesday, March 25

Liberty County announced its second positive COVID-19 case. The patient is a man in his 50s who is isolating at home while dealing with mild symptoms. The source of his infection is under investigation.

Washington County announced its first positive COVID-19 case. Officials confirmed to The Banner Press in Brenham that the patient is a male in his 40s, and is employed by the city of Brenham.

Jackson County announced one of its residents has tested positive for COVID-19 at a Harris County hospital.

“The female is over the age of 65 and tested positive after being hospitalized for an unrelated medical issue. The investigation as to the probable origin of exposure is currently ongoing. The person is currently experiencing mild symptoms and is hospitalized in Harris County but is expected to isolate at home once she is released,” said Jackson

County Hospital CEO, Bill Jones.

Fort Bend County is reporting eight additional cases of #COVID-19 in the county, along with one additional recovery. The overall total is 54 cases and 5 recoveries. No additional details were provided on the patients.

Chambers County has another COVID-19 case. The patient is a female in her 40s.

Galveston County Health District announces five additional positive COVID-19 cases in its county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 27. The health district also reports the first recovery in the county. A female in her 30s is considered recovered after her symptoms resolved for at least 72 hours, including having no fever without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

The new patients are described as a female, younger than 10, with recent domestic travel; a female, in her 50s, with recent domestic travel; a female, in her 20s, with recent domestic travel and contact with positive Galveston County COVID-19 case; a male, in his 50s, believed to be infected through community spread; and a male, in his 40s, believed to be infected through community spread.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 40 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 119 positive cases. HCPH also confirmed that 13 of their patients have recovered.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting five new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total cases to 33 in the county.

Patient 1 is a female between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Manvel. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

Patient 2 is a male between the ages of 55-65 and resides in Pearland. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

Patient 3 is a male between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland.

Patient 4 is a male between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Alvin.

Patient 5 is a female between the ages of 75-85 and resides in Pearland. She is hospitalized in a Houston hospital. This case is not a travel related.

Montgomery County confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases. Three of the cases are not travel related. Two of the cases are connected.

The Houston Health Department announced 11 new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 66. Information about the cases’ gender, age range, travel and health condition is currently unavailable but the department will release it when obtained and verified.

Brazos County announced five additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 21.

Galveston County Health District this morning announces one additional positive COVID-19 case in a Galveston County resident. This brings the county’s case total to 22. The patient is a male in his 40s with no known travel or contact with a known positive COVID-19 case. The health district believes this is a case of community spread. He is self-quarantined.

Matagorda County Officials confirmed one additional positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The patient is a female in her 40s who is isolated at home. No travel was reported.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says a constable deputy is in quarantine at home and has been tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Tuesday, March 24

Wharton County has confirmed two new cases.

Fort Bend County officials are reporting four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the overall total to 46 cases. No further details were released.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued a stay-at-home order.

Austin County officials have confirmed the county's first COVID-19 case in Sealy. The family is self-quarantining and is complying with guidelines. Any potential exposure is being investigated.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases that brings the total cases in the county up to 28. Here's a rundown of the latest cases:

Patient 1 is a female between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Pearland. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not travel related.

Patient 2 is a female between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Rosharon. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not travel related.

Patient 3 is a female between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Angleton. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not traveled related.

Patient 4 a female between the ages of 55-65 and resides in Angleton. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not traveled related.

Patient 5 is a female between the ages of 35-45 and resides in Pearland. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Patient 6 is a female between the ages of 35-45 and resides in Pearland. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Patient 7 is a female between the ages of 15-25 and resides in Pearland. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Patient 8 is a female between the ages of 70 - 80 and resides in Manvel. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Patient 2 is a male between the ages of 20 - 30 and resides in Pearland. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Brazoria County also reported one patient who is now fully recovered and released from home isolation. This case was an individual residing in Pearland.

Matagorda County Officials confirmed two additional positive cases of COVID-19. One patient is a female in her 50s who is seeking additional treatment for conditions presumed to be related to the COVID-19 virus. The other is a female between the ages of 85 and 95 who is seeking additional treatment for conditions presumed to be related to the COVID-19 virus.

Galveston County Health District announced three additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s case total to 21. The cases are a female in her 50s with recent domestic travel, who is self-quarantined; a female in her 20s with recent domestic travel and contact with a known Galveston County positive COVID-19 case who is self-quarantined; and a male in his 50s with no known travel or contact with a known positive COVID-19 case. The health district believes this is a case of community spread. He is self-quarantined.

Houston Health Department announced 31 new cases bringing the city's total up to 55.

The city says the one-day spike is a result of a batch of reports received by the department from commercial laboratories. Information about the cases’ gender, age range, travel and health condition is currently unavailable but the department will release it when verified.

Houston Health Department also announced that a woman in the 15 to 25 age range now is considered recovered from the disease after she tested negative twice more than 24 hours apart. Two other people recovered yesterday.

Harris County Public Health announced 25 more COVID-19 cases. Eleven patients are females, fourteen are males. Four of the cases are due to exposure, two are travel-related, and 17 are community spread. Two are pending an investigation.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a "Stay Home - Work Safe" order for the county and all cities within the county, including Houston.

Montgomery County announced four new positive COVID-19 cases, so the county now has 23 total. The patients are described as: A man in his 30s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel New York.

A woman in her 60s, who resides in Northeast Montgomery County. She is hospitalized. No recent travel.

A woman in her 30s, who resides in Northeast Montgomery County. She is in isolation at home. The only recent travel is to Houston.

A man in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at home. He has recent travel to France, Germany and Spain.

Montgomery County also announced its first full recovery of a woman in her 40s.

Brazos County confirms four additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 16. One of the new positive cases has been hospitalized. The 15 other patients are at home doing self-care

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 case that brings the total cases to 19 in Brazoria County. The individual is a female between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Lake Jackson. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not travel related.

Monday, March 23

Fort Bend County is reporting 13 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. They announced in a tweet, "While it's a big number, it doesn't mean that 13 new cases appeared over night. It just happens that we got a big amount reported to us by labs at the same time." No further details were provided on the individuals.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, bringing the total cases to eighteen in Brazoria County. One patient is a male in his 60s, who resides in Rosharon. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. His case was not travel related. The second patient is a male in his 30s, who resides in Angleton. He is in stable condition.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) announces one additional positive COVID-19 case in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 18. The patient is a female younger than 10 years old with recent domestic travel. She is self-quarantined.

Montgomery County Public Health Department has been notified of 117 negative and 19 positive test results of county residents. They have results pending for another 147 residents. Here are the four new positive cases: A female teenager, who resides in Southeast Montgomery County. She is in isolation at her home. She has recent travel to New Orleans.

A woman in her 20s, who resides in Northwest Montgomery County. She is in isolation at her home. This is believed to be a case of community spread because she was in close contact with a suspected case.

A man in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel to Chicago, Illinois.

A man in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel to California.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 3 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 54 positive cases. One patient is a woman in her 40s, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County. She is recovered. One patient is a woman in her 60s, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County. She was infected through community spread. The third patient is a man in his 50s, who lives in the Northwest area of Harris County. His infection is travel-related.

The Houston Health Department announced Monday the first COVID-19 recoveries in the city. A man and woman in the 60 to 70 age range, the city’s first two COVID-19 cases, are considered recovered from the disease after each tested negative twice more than 24 hours apart.

The Houston Health Department also announced a new positive COVID-19 case, bringing the city’s total to 24. The case, a female in the 20 to 30 age range, has no known travel history. She is recovering at home.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) notified the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center that one of their private physicians has two individuals that have tested positive for the COVID-19. One patient is a male and is between 55 and 65 years old and the second patient is also male between the ages of 18 and 25. Both patients are at home and in self-quarantine and are in stable condition. This brings the total of Matagorda citizens that have been tested positive for COVID-19 to six.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) announces five additional positive COVID-19 cases in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 17. All of the patients are men who recently traveled and are self-quarantined. Two are in their 20s, one in his 40s, another in his 50s and on in his 60s.

Brazoria County announced two additional COVID-19 cases. The first patient is a female between the ages of 20-30, who lives in Angleton. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. The second patient is a male between the ages of 50-60, who lives in Pearland. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Both cases are not travel-related, and the Brazoria County Health Department is actively investigating them.

Harris County lists eight additional recovered cases, bringing the total number of recovered patients up to 11.

Sunday, March 22

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) announced one additional positive COVID-19 case in a Galveston County resident. The individual is a female in her 40s who recently traveled internationally and had contact with a positive COVID-19 patient. She presented to an area clinic and is currently self-quarantined.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has five new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 51 positive cases. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston. HCPH’s new case details:

- A 30-39 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 50-59 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(contact with a positive COVID-19 individual)

- A 40-49 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 20-29 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 40-49 year-old man, who lives in the Southwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

The Houston Health Department announced a new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case, bringing the city’s total to 23. The case, a male in the 30 to 40 age range recently traveled to Idaho. He is recovering at home.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirms Montgomery County’s 14th and 15th positive cases of COVID-19. The cases include a woman in her 40s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. Her case is connected to a Smith County, Texas case, where she recently traveled. She at currently at home in isolation. The other case is a man in his 40s, who has been in Northeast Montgomery County for a work-related purpose. He is currently in insolation at his residence. His only recent travel is to Houston.

Galveston County Health District announced three additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 11.

The first individual is a male in his 70s who recently traveled domestically. He presented to an area clinic and is currently self-quarantined. The second individual is a female in her 20s who has no history of travel or contact with another infected person. GCHD believes this is a case of community spread. She presented at an area emergency room and is currently self-quarantined. The third individual is a female in her 50s who has no history of travel or contact with another infected person. GCHD believes this is a case of community spread. She presented at an area clinic and is currently self-quarantined.

There have been two additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. 10 of the 12 cases are travel related. Two cases have no travel history and are believed to be community spread. All cases are at home doing self-care.

Saturday, March 21

Liberty County announced its first positive COVID-19 case. The patient is a female in her 40s who is isolating at home. The source of infection is being investigated.

Chambers County Public Health is reporting their first positive case of COVID-19. The female patient is between 50-60 years old, lives in West Chambers County, is at home, quarantined, and in stable condition. Her case represents a possible travel-related case.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting three new cases Saturday afternoon. Authorities are investigating these cases to determine if they are travel related. Please see below for information on each of these cases:

- The first Individual is a male between the ages of 25-35 and resides in Angleton. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

- The second individual is a male between the ages of 55-65 and he resides in Clute. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

- The third individual is a male between the ages of 20-30 and he resides in Rosharon. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents, bringing the county’s total to 29. The new cases are:

- A man in his 70s who was hospitalized and released, now recovering at home.

- A woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms and history of travel to a high incidence area, now recovering in isolation at home.

- A man in his 50s with moderate symptoms, recovering at home.

- A woman in her 50s with moderate symptoms, recovering at home.

- A woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms recovering at home.

The Houston Health Department reported three new positive COVID -19 cases Saturday, bringing the city’s total to 22. The cases are:

- A female between the ages of 60-70 with no known travel history. She is hospitalized.

- A male between the ages of 20-30 with travel history in Texas. He is at home recovering.

- A male between the ages of 40-50 with travel history to Costa Rica. He is home recovering.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 10 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 46 positive cases, including one COVID-19 related death, reported on March 19, 2020. HCPH’s new case details:

- A 30-40 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 20-30 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(pending investigation)

- A 30-40 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A boy under 10 years old, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A girl under 10 years old, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A 10-20 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A 40-50 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(travel-related)

- A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northeast quadrant of Harris County-(pending investigation)

- A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(travel-related)

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath and Wharton County Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Gubbels were notified today of a person who tested positive in a screen test for COVID-19 virus in Wharton County. This person had been out of town and was tested after she returned to Wharton County. This is the first case in Wharton County.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed Montgomery County’s 13th positive case of COVID-19. She is a woman in her 30s who resides in Northwest Montgomery County. She is in isolation at home. She has no recent travel history.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) confirmed two additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to eight. The first individual is a female in her 30s who recently traveled domestically. She presented to an area urgent care and is currently self-quarantined. The second individual is a female in her 60s who recently traveled domestically. She presented to an area clinic and is self-quarantined.

There are now eleven confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County; this is an increase of one. The individual is a male, between the ages of 50-60. He resides in Pearland and is at home recovering in isolation. This case is not travel related.

There have been four additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District bringing the total in Brazos County to 10 cases. Nine of the cases are travel related. One case has no travel history and is believed to be community spread. All cases are at home.

On Saturday, Matagorda County Officials confirmed the fourth positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Matagorda County. The patient is a female between the ages of 75 and 85 and is a resident of Matagorda County. No travel history outside of Matagorda County was reported. The patient is resting comfortably at Matagorda Regional Medical Center and is responding well to treatment.

Friday, March 20

Grimes County announced a second confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient contracted the virus through household contact with the first case. Both cases were travel related and both individuals contracted the virus while traveling outside Grimes County. Neither individual made contact with anyone in Grimes County at any point during their return home.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed two additional positive cases of COVID-19, which brings Montgomery County’s total to 12 cases. The cases include:

- A man in his 90s who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is currently hospitalized. He has no recent travel history.

- A man in his 50s who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. His case is still under investigation. More details on his case will be released in Saturday’s 3 p.m. update.

Harris County Public Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 36 positive cases, including one COVID-19 related death, reported on March 19, 2020. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston. The cases include:

- A 50-60-year-old woman, who lives in the Northeast quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 20-30-year-old woman, who lives in the Southwest quadrant of Harris County-(travel-related)

- A 40-50-year-old man, who lives in the Southeast quadrant of Harris County-(investigation pending)

Brazoria County Health Department has identified five additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county bringing the total to 10. All of these cases are travel related. Here is the information per case:

- A male, between the ages of 45-55. He resides in the Pearland area and is at home recovering in isolation.

- A male, between the ages of 40-50. He is in Pearland and is now in self-isolation.

- A male, between the ages of 40-50. He resides in Pearland and is at home recovering in isolation.

- A female, between the ages of 65-75. She resides in Pearland and is at home recovering in isolation.

- A male, between the ages of 50-60. He resides in Alvin and is at home recovering in isolation.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents, bringing the county’s total to 24.

The 5 new cases are:

- A woman in her 20s with mild to moderate symptoms. She is recovering in isolation at home.

- A man in his 50s with mild to moderate symptoms. He is recovering in isolation at home.

- A man in his 60s who was hospitalized and discharged. He is now recovering in isolation at home.

- A woman in her 60s who is hospitalized.

- A woman in her 50s with mild to moderate symptoms. She is recovering in isolation at home.

The Houston Health Department reported eight new positive COVID -19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s total to 19. The patients include:

- A female, age 50-60, traveled to Kansas. She has been hospitalized.

- A male, age 40-50, traveled to Georgia. He has been hospitalized.

- A female, age 60-70, with no known travel history. She is home recovering.

- A female, age 60-70, traveled to Spain. She is home recovering.

- A male, age 50-60, traveled to the UK. He is home recovering.

- A male, age 40-50, traveled to New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. He is home recovering.

- A male, age 40-50, traveled to Colorado. He is home recovering.

- A male, age 40-50, traveled to Nevada. He is home recovering.

Montgomery County announced its 10th positive COVID-19 case. The woman, who is in her 50s, resides in Southeast Montgomery County. Her case is still under investigation.

Brazos County Health District announced during a Facebook Live press conference two additional positive COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings the county's case total to six. The first patient is a male in his 30s who has no travel history, making him the county's first community spread case. He is doing well and recovering at home.

The second patient is a male in his 20s who recently traveled to New Mexico.

Galveston County Health District announced two additional positive COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings the county’s case total to six. The first individual is a male in his 40s who recently traveled internationally. He showed up to an area urgent care. He is currently self-quarantined in his home.

The second individual is a female in her 50s. She presented to an area hospital and is self-quarantined at home. The woman has not recently traveled but did come in contact with a person known to have traveled to a COVID-19 affected area.

Health officials announced nine new COVID-19 cases in Harris County outside the City of Houston. The patients include:

- A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (travel-related)

- A 30-40 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

- A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

- A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

- A 50-60 year-old woman, who lives in the Southeast quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

- A 40-50 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (travel-related)

- A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Southwest quadrant of Harris County- (investigation pending)

- A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (travel-related)

- A 50-60 year-old woman, who lives in the Northeast quadrant of Harris County- (investigation pending)

Brazoria County Health Department has identified its fifth COVID-19 case. The individual is male, between the ages of 40-50, and resides in the Rosharon area. The individual is not hospitalized and is recovering at a private residence.

Thursday, March 19

Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed the ninth positive COVID-19 case in Montgomery County. The man, who is in his 50s, resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His travel history is still under investigation.

Harris County Public Health says three COVID-19 patients have recovered. The recovered patients include two women in their 60s and a man in his 60s. All three cases were travel-related.

Fort Bend County announced that four COVID-19 patients have recovered. Officials urge residents to remember to wash hands, stay home if sick, clean, and disinfect.

Montgomery County Public Health District in conjunction with Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, confirmed the eighth positive COVID-19 case in Montgomery County. The woman, who is in her 40s, resides in Southeast Montgomery County. She recently traveled to Germany. She is currently in isolation in her home.

Harris County confirmed five new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the total cases in the county to 24. The details of each individual case are not yet known.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents, bringing the county’s total to 19. One of the cases is the first reported minor child in the Houston area with coronavirus.

The seven new Fort Bend cases are a woman in her 40s with international travel who has moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home, a woman in her 50s with domestic travel to a region with widespread local disease with moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home, a man in his 40s with domestic travel and mild to moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home, a minor child with domestic travel and mild symptoms who is in isolation at home, a man in his 40s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home, a woman in her 30s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home, and a man in his 30s with moderate symptoms who is recovering in isolation at home.

The Houston Health Department announced a new positive COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the city’s total cases to 11. The new case, a female in the 50-60 age range, is hospitalized. She has no known travel or exposure history.

Harris County Public Health reported the first COVID-19 related death of a resident in Harris County, outside the City of Houston, the second death in the greater Houston area. The man, between the ages of 80-90 years old, was a resident at a nursing home in the northwest quadrant of Harris County. He was at high risk for serious COVID-19 complications due to his age and underlying health conditions. HCPH is investigating to identify any close contact. The deceased patient was one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on March 18.

Harris County Public Health announced the 19th COVID-19 case in the county outside the City of Houston. The patient is a man, 40 to 50 years old, from northwest Harris County who is currently hospitalized. Officials say he does not have a history of travel or exposure to the coronavirus.

Brazos County reported the fourth positive case in the county. Officials also disclosed more information about all four cases. The patients are a female in her 20’s who traveled to Spain, a male in his 60’s who traveled to Colorado, a female in her 20’s who traveled to New York, and a female in her 50’s who traveled to Colorado.

Wednesday, March 18

The Brazoria County Health Department reported its fourth case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday night. The individual is male, between the age of 55-65, and resides in the Manvel area. He is being hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Harris County confirmed five new COVID-19 cases. Four of the cases have been confirmed to be community spread. One patient is a woman in her 30s who lives in northeast Harris County. She has had contact with another local person who tested positive for COVID-19. The second patient is a woman in her 40s who lives in the southwest area of Harris County. Both a man in his 20s and a man in his 80s tested positive. A man in his 30s tested positive. Officials are still investigating how this man was infected.

Brazos County confirmed two new COVID-19 cases.

The Houston Health Department announced five new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID -19) cases on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 10. The cases were a male, age 50-60 with no known travel and has been hospitalized; a male, age 70-80 who had traveled to New York and is home recovering; a male, age 50-60 who had traveled to Spain and is home recovering; a female, age 20-30 who had traveled to Mexico and has been hospitalized; a male, age 60-70 with no known travel and has been hospitalized.

The Brazoria County Health Department reported its third case of COVID-19. The individual is female, between the age of 50-60, and resides in the Pearland area. The case is travel-related. The individual went to an ER in Houston and was tested in the Medical Center. The Brazoria County Health Department is conducting an epidemiological investigation and is working to identify anyone the patient came into contact with.

Galveston County confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing up the county's total number of cases to four. One of the new patients is a man in his 50s and the other patient is a woman in her 40s. Both patients have recently traveled within the United States, but their time of infection is unclear. Officials don't know if this is a travel or community spread case.

Grimes County reports a man in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed the county's sixth and seventh positive COVID-19 cases. One patient is a man in his 40s who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation in his home. He recently traveled to California. The other patient is a woman, who is in her 60s. She is a resident of Northwest Montgomery County and is in isolation in her home. She has no recent travel history and no known contact with other patients.

Harris County Public Health announced two more positive COVID-19 cases. The cases are both believed to be caused by community spread as there is no travel history. The patients are described as two men, one who is 60-70 years old who lives in the Northeast quadrant of the county, and the other who is 30-40 years old who lives in the Southwest quadrant of the county.

Fort Bend County announced two more positive COVID-19 cases. One patient is a woman in her 70s, with a history of international travel. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation at home. The second additional case is a man in his 60s. He is hospitalized and in stable condition.

Tuesday, March 17

City of Houston extends its public health declaration through the end of April, thus canceling or postponing several events in the city.

Health officials confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Brazos County. The positive case is a female in her 20’s that is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

Harris County announced three additional cases bringing the county's total to 11. The patients are described as a man and woman, who are in their 40s or 50s and have a history of international travel. Another man, in his 40s or 50s, who had known contact with a previous positive case.

Galveston County announced its second positive case. The patient is a male ranging in age 45-50. An initial investigation shows the man has not recently traveled or come into contact with another infected person. This suggests the first signs of community spread in Galveston County.

Fort Bend County announced a woman in her 30s tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the woman has a history of international travel.

Montgomery County has announced its fifth COVID-19 case. The patient is a man in his 50s. He's a resident of south Montgomery County and is in isolation. Officials say the man recently traveled to California.

Matagorda County confirmed its third positive case of COVID-19. Officials say the woman recently traveled to the State of Washington. The woman, age 50-55, went into self-quarantine after she started to present symptoms. State officials are monitoring her health status and are advising her about the duration of her quarantine.

Monday, March 16

The City of Galveston issued a local state of disaster-related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris County announced it was mandating that all bars and nightclubs will be closed until the end of March. Restaurants are no longer allowed to offer dine-in services. The county says restaurants can only offer pick-up, drive-thru or delivery services through the end of the month.

Matagorda County reported the first COVID-19 death in the Houston area around 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Harris County confirmed two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Sunday evening. One patient is a woman in her 40s who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19. The other is a man in his 50s. These two new cases are not related.

Saturday, March 14

Brazoria County confirmed two presumptive positive cases in the Alvin area. Both patients live in the same household. Officials report the patients have not traveled outside the Houston area lately, but have attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Montgomery County confirmed its fourth presumptive positive. Officials say this fourth case is related to the third case.

A new presumptive positive COVID-19 case was confirmed by officials in Matagorda County. According to officials the patient, who is in her 60s, has complications due to pnuemonia.

One more presumptive positive was announced in the City of Houston Saturday afternoon. The patient is in his 50s and has a history of international travel.

Friday, March 13

Galveston County Health District confirmed one of its residents has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in the Austin area where she is self-isolating. The patient is a woman in her early 30s, who is directly linked to the Montgomery County man who tested positive after attending the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff. The woman was tested by Austin Public Health and self quarantined there, so she is not in Galveston County.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported three additional positive cases of COVID-19. The specimens were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory and will be sent to the CDC laboratory for further confirmation. The patients are a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 70s. All three have a history of international travel.

CDC has confirmed 2 of Fort Bend's previous cases. The presumptive cases that are now confirmed by the CDC are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

Friday evening the Houston Health Department announced its fourth COVID-19 case. A woman in her 70s or 80s tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Egypt.

Thursday, March 12

Montgomery County officials announced a second presumptive positive case. The patient is a woman in her 40s, who recently traveled to New Orleans, but not out of the country.

Thursday morning Fort Bend County Judge KP George signed a public health disaster declaration.

Then on Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough announced that he signed a declaration of local disaster in his county. Also, the Patton Village mayor confirmed that the first presumptive positive case of Montgomery County is a Patton Village police officer who had been off-duty.

The Houston Health Department announced that a patient who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8.

Harris County Public Health Department announced another presumptive positive case. The patient is a man from the northwest quadrant of the county. Officials say he came in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive while traveling.

Montgomery County announced its third presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The man who traveled to the state of Florida is in his 40s.

Wednesday, March 11

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced he is signing an Emergency Health Declaration by Wednesday evening. Consequently, the remainder of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be canceled.

Mayor Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed that Montgomery County's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was not travel-related. Instead, it appears to be the first community spread case. They also shared patient went to the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff on Friday, February 28. It is unknown if he was symptomatic at the time of attendance.

Late Wednesday, Houston Health Department announced an additional presumptive positive case, making it three cases in the City of Houston. The case, a female in the 15 to 25 age range, is currently experiencing mild symptoms and quarantined in her home. She recently traveled to New York state.

Tuesday, March 10

Montgomery County officials confirmed the county's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon. The patient is a man in his 40s, who is currently under isolation at a local hospital. It is unknown where he contracted the virus.

Late Tuesday, Harris County announced an additional presumptive positive case, making it five county cases outside of Houston. The patient is a woman, between 20-30 years old, who was temporarily living abroad in Italy. She's being treated at a local hospital.

Sunday, March 8

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services confirmed three additional travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning. One of the patients was not part of the group that was on the Egyptian cruise, but did attend the same cruise at a later date.

The patients are two men in their 70s who are in isolation at home and a woman in her 60s who is also in isolation at home.

Harris County Public Health reports an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a woman between 60 and 70 years old and is associated with the trip to Egypt linked to other Houston-area cases.

Friday, March 6

Houston Health Department reports second case of coronavirus COVID-19 within the City of Houston. The patient is a woman, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, who was also on the trip to Egypt.

Friday evening Fort Bend County officials announce two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. They were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory, and the CDC laboratory still needs to further confirm. The patients are two women in their 60s and are part of the same travel group to Egypt as the other greater Houston area patients. Both women are placed under mandatory quarantine at home.

Thursday, March 5

Harris County confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19. The tests were verified by the CDC. The patients are a man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirms the two Harris County patients were on a trip with the Fort Bend County patient to Egypt.

Later on Thursday night, two additional presumptive positive cases were reported — one in Harris County and one in the City of Houston.

Health officials said the new patients are both men, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old.

Wednesday, March 4

The first presumptive case was reported in Fort Bend County on Wednesday. Officials announce the patient is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad.

Monday, March 2

Rice asks a small group to self-quarantine after an employee was possibly exposed to Coronavirus from overseas travel.

The employee, a research staff member, traveled to a country that was not on the CDC's restricted travel list

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in China and has now spread to many countries, including the U.S.

More than 80% of people who have become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover.

People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

