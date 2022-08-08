Expand / Collapse search

The Thinkery gears up for Little Thinkers program

The museum is getting ready for its play-based STEAM (Science Technology Engineering & Math) preschool for kids three and four. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - It's officially back-to-school season and that includes even the littlest ones. 

The Thinkery is gearing up for its annual Little Thinkers program which is a research-focused, play-based, STEAM (Science Technology Engineering & Math) preschool for kids three and four.

Little Thinkers gives kids a unique learning environment using the museum's hands-on approach and interactive exhibits.

Classes are limited in size so that educators can maximize interaction with each student and also follow health guidelines.

