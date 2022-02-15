Thief breaks into Caspian Grill, AMZ Salon in Northwest Austin

Austin police are searching for a man who burglarized two Northwest Austin businesses early Monday morning. Surveillance video shows a man breaking a ground-level window and crawling into the Caspian Grill just after midnight.

"He took his time, went through everything, everything we had. Found every penny that we had in the restaurant," said Shahriar Ghaffari, co-owner of the Caspian Grill.

The thief spent more than twenty minutes inside the business.

"He didn't have any fear at all. He was relaxed," Caspian Grill co-owner Erhima Berenji said.

The man broke open the business' cash register. At one point he stopped to examine and collect several soft drinks. Ghaffari told FOX 7 Austin approximately $400 in cash was stolen, and window repairs will cost roughly another $400.

"In this time… the pandemic time, we don't make that much money. You know, I don't have a staff here. I have to run the business by myself, everything," said Berenji.

Still, the owners say the real loss came from having to close shop on Valentine’s Day. They estimate their business lost thousands in revenue.

"Our Valentine's days are usually three or four times more than our best weekend days," Ghaffari explained.

Ghaffari and Berenji are engaged. They are both Iranian immigrants. They started the Caspian Grill in 2015 as a way to bring Persian food to Austin.

"It’s more like somebody violated the restaurant and what we are doing that was hard to swallow," said Ghaffari.

After the thief was done burglarizing the Caspian Grill he moved on to the AMZ Salon — also gaining entry by breaking a window. The owner said he took $15 cash.

Ghaffari and Berenji do not believe he acted alone.

Surveillance video shows the thief repeatedly crossing paths with another man, and a car circling in front of the business on Oak Knoll Drive.

"I’m scared. Honestly, I have offered to open my store in the morning and I am scared to close it at night," said Berenji.

Ghaffari and Berenji told FOX 7 Austin there have been multiple crimes in their business complex as of late.

"So no one’s been killed yet and no one’s been hurt yet, except the businesses and the building. But if this is going to happen again and again, again. Will something happen?" asked Berenji.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter