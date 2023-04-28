Things to do in Austin this weekend, April 28 to 30

The weekend is here and so are some popular spring events.

From a Red Poppy Festival and Disney on Ice, to a unique birthday party and Sunset Valley Art Fest, plus a first-time blues event in Waterloo Park – here's the FOX 7 Weekend.

Red Poppy Festival in Georgetown

The City of Georgetown hosts the 23rd annual Red Poppy Festival Friday through Sunday in the historic town square.

The popular event celebrates the history and beauty of the area's poppy season and features more than 120 unique artisans, parades, live music, a classic car show, kid's zone, and plenty of food and family-friendly activities.

It all kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and continues Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Admission is free.

Disney on Ice: Frozen and Encanto

See two popular Disney movies come to life at Disney on Ice: Frozen and Encanto.

It's at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park through Sunday.

Fans can sing along to all their favorite songs with Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family, as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Goofy.

For tickets and showtimes, go to hebcenter.com.

Sunset Valley Art Fest

The City of Sunset Valley along with the Valley Arts Commission hosts the 15th annual Sunset Valley Art Fest.

It's outside the Toney Burger Center in South Austin on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fun family event features two stages of live entertainment, kid's activities, food trucks and more than 90 artisans showcasing handmade merchandise.

Admission and on-site parking are free.

Eeyore's Birthday Party

Eeoyre's 58th Annual Birthday Party is also happening on Saturday, April 29 starting at 11 a.m. at Pease Park in Central Austin.

The free event goes until 8 p.m. and includes games, crafts, costume contests, acrobats, a Maypole, face painting, food and beverages.

There's also live music from noon until 6 p.m.

Proceeds benefit several non-profits in the Austin area.

Austin Blues Festival

Antone's and Waterloo Greenway present the inaugural Austin Blues Festival tomorrow at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park.

Doors open at noon with music beginning at 1 p.m.

The full lineup of bands includes headliner Los Lobos, and special appearances by Jimmie Vaughn, Jackie Venson and Rebirth Brass Band.

Tickets start at $60 and are available through ticketmaster.com.