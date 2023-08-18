Things to do in Austin this weekend: August 18 to 20

If you're looking for some fun ways to stay cool this weekend, we've got some suggestions.

Music, margaritas, fitness, and dinosaurs - it's all here in the FOX 7 Weekend.

DC League of Super-Pets: August 18

Waterloo Greenway presents a free outdoor screening of the movie DC League of Super-Pets.

It’s Friday, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Moody Amphitheater on Trinity Street.

Along with the movie, the night includes audience contests, live music, family-friendly activities and a hot dog cookout.

The Sound of Music: Through September 17

Take a break from the heat at Georgetown Palace Theatre's musical The Sound of Music.

It’s on stage through September 17.

The beloved tale is based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers during World War 2.

Tickets are $36 for adults; $33 for seniors 55 and older, military and students; and $17 for children 13 and younger.

For more information, go to georgetownpalace.com.

Jurassic World: August 18-20

See Jurassic World come to life, Friday through Sunday, at the Moody Center.

The live stage production features more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers, combined with projection and scenery that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into the jungles of Isla Nublar.

All tickets include a pre-show experience where you can get up close and personal with some of the dinosaurs, vehicles, and a gyrosphere.

For more information, go to jurassicworldlivetour.com.

Austin Fit Fest: August 19

Austin Fit Fest is back at the Palmer Events Center, Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The fitness event showcases sports like jiu-jitsu, cross-fit, powerlifting, weightlifting, armored combat, MMA, and strongman.

Attendees can meet fitness professionals, discover new health products and services, watch live competitions, and access free demos.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at austinfitfest.com.

Buda Margarita Salsa Festival: August 19

The 2nd annual Buda Margarita Salsa Festival is also going on August 19, starting at 4 p.m., at the Buda Amphitheater.

This year’s event features live music from Pat Green, Micky and the Motorcars, Rio Tripiano, and Rochelle and the Sidewinders, plus plenty of margaritas, food, a salsa contest, and free hydration stations and a splash pad to keep everyone cool.

Tickets start at $25 and are available through outhousetickets.com.