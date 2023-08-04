Things to do in Austin this weekend: August 4 to 6

The weekend is here, and whether you are looking for some cool stuff to beat the heat, or just some hot summer fun, we’ve got the scoop.

From markets and music to theater and an anniversary celebration plus a back-to-school bash for the kids, here’s the FOX 7 Weekend.

‘The Wizard of Oz’: Through August 6

Summer Stock Austin, along with Texas Performing Arts, presents The Wizard of Oz.

It’s on stage at the McCullough Theatre on the UT campus through Sunday.

Follow the yellow brick road along with Dorothy and friends as they search for the mighty wizard in this timeless classic.

Tickets are 35 to 45-dollars and can be purchased online at texasperformingarts.org.

SFC Farmer’s Market: August 5

If you’re looking for some fresh finds, head to the SFC Farmer’s Market downtown at Republic Square Park, on Saturday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Make sure to get there early to find the best food and products from more than 75 local farms, ranches, and award-winning food artisans.

There’s also a café under the auction oak, plus live music, family activities, community programs, and plenty of space to spread out and relax.

Anytime Austin Market: August 5

You can also do a little shopping at the Anytime Austin Market Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Lively Middle School on South Congress Avenue.

The market features 75 vendors selling vintage, hand made and artisan goods and jewelry, plus food trucks and live music.

Entry to the market is free.

The Grace Place Back-to-School Bash: August 5

Get the kids ready for the new school year at The Grace Place Back-to-School Bash Saturday at South Austin Christian Church, located at 206 East Annie Street in South Austin.

The free event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is for school-age kids and offers free backpacks, snacks, school supplies, a bounce house and video game truck, and snow cones.

Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden anniversary celebration: August 5

Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden celebrates their 11th anniversary with a party and beer festival!

It’s Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

You can take advantage of fun food specials, special collaborations with local breweries, games, and live music from several local austin bands channeling old Vegas vibes.

The event runs until 11 p.m.

Kenny Logins: August 5

Kenny Loggins brings his This Is It! His Final Tour 2023, with special guest Yacht Rock Revue, to the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park.

It’s Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and are available through Ticketmaster.