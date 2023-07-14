Things to do in Austin this weekend: July 14 to 16

If you're looking for some fun stuff to do this weekend - we've got the scoop!

From vintage shopping and a Bastille Day celebration to a classic play and woodland faerie trail, plus a kick-off party for National Night Out -- here's the FOX 7 weekend.

Treasure Island: July 14

AISD Performing Arts Center presents "Treasure Island", based on the classic book by Robert Louis Stevenson.

It’s onstage Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday for 2 shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The show is performed by 5th through 12th grade students from across the Austin Independent School District.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 5 and younger using the code kids-under-5, and are available through eventbrite.com.

City-Wide Vintage Sale: July 15-16

The City-Wide Vintage Sale is back this weekend at the Palmer Events Center.

It’s open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event includes a wide variety of vintage items, antiques, collectibles and secondhand merchandise.

Tickets are $9 for adults, and free for children 12 and younger.

Early shopper tickets are available for $12 for Saturday morning only, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

Texan Bastille Day Celebration: July 15

Celebrate Bastille Day at the Texan Bastille Day Celebration.

It’s Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the French Legation state historic site on San Marcos Street in East Austin.

Explore the grounds of the French Legation, enjoy a picnic lunch among the blooming gardens and shade trees, and listen to live zydeco music from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Charles Thibodeaux and the Cajun Aces.

Tickets are free and can be reserved through eventbrite.com.

National Night Out Kick-Off Party: July 15

Heritage Oak Park in Cedar Park hosts its National Night Out Kick-Off Party.

It’s Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m.

The day features free food and games, including snow cones, train rides, a bouncy house, petting zoo, and live music from the Steph Cash Band.

The purpose of the event is to encourage everyone to get to know their neighbors and the officers that patrol the community.

Woodland Faerie Trail: July 15

Experience a moonlight viewing of the Woodland Faerie Trail at Zilker Botanical Garden.

For one night only, you can see the trail lit up after hours.

You can also enjoy a live faerie performer and have your face painted.

It’s Saturday night from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $6 for children.

For more information, go to zilkergarden.org.