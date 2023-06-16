Things to do in Austin this weekend: June 16 to 18

If you’re looking for some fun stuff to do this weekend - we’ve got the scoop!

From a Broadway show to a Father’s Day concert to several local Juneteenth celebrations, here’s the FOX 7 Weekend.

"Hairspray": Through June 18

Broadway in Austin presents the Tony-award winning musical "Hairspray" on stage at the Bass Concert Hall through Sunday.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, the story follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she makes a plan to get on TV’s most popular dance show.

It’s going to be a lot of fun and a lot of big hair!

For tickets and show times, go to broadwayinaustin.com.

Stay Black and Live Juneteenth Festival: Through June 19

The George Washington Carver Museum Cultural and Genealogy Center hosts the fourth annual "Stay Black and Live Juneteenth Festival", with events continuing through Monday, June 19.

Start your Friday night with the all-ages community dance party and kickback from 6 to 9 p.m., with live DJs and a sensory station filled with glowsticks, kites, bubbles, and sparklers.

On Saturday, enjoy the Austin Family Reunion Cookout and Music Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. in the historic Rosewood neighborhood behind the Carver Museum.

Attendees can enjoy smoked BBQ, a vendor market, carnival games, educational workshops, film screenings, and a performance by Austin Samba.

The night continues with a live concert with host Saul Paul, and headliner GAPX, featuring members of the legendary group The Gap Band.

For more information on all the events happening, go to juneteenthatx.com.

Central Texas Juneteenth parade & festival: June 17

The Greater East Austin Youth Association presents the Central Texas Juneteenth parade & festival.

It kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with a parade, starting at MLK Jr Boulevard and Salina Street and ending at Rosewood Park.

The fun continues from noon until 9 p.m. with live entertainment, food and local vendors.

Admission is free.

Black Makers Market: June 17

You can also celebrate Juneteenth at the Black Makers Market, Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural and Heritage Facility.

The family-friendly outdoor market features more than 40 black-owned businesses selling unique products, art, food and fashion.

There are also live DJs, a kids’ corner and plenty of great photo ops.

Admission is free.

Austin Symphonic Band’s Father’s Day Concert: June 18

End the weekend on a high note at the Austin Symphonic Band’s Father’s Day Concert.

It’s Sunday night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Zilker Hillside Theater.

Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner to enjoy while you listen to a variety of marches, patriotic melodies and other numbers.

Admission is free.