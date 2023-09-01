Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Austin this weekend: September 1 to 3

AUSTIN, Texas - Looking for some fun stuff to do over Labor Day weekend?

We've got the scoop - including a big comic con with lots of celebs, live music and Free First Sunday at the Bullock Museum, plus Texas Football is back! Here’s the FOX 7 Weekend.

GalaxyCon Austin: September 1-3

GalaxyCon Austin is headed to the Austin Convention Center, Friday through Sunday. 

The 3-day event brings fans together from all over the world to celebrate comic books, pop culture, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, gaming and cosplay. 

You can meet celebrities, artists, writers, voice actors, creators, entertainers and even wrestlers.

For tickets and a full line-up of guest appearances, go to galaxycon.com.

Austin's Free Day of Yoga returns Monday

The annual Labor Day event will offer free yoga at several locations citywide. FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum has details.

Picnic: Through September 3

City Theatre Austin presents the critically acclaimed drama "Picnic" on stage through Sunday.

It’s at Genesis Creative Collective, located at 1507 Wilshire Boulevard in east Austin. 

Set in a 1950s small town, the play captures the morals and pressures of the time and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1953. 

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday night at 8:00 and Sunday afternoon at 3:00.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at citytheatreaustin.org. 

Longhorn City Limits: September 2

Texas Football kicks off this weekend along with the Longhorn City Limits concert series. 

The first concert is Saturday before the season opener against Rice University. 

It all starts at 11 a.m. on the LBJ lawn and features Texas country legend Pat Green along with special guest Gus Clark. 

For those 21 and older, the Still Austin Music Lounge is open with a full menu of drinks and a shaded area to help keep you cool, plus a few surprises and limited-edition swag. 

Tito’s Tailgate is also back in front of the LBJ fountain with cocktails on tap and shaded views of the stage. 

Admission is free. 

Austin Restaurant Weeks: Via 313

Austin Restaurant Weeks is September 1 to 17 at more than 100 local restaurants benefitting the Central Texas Food Bank. FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum takes us to Via 313 to see what's on the menu.

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars: September 3

You can catch another Texas music legend this weekend at the Dale Watson and His Lone Stars end-of-summer show.

It’s at Cork and Barrel Pub Sunday night and admission is free.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and Dale hits the stage at 8:30 p.m. 

A limited menu with BBQ from the restaurant’s new smoker will be available for purchase along with drink specials. 

Bullock Museum’s H-E-B Free First Sunday: September 3

If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun, check out the Bullock Museum’s H-E-B Free First Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Families can enjoy free admission all day to the museum exhibits along with special activities. 

Meet adoptable dogs and cats from the Austin Humane Society, have your caricature drawn by a local artist, learn about fire safety and check out a fire truck from the Austin Fire Department, and learn how to become a community helper.