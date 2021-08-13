This Week in Texas Politics: Legislative impasse and courtroom battles

This week in Texas politics has been dominated with more courtroom arguing rather than legislative debating.

The impasse under the Texas capitol dome, may factor into a, yet to be set, special session on redistricting.

FOX 7's Rudy Koski and his panel of Texas political journalists weigh in on whether or not a State Constitutional Crisis is underway, as well as explain why the House civil arrest Warrants are actually only a formal request to show up and not a trip to jail.

