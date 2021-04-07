Thousands gather to honor slain Texas DPS trooper Chad Walker

About 5,000 people gathered Wednesday at a Texas high school football stadium to pay their respects to a state trooper who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

Chad Walker, 38, had been on life support following the March 26 shooting near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas. He died several days later at a Waco hospital.

"A beloved father and husband, Trooper Walker was one of DPS’ finest. His dedication to duty and his selfless sacrifice, in both life and his death, will never be forgotten," said DPS on Twitter when Walker passed.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Walker's memorial service was held in his hometown of Groesbeck, where he previously served as a police officer, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported. According to a tweet from Arlington Police Department, "agencies from all over Texas and as far away as NYPD" were represented at Walker's memorial service.

Advertisement

"That young man was destined for greatness, just take a look around," said the Rev. Jimmy Cotton, who helped officiate the service. "He knew where his faith lied and he knew where his home was."

Walker was shot after responding to assist a motorist on FM Road 2848, near US Hwy 84 near Mexia just before 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 26.

36-year-old Dearthur Pinson Jr, who is accused of shooting and critically injuring Walker, was found dead Saturday, March 27 from appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home on Highway 84, west of Mexia. A Blue Alert had been issued for Pinson.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DPS says that as Walker was pulling up behind a disabled vehicle, Pinson got out of the driver’s seat with a handgun and fired several shots at Walker through the front windshield. Walker was shot in the head and stomach. After the shooting, Pinson reportedly went back to his vehicle, got a black backpack, and then ran away.

Walker is survived by his wife, a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters, and a 2-month-old daughter. He had worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with the Texas Department of Public Safety since 2015.