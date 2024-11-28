Thousands participate in Austin's 34th annual Turkey Trot

Thousands of people took part in the 34th annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot in Austin.

About 21,000 people participated. Some ran five miles, and others walked one mile.

All proceeds from the event benefit Caritas of Austin, which works to prevent homelessness.

The holiday cheer spans generations. The Sandvig family had three generations participating, all dressed in elf costumes.

"I always ran with my dad growing up," David Sandvig said. "Whatever other family members we can get to join us, this year, might have scared some people away with the elf outfits, but we only got Nelson to join us this year."

Little Nelson is two years old. The costumes were Doug Sandvig's idea.

"We've done the Pilgrim thing, and we've done the turkey hats, and somehow I was just feeling elves this year. For all the family members back home, we got them elf ears, we've got about a dozen little hats for people, but the two of us were the only ones committed enough to wear the tunics," Doug said.

The Wagner family also coordinated their clothes.

"I love making my family suffer through matching outfits," Amy Wagner said.

"I think it just shows how much I love my mom that we wake up this early and dress in whatever she tells me to wear," Emily Wagner said.

"I generally don't wear a tutu in my regular life," Bonnie Wagner said.

It's all smiles as people celebrate the holiday.

"It's a good way to get some exercise before you eat," Bonnie said of the Turkey Trot.

"What better way to spend Thanksgiving morning than spreading holiday cheer," David said.