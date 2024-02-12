Three dead in overnight crash caused by wrong-way driver in Southeast Austin

Three people died in a crash in Southeast Austin late Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a major crash on FM 812 and S. FM 973 with STAR Flight and multiple ambulances.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says a Dodge Ram, with a driver and passenger, drove the wrong way in traffic and caused a head-on collision with another Dodge Ram.

DPS says the drivers of both vehicles and the passenger of the wrong-way driver died at the scene.

Investigators say a Jeep was also involved in the crash and the driver was taken to Dell Seton with minor injuries.

Austin Travis County EMS initially said a fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene, but they now say it was a total of four patients, including the one who was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.