Three dead, including a child, after shooting inside Publix in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County deputies said three people have died following a shooting inside a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

When deputies arrived, they said they found three deceased individuals with gunshot wounds: one man, one woman, and a child. Officials said the shooter is one of the deceased.

The triple shooting took place at the Publix located at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

They said it is not an active shooter situation. The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Provided by: WPEC

