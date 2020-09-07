Three injured after small plane crashes north of Canyon Lake

Two adults and a child were injured in a small plane crash Monday north of Canyon Lake, officials said.

The crash was reported at 1:04 p.m. in the 200 block of Primrose Path in Canyon Lake, according to Comal County ESD # 3 Fire Chief Darren Brinkkoeter. When fire and EMS crews arrived at the scene, they extricated the victims from the aircraft.

The plane apparently didn’t catch on fire, according to KSAT.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The adults were airlifted to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. Their conditions were not released.

The child was released to a parent who later arrived at the scene.

Flight paths shows the plane took off from Fort Stockton around 11 a.m. and was bound for Canyon Lake airport, according to KSAT.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.