Three killed in fiery east Travis County crash

Three people were killed in an east Travis County crash last Friday where one of the vehicles caught on fire.

Anthony Cathey Jr, 35, of Manor; Victor Lares, 30, of Austin and an unidentified female all died in the crash on FM 973 just north of the Old Decker Creek Bridge on August 21 around 8 p.m.

Texas DPS says that Cathey was driving a 2005 GMC Yukon Denali north on FM 973 when, for unknown reasons, the GMC traveled into the southbound lane and struck Lares's 2015 Nissan Altima. The GMC caught on fire after the crash.

Cathey, Lares and the unidentified female were all pronounced dead at the scene. Texas DPS says that the positive identification of the GMC's female passenger is pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

