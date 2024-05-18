Woman randomly attacks another woman with metal pole, knife: affidavit

A woman was arrested after attacking another woman with a metal pole and a knife in east Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday, an officer was at the scene of an incident near 8406 Garcreek Circle in east Austin when he heard a disturbance nearby.

He went to investigate and found a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Naomi Castillo, wielding a metal pole and swinging it in the direction of multiple people.

He detained Castillo and talked to the victim, who told the officer that she had been sitting in a chair on the sidewalk adjacent to the incident when Castillo approached her and sat next to her. When the victim asked Castillo to move, Castillo stood and pushed the victim.

The victim attempted to remove herself by crossing the street. She then turned and saw Castillo approaching her, wielding the pole and a knife. Castillo swung the pole at the victim, striking and cutting her arm and dislocating her pinkie.

A struggle ensued with the victim attempting to take the weapons away from Castillo. In the struggle, the victim was cut by the knife on her shoulder. She was also cut on her finger when trying to grab the pole away from Castillo.

Naomi Castillo mug shot (Austin Police Department)

Castillo was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.