3 officers on administrative leave following deadly North Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department has released more details about a deadly officer-involved shooting in North Austin this past weekend.

Two officers involved in the incident, a 28-year veteran and a 9-year veteran of the department, discharged their firearms. A third officer, a 12-year veteran, deployed a less-lethal shotgun. All three have been placed on administrative leave, per APD policy.

APD says a man had flagged down an officer in his marked police vehicle around 12:13 p.m. on June 12 in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane near Airport Boulevard, yelling at the officer in Spanish while holding a knife. The man was also standing near a vehicle stopped on the grassy shoulder.

The officer requested additional back-up officers and then repositioned his vehicle while two more officers arrived at the scene. APD says those officers attempted to speak with the man, with one of them speaking to him in Spanish. A fourth officer also arrived at the scene.

Officers, speaking in both English and Spanish, tried for several minutes to get the man to drop the knife and provide more information to determine why he was agitated.

At 12:18 p.m. an officer reported over the police radio that the man was yelling "Just shoot me!" One of the officers prepared his less-lethal shotgun in case it was needed after this, says APD.

Minutes later, the man began to move towards the officers with the knife, says APD, and one officer announced "Impacting" and discharged a round from the less-lethal shotgun, which struck the man but was ineffective.

The man continued to charge at the officers with the knife in his hand and one officer fired, striking the man who fell to the ground. The man rolled over and began to stand and the officer with the shotgun fired more less-lethal rounds at him, striking him, says APD.

The man stood up again and charged at the officers again. A second officer fired at him and struck him, causing him to fall to the ground again.

Officers ensured the man no longer had the knife and began life-saving measures, including CPR and two tourniquets, says APD. ATCEMS arrived on scene and transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m.

APD says no other citizens or officers sustained physical injuries and a knife was recovered at the scene next to where the man fell. Identification of the man is pending notification of next of kin.

The incident was captured on body-worn camera and dash-camera video, according to APD. The department will be conducting two concurrent investigations: a criminal investigation by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office, and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.