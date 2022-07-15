Three suspects from Texas arrested for 2019 robbery, murder of OC man

article

Three years after 25-year-old Shon Xavier Hall was shot and killed inside his Garden Grove home, three suspects have been arrested.

On July 8, 2019, police say while Hall and his girlfriend were asleep, three masked men entered the home and demanded cash and drugs. During the robbery, Hall was shot by one of the suspects. He ran out of the house and collapsed in the driveway where he died.

All three suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Over the past three years, detectives from the Garden Grove Police Department followed up on leads which led them to Texas.

On July 11, 2022, Garden Grove detectives traveled to Texas and took all three suspects into custody. They are currently waiting extradition and will be facing robbery and murder charges once they arrive in Orange County.

The suspects have been identified as Donyena Hamilton, 32, of Dallas, Texas, Lavondrick Hood-Jones, 28, of Dallas, Texas and Frederrion Johnson, 22, of Lufkin, Texas.