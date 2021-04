Tiger Woods was driving nearly double the speed limit when he crashed, sheriff says

Authorities Wednesday said that professional golfer Tiger Woods was speeding when he crashed his SUV in Rolling Hills Estates on Feb. 23.

Woods was driving 84-87 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The speed he was driving at was "unsafe for the road conditions," Villanueva said.

Authorities said that there was "no signs of braking" at the time of the crash and investigators believe Woods hit the acceleration by accident when he tried to regain control of his vehicle.

The sheriff added that there was no evidence of impairment.

"The cause of the collision was the speed and the inability to maintain the roadway," said Lomita Sheriff Station Capt. James Powers.

Last week, the sheriff said that privacy concerns prevented LASD from releasing the investigation info at the time. He said Wednesday that Woods waived his right of privacy and authorized the release of the accident report to the public.

Sheriff’s officials said Woods veered into oncoming traffic lanes before going down the hillside, causing the SUV to flip over multiple times. Villanueva said the 2021 Genesis GV-80, the courtesy car driven by Woods, traveled several hundred feet from the center divider before hitting a tree.

The crash left Woods seriously injured.

Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he underwent surgery on his lower right leg and ankle. Dr. Anish Mahajan, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center's chief medical officer and interim CEO, said Woods had "comminuted open'' fractures -- meaning there were multiple breaks that left the bone exposed to open air -- in the upper and lower portion of "both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula.''

Woods was released from the hospital on March 16, at which time he took to social media to thank the surgeons, doctors and nurses for taking care of him.

