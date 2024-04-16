TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth dead at 36

Popular TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth, who gained fame for her controversial Hollywood celebrity gossip videos, has died, her family confirmed. She was 36.

Roth's mother Jacqueline shared the heartbreaking news in a LinkedIn post Sunday.

"This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years," she wrote. "And I have a devastating loss to share."

"My message as her mother is TikTok, the toxicity, the mean spiritedness of what Kyle has faced, what so many people have faced and try to deal with because of that toxic space. I just want people to live their lives with the brightness of Kyle and her beautiful soul and spirit," Roth said.

The TikToK star's sister Lindsay also shared an emotional message on Instagram, praising her for touching "so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more."

"She had so many gifts. i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed," she wrote. "if anyone wants to connect about Kyle, im here to talk and share memories," she added.

The family has not yet announced plans for a memorial but said it would keep the public informed.

"As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. We don't know [what] happened yet," she said.

Roth amassed nearly 200,000 followers on the platform where she posted multiple videos a week talking about crime, celebrity gossip and scandals, and causes for which she cared about.

Roth had previously shared that she was a colon cancer survivor. Her cause of death was not disclosed.