TikTok reportedly testing ‘watch history’ feature so users can recover lost videos

Have you ever accidentally refreshed your "For You" page on TikTok and that video that was making you laugh so hard disappears, never to be seen again?

Well, it seems TikTok plans to remedy that gripe for avid users and is allegedly testing a "watch history" feature so you won’t ever lose a video again (as long as you watched it within the last seven days), according to Tech Crunch.

"We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience," a company spokesperson told Tech Crunch.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, retweeted images from Hammond Oh, an influencer who often reveals new or test features on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, showing the "watch history" option.

Oh then tweeted a subsequent image showing that users would be able to revisit past videos for up to seven days.

The company did not say whether or not they planned to expand testing or how long they would do so before rolling out the feature to all users, Tech Crunch reported.

TikTok’s newest test feature comes as many users have tried overly complicated workarounds to find that video they accidentally lost before liking it or seeing the creator’s handle.

TikTok user "rachforaday" posted a video in January that showed users a step-by-step workaround on how to recover a lost video.

Users can open up the TikTok app and then go to the bottom and click on the "discover" icon. From there, click into the top search bar and type an asterisk (*).

Click search. Users will probably see "hashtag" suggestions but from there, they just need to go to the top right corner and click on "filters."

A screen should pop up automatically and should show an option that says "watched videos." All a user has to do is toggle the switch from off to on and click "apply."

It should automatically prompt them to their "top" feed and it will show them all of the videos they’ve watched in the past seven days.

This is not a permanent application, however. Once a user leaves that page and starts perusing TikTok as normal, the watch history will automatically be turned off and you will need to go through the entire process again should you wish to see your watch history.

FOX TV Stations have reached out to TikTok for comment.

