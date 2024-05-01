Man arrested for murder in connection to deadly shooting: APD

article

A man was arrested for murder after shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in Downtown Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said Timmel Eggleston, 25, was identified as the shooter who killed Alan Picazzo.

A warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Eggleston's arrest. He is now being held at the Travis County Jail.

MORE: Man killed in deadly downtown Austin shooting identified

Police said on April 27, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple shots fired calls at The Quincy apartments at 91 Red River Street.

When officers arrived, they found Picazzo with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.