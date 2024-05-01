Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for murder in connection to deadly shooting: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 1, 2024 4:03pm CDT
Timmel Eggleston, 25.

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for murder after shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in Downtown Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said Timmel Eggleston, 25, was identified as the shooter who killed Alan Picazzo. 

A warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Eggleston's arrest. He is now being held at the Travis County Jail.

Police investigating homicide in Downtown Austin

Austin police say they received multiple reports of gunshots on Red River Saturday morning.

Police said on April 27, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple shots fired calls at The Quincy apartments at 91 Red River Street.

When officers arrived, they found Picazzo with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. 