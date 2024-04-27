Police investigating homicide in Downtown Austin

Austin police are on the scene of a homicide in Downtown Austin.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police say they received multiple calls reporting gunshots in the 90 block of Red River Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma.

Officers performed lifesaving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital where he died at 7:11 a.m.

So far, police have no suspect information.

Police say you should expect delays in and around the area while they investigate.

If you have any information, you are asked to call APD at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.