Body of Tinley Park high school student found in home, death ruled a homicide

A school community in south suburban Tinley Park is mourning Monday after the murder of a student last weekend.

Mia Maro, a senior at Andrew High School, was found dead Sunday night in the lower level of a home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street, according to Tinley Park police.

An autopsy conducted Monday revealed the 17-year-old had multiple injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner. An exact cause for Maro's death has not yet been released.

Tinley Park police said they have identified a person of interest in Maro's murder.

Neighbor Andrew Brecia said he saw and heard commotion coming from Maro’s older brother that alerted him that something was wrong.

"It was just shocking. I was listening to music and heard the commotion outside. I looked out and saw the family outside running up to the house," Brecia said. "A lot of expletives, what was going on, what happened. How did this happen. Why? Clearly distraught, very heartbroken in that moment."

In a message released to the school community on Monday, Dr. Abir Othman, principal at Andrew High School, offered her condolences to Maro's family.

"Today is a very sad day for the Andrew High School Community as we grieve the loss of senior student Mia Maro," Othman said. "We extend our condolences to Mia’s family and ask that everyone keep Mia in their thoughts and prayers."

No further information was immediately available.