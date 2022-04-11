Tito's, ADRN team up to launch Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-based distillery Tito's Handmade Vodka is teaming up with the Austin Disaster Relief Network to kickstart the launch of ADRN's Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund. The fund is an effort to help survivors of the March 21 tornadoes get back into safe and clean homes.
ADRN estimates that homeowners in Williamson and Bastrop Counties will need at least $2.5 million in support to repair and rebuild homes. Tito's is supporting the nonprofit as ADRN looks to raise the $2.5 million in just 25 days. Tito's has provided an initial donation of $50,000. It's encouraging community members to donate as well and support those who have been impacted.
Monetary donations are needed to fund everything from repairs and rebuilding costs to apartment relocation, replacing necessities like cars, vehicles, furniture, appliances, and additional daily essentials.
Officials say business partnerships are welcome and can be utilized to support construction needs, demolition, and clean-up.
The fund kicked off April 11 and goes until Friday, May 6. You can get more details here.
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Round Rock Cares tornado relief fund now accepting applications
Granger residents come together for fundraiser to support tornado victims
Elgin residents worried about losing homes after erroneous letter from city
Dash cam footage captures tornado damage, recovery efforts in Williamson County
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter