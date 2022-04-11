Tito's, ADRN team up to launch Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund

Austin-based distillery Tito's Handmade Vodka is teaming up with the Austin Disaster Relief Network to kickstart the launch of ADRN's Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund. The fund is an effort to help survivors of the March 21 tornadoes get back into safe and clean homes.

ADRN estimates that homeowners in Williamson and Bastrop Counties will need at least $2.5 million in support to repair and rebuild homes. Tito's is supporting the nonprofit as ADRN looks to raise the $2.5 million in just 25 days. Tito's has provided an initial donation of $50,000. It's encouraging community members to donate as well and support those who have been impacted.

Monetary donations are needed to fund everything from repairs and rebuilding costs to apartment relocation, replacing necessities like cars, vehicles, furniture, appliances, and additional daily essentials.

Officials say business partnerships are welcome and can be utilized to support construction needs, demolition, and clean-up.

The fund kicked off April 11 and goes until Friday, May 6. You can get more details here.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Round Rock Cares tornado relief fund now accepting applications

Granger residents come together for fundraiser to support tornado victims

Elgin residents worried about losing homes after erroneous letter from city

Dash cam footage captures tornado damage, recovery efforts in Williamson County

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter