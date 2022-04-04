Round Rock Cares tornado relief fund now accepting applications

Round Rock Cares is now accepting applications for assistance from property owners affected by the March 21 tornado in Round Rock.

Applicants must reside in a home or have a business with damage in tornado-impacted areas, such as Kensington, Windy Terrace, Greenlawn Place, Windy Park, Turtle Creek, South Creek, Concord at Brushy Creek and Forest Bluff neighborhoods.

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan and Greater Round Rock Community Foundation Chair Nyle Maxwell announced the initiative would assist Round Rock citizens directly affected by the severe weather event on March 25. Since then, the initiative has raised more than $346,000.

"On this two-week anniversary of the tornado, many families are still dealing with the long-term impacts of the damage," Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan said. "While cleanup efforts are largely coming to a close, we must not forget our neighbors as they begin to rebuild."

Preliminary assessments indicated that the tornado caused more than an estimated $32 million in damage to 680 residential structures in Round Rock. Of those, 13 residential structures were "destroyed" and 93 sustained "major damage."

Click here to donate or apply to Round Rock Cares.

The application is available in English and Spanish, according to the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation.

