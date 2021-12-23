Tito’s partners with ADRN to get supplies to Heartland tornado victims

The Austin Disaster Relief Network started accepting donations and care kits to send to The Heartland tornado victims almost two weeks back.

They haven't reached their goal. Now Tito's Handmade Vodka is stepping in.

"Love, Tito’s, our philanthropic program at Tito’s, is donating transport services. Two semi-trucks, two drivers," said Anna Chamness, associate manager at Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

ADRN and Tito's will open up the headquarters on 51st Street for final donations on Monday.

"We are hoping on Monday the Austin community comes together, donates enough care kits to fill these trucks top to bottom, back to front," said Chamness.

Those interested can either make an individual female or male care kit or create one for a family and families with babies too. They’ll need blankets, toiletries, and in some instances, propane heaters, as the temperatures start to dip. You fill a plastic bin with the items and label a piece of foot-long gray duct tape with what kind of care kit you’ve made. In addition to shampoo, combs, and toothbrushes, something you might want to add is a note of encouragement or a personal message to each box you create.

If you’d like to make a cash contribution you can do that online at adrn.org/heartland.

"We know it’s the holidays and a time to focus on your family but it’s also a great time to give back with your family," said Chamness.

The need is beyond great. Austin residents Bobby and Kris Withrow are seeing it firsthand, in Mayfield, Kentucky. They made the 12-hour drive with their friend Lance to give back.

"I lived through Hurricane Rita, I was down in Beaumont when it hit. We did Hurricane Harvey, the hurricane that hit Louisiana. But the devastation here in this one small town of Mayfield, Kentucky is worse than all them put together, it is bad," said Bobby Withrow.

"People need blankets, gas stoves, and heaters have been a high request," said Steven O’Brien, with Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

They have been spending their time passing out supplies and giving out words of encouragement to all victims. "Our friend Lance he started cooking and helping serve food, we just been going at it," said Withrow.

Austin may be a long way from Mayfield and other disaster zones, but many hearts are right there with disaster victims.

"If you’re focused on your basic needs then you can’t focus on rebuilding your home and rebuilding your life," said Chamness.

