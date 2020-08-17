TJJD currently has 5 active COVID-19 cases: 3 youth, 2 staff
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Juvenile Justice Department said a juvenile at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, in Mart, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. At this time, the TJJD system has 5 active COVID-19 cases: 3 youth and 2 staff.
Since the start of the pandemic, 168 staff members at the agency's secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:
- Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 55
- Gainesville State School: 10
- Giddings State School: 40
- McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 22
- Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 41
Since the start of the pandemic, 191 youth at the agency's secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:
- Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 30
- Gainesville State School: 13
- Giddings State School: 83
- McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 42
- Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 23
For more information about the agency's response to COVID-19, please visit the TJJD website.