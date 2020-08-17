TJJD currently has 5 active COVID-19 cases: 3 youth, 2 staff

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department said a juvenile at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, in Mart, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. At this time, the TJJD system has 5 active COVID-19 cases: 3 youth and 2 staff.

Since the start of the pandemic, 168 staff members at the agency's secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 55

Gainesville State School: 10

Giddings State School: 40

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 22

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 41

Since the start of the pandemic, 191 youth at the agency's secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 30

Gainesville State School: 13

Giddings State School: 83

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 42

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 23

For more information about the agency's response to COVID-19, please visit the TJJD website.