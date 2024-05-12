Tucker's Law: Mother says not enough being done to implement fentanyl education

One year ago, Stefanie Turner and Gov. Greg Abbott embraced, just after signing Tucker's Law.

It’s named after her 19-year-old son, who died from fentanyl poisoning.

She said he had bought a pill on social media laced with fentanyl.

Since that day, three years ago, she’s fought to raise awareness about the drug in hopes no other family will have to go through what hers did.

But a year after celebrating Tucker’s law, she said her work is far from done.

"I'm a little disappointed," said Turner. The state has still yet to implement solutions to schools to get this education."

Tucker's law requires school districts to educate students about fentanyl, including fentanyl poisoning awareness week, which must touch on the abuse and addiction of the deadly drug and suicide prevention.

So far, it's up to each school district to decide how to talk about fentanyl.

"In my area, Leander ISD just released a 9-minute slideshow to their students," said Turner. "We're talking life or death. I think they're worth more than nine minutes to explain the depths of this crisis."

Other school districts, she said, have done better this school year.

"I think there are some schools that have done a fantastic job," said Turner. "Our school of the year is Lake Travis."

Lake Travis said it held multiple presentations for parents and students throughout the year, with Turner and her organization, Texas Against Fentanyl.

"We just know this is life-saving information that can and will save lives," said Turner.

She launched a curriculum, written to state standards, that adapts to the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

"The goal with the Tucker's Project is to get this information not only to students, but in the hands of parents, and have it be all digital where parents can also learn at the same time," said Turner.

So far, she said Georgia is working on implementing it on a statewide basis, but Texas has not.

"There are solutions that have already been, but they just have not moved on."

That's what's next for her: getting everyone on the same page about fentanyl education, no matter how many years it takes.

"That's what we have to do a better job of, getting one voice together and be stronger together," said Turner.

Turner is also pushing legislation that would require schools to report to families if staff members use Narcan on campus because of an overdose.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to more than a dozen school districts in Travis and Williamson County to see how it implemented Tucker's Law.

Here are the responses we received:

Austin ISD:

"We started a broad awareness campaign last school year. In addition to providing resources, we helped each high school make their own Fentanyl campaign. We also secured Narcan for all AISD campuses along with staff training."

Granger ISD:

"We did training in March for Students and staff during our Professional Development Time in August. We have our AED's supplied with Narcan. Additionally, our younger students still participate in the DARE program. We also have planned to use this time at the end of the year to review videos that have been created on the matter. Those will start Monday. We know Hays CISD has done a lot of work which they have go generously shared."

Lago Vista ISD:

Incorporate fentanyl awareness into health classes at the middle and high school levels.

Discuss and watch a parent approved One Pill Kills presentation during Red Ribbon Week.

Sent out periodic fentanyl awareness announcements to students.

Sent "Story For Charlie" video to district families.

Host drug awareness Viking Valor presentation for middle schoolers.

Host Dead On Arrival presentation for ESL parents.

Administration is trained and carries Narcan.

Lago Vista ISD:

May 2, 2023 - Fentanyl Community Awareness Presentation Hosted by Lake Travis ISD and Superintendent Paul Norton, a group of panelists including Carilu Bell, Sheriff Sally Hernandez, Dan Hobson, Mike Prather and Stefanie Turner with Texas Against Fentanyl TXAF shared their personal stories and resources to help educate our families about the horrific dangers of fentanyl. The presentation was recorded and was made available on our website as part of our LTISD Parenting Series.

September 18-19, 2023 - Fentanyl Student Presentations and Assemblies at Lake Travis High School Guests included Stefanie Turner and other speakers; individual assemblies were held by grade level, 9th - 12th grades

March 4, 2024 - Fentanyl Student Presentations and Assemblies at Each Lake Travis ISD Middle School Guests included Stefanie Turner and other speakers; assemblies were held for 6th - 8th grade students at Bee Cave Middle School, Hudson Bend Middle School, and Lake Travis Middle School

Ongoing - District staff serving as a resource for Stefanie Turner who is presently working on curriculum development for fentanyl education

Liberty Hill ISD:

"We've partnered with Texas Against Fentanyl to share messaging on our social media accounts and in our staff and community newsletters. In addition, a few weeks ago our Liberty Hill ISD police department and the high school worked together to provide a webinar after school where families could tune in to learn about the dangers of drug use and what signs to look for. It was recorded so that we could share it on our website for anyone who missed it, but would like to watch the 30-minute presentation."

Georgetown ISD:

"In regards to your request, I want to check in with our operations team for specifics, but in short, yes, we did a number of things this year, including students and parent education at all grade levels."