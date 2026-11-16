Texas high school football playoffs 2026: Area round begins this week
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, and Class 1A.
Check out the highlights and scores from Week 1 of the playoffs here.
Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.
Playoffs Week 1
Class 6A
Division I
- Katy vs Hutto: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
- Lake Travis vs Cibolo Steele: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium
- Round Rock vs SA Johnson: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium
Division II
- Austin Westlake vs Comal Pieper: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium
- Dripping Springs vs Converse Judson: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Warrior Coliseum
Class 5A
Division I
- Pflugerville Weiss vs Port Arthur Memorial: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
- CC Veterans Memorial vs Austin Anderson: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
Division II
- Montgomery vs Pflugerville: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium
- Bastrop vs Huntsville: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium
- Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch vs CC Ray: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
- Gregory-Portland vs Liberty Hill: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium
Class 4A
Division II
- Wimberley vs Kingsville: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Pleasanton’s Eagle Stadium
Class 3A
Division II
- Thrall vs Blanco: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Austin’s House Park Stadium
Class 2A
Division I
- Thorndale vs Weimar: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
- Flatonia vs Rosebud-Lott: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Manor’s Manor ISD Athletic Complex
Division II
- Falls City vs Harper: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Creek View Cougar Stadium
The Source: Information comes from the Associated Press