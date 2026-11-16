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Texas high school football playoffs 2026: Area round begins this week

By Associated Press
Associated Press
High School Sports
Published November 16, 2026 2:09 PM CST
Published November 16, 2026 2:09 PM CST

The Brief

    • Area round for 2026 Texas high school football playoffs starts this week
    • Check out the schedule for Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, and Class 1A. 

Check out the highlights and scores from Week 1 of the playoffs here.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

Playoffs Week 1

Class 6A

Division I

  • Katy vs Hutto: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
  • Lake Travis vs Cibolo Steele: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium
  • Round Rock vs SA Johnson: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Division II

  • Austin Westlake vs Comal Pieper: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium
  • Dripping Springs vs Converse Judson: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Warrior Coliseum

Class 5A 

Division I

  • Pflugerville Weiss vs Port Arthur Memorial: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
  • CC Veterans Memorial vs Austin Anderson: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Division II

  • Montgomery vs Pflugerville: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium
  • Bastrop vs Huntsville: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium
  • Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch vs CC Ray: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
  • Gregory-Portland vs Liberty Hill: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium

Class 4A 

Division II

  • Wimberley vs Kingsville: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Pleasanton’s Eagle Stadium

Class 3A 

Division II

  • Thrall vs Blanco: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Austin’s House Park Stadium

Class 2A 

Division I

  • Thorndale vs Weimar: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
  • Flatonia vs Rosebud-Lott: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Manor’s Manor ISD Athletic Complex

Division II

  • Falls City vs Harper: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Creek View Cougar Stadium

The Source: Information comes from the Associated Press

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