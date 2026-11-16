Texas high school football playoffs 2026: Area round begins this week

The Brief Area round for 2026 Texas high school football playoffs starts this week Check out the schedule for Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, and Class 1A.

Check out the highlights and scores from Week 1 of the playoffs here.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

Playoffs Week 1

Division I

Katy vs Hutto: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Lake Travis vs Cibolo Steele: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium

Round Rock vs SA Johnson: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Division II

Austin Westlake vs Comal Pieper: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium

Dripping Springs vs Converse Judson: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Warrior Coliseum

Division I

Pflugerville Weiss vs Port Arthur Memorial: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

CC Veterans Memorial vs Austin Anderson: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Division II

Montgomery vs Pflugerville: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium

Bastrop vs Huntsville: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch vs CC Ray: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Gregory-Portland vs Liberty Hill: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium

Division II

Wimberley vs Kingsville: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Pleasanton’s Eagle Stadium

Division II

Thrall vs Blanco: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Austin’s House Park Stadium

Division I

Thorndale vs Weimar: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Flatonia vs Rosebud-Lott: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Manor’s Manor ISD Athletic Complex

Division II

Falls City vs Harper: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Creek View Cougar Stadium