Security guard at north Austin Topgolf shot; suspects at-large
AUSTIN, Texas - A security guard was seriously hurt after being shot early Sunday morning at Topgolf in north Austin.
It happened just after midnight at the venue on Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing.
According to Texas Public Safety and Investigations, which is a private security company, two of their officers were ambushed by four men, leading to a physical struggle.
One of the men shot one of the guards, who was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
All four suspects fled the scene.
If you have any information regarding the incident, call Austin police.