Crash involving police car in southeast Austin causes delays to airport
AUSTIN, Texas - A crash involving a police car in southeast Austin snarled traffic headed to the airport early Sunday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. on the eastbound side of SH 71 near FM 973.
Police say a vehicle collided with an APD unit.
It appears the cruiser was rear-ended at a high rate of speed.
All eastbound lanes of SH 71 were closed for about five hours as police investigated.
The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.