Crash involving police car in southeast Austin causes delays to airport

A crash involving a police car in southeast Austin snarled traffic headed to the airport early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the eastbound side of SH 71 near FM 973.

Police say a vehicle collided with an APD unit.

It appears the cruiser was rear-ended at a high rate of speed.

All eastbound lanes of SH 71 were closed for about five hours as police investigated.

The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.