Tornadoes in Central Texas: Austin-Travis County resources for help

In the aftermath of the March 21 tornadoes, residents and businesses in the Austin and unincorporated Travis County areas are assessing and reporting damage. Here's a list of resources if you need help or if you'd like to report damages.

Residents who find damage to their home can contact the Red Cross for assistance at 1-800- REDCROSS or 1-833-583-3115.

Families and individuals affected by the storms can call the Austin Disaster Relief Network Disaster Survivor Hotline at 512-806-0800 for assistance.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) encourages all Texans to report damage through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey tool . The survey can be filled out in English or Spanish.

Austin/Travis County residents who need assistance with storm debris can call 311 or 512-974-2000 and can also drop off brush at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant

Austin Resource Recovery curbside collection service resumes today. Due to the severe weather, Austin Resource Recovery suspended service yesterday to ensure the safety of our operators. Customers whose Monday collection was missed can expect collection Tuesday, March 22. Please be patient as operators navigate debris on roads, overturned carts, etc.

To report downed trees, Austin /Travis County residents can call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000

The City of Austin and Travis County has also partnered with neighboring communities to offer resources to those who were hit the hardest by the storms, specifically Round Rock. Assistance is being provided to the City of Round Rock through rapid assessment assistance and units to support operations, assisting with structural collapse teams and helping staff fire stations, and providing assistance with getting traffic signals back online.

