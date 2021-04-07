Tourist shot near Times Square

A tourist walking to his hotel near Times Square was shot early Wednesday morning.

The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. on W. 38th St. and 8th Ave. Two men had gotten into an argument. One of them pulled out a gun and took a shot.

The bullet missed the man he was arguing with and the bullet hit the tourist in the shoulder.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The 44-year-old tourist, believed to be from Kansas, was taken to Bellevue Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

Police did not make any arrests in connection with the shooter. They did not immediately have a description.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

RELATED: Man yells anti-Asian slurs at woman in Times Square