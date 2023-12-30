Refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan sell crafts at YMCA holiday bazaar

On Saturday morning, the TownLake YMCA turned their lobby into an international bazaar.

"The Y has a long history of supporting refugee and immigrant communities both in America and worldwide," said Sean Doles of Greater Austin YMCA. And so, we want to create welcoming spaces where we can bring people of diverse backgrounds together and, you know, embrace our newest neighbors here in Austin and show our support."

Vendors of all ages were able to show off their crafts, including jewelry, baked goods and art.

And all the proceeds went directly to them.

"Giving them the opportunity to sell some of these products, build sources of income, as well as develop future businesses or growing businesses," said Shawn Smith with Global Impact Initiative.

Some vendors moved to Austin in 2022 to seek refuge from the Russian invasion and discovered the joy of craftsmanship.

"I think for our Afghan and Ukrainian refugees who are present and the women who create these handicrafts for sale, I think that this is a really meaningful way for them to share their history and their culture with this new society that they have come to," said Tonia Graff with Global Impact Imitative.

Groups like Global Impact Initiative say having events like this really helps refugees know that they are not alone.

"They can feel integrated into their community. It brings them out of their bubble and helps them interact with normal, you know, regular, everyday Austin citizens that they might not be encountering ordinarily," said Graff.