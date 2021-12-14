TPWD to relaunch Ambassadors Program in 2022

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced that the Texas State Parks Ambassador Program will relaunch in early 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

The program will begin accepting Ambassadors applications for Central and West Texas State Parks on Dec. 15. Applications for that region will close on Jan. 26. Applications for the Panhandle and North Texas regions will open in February, along with South and East Texas applications opening in August.

Texas State Park Ambassadors are known for being a diverse group of conservation-minded volunteers. Each volunteer is paired with a Texas State Park to help lead a new generation of outdoor stewards.

The program is seeking young adults aged 18-30 in order to continue conservation of Texas' wild things and places for many years to come.

"Connecting young and diverse audiences with service and recreation opportunities in our state parks is more crucial now than ever," said the program's coordinator Samantha Toback. "It is especially important considering the recent substantial increase in visitation to our state parks and the approaching centennial of Texas State Parks in 2023."

To be considered for an Ambassador role, those interested must submit an application online. Top candidates will be selected for an interview. The final group of chosen Ambassadors will then attend Leadership Training before beginning their six-month Ambassadorship. The term will begin on April 1 and finish on Oct. 1.

Leadership Training for the new cohort of Central and West Texas Ambassadors will take place in March 2022. The trainees will learn outdoor education programming like Project Wild, be provided with tips on how to succeed in their new role, and will also participate in outdoor activities like kayaking, backpacking, mountain biking and more.

"Going into the Ambassador program, I had no idea how much it would change my outlook on life or that I would end up where I am today as a result," said Steven Simmons, former Ambassador and current Park Operations Trainee at Tyler State Park. "For young adults looking to gain rewarding and valuable experiences with TPWD, the Ambassador program provides vast amounts of networking, support, and allows you to make lifelong friendships that help you to grow personally and professionally."

Those interested in applying must be a high school graduate between the ages of 18-30, but the program will accept those who turned 30 in 2020 and 2021 due to the hiatus. Previous outdoor experience and a desire for a natural resources career is not required. However, the Texas State Parks Ambassador program has led 27 previous Ambassadors into career roles with TPWD.

To learn more about the Texas State Parks Ambassador Program, visit their website. To see a glimpse of what it's like as an Ambassador, visit the programs Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

