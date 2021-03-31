TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power line causes long delays on I-35

Expect residual delays this morning on I-35 after a downed power line backed up traffic.

All northbound proper lanes of I-35 at exit 238A and southbound proper lanes at Rundberg exit were shut down for several hours.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Drivers were experiencing delays of between one to two hours at the height of the incident. While things have been cleared up, drivers are advised that there will be residual delays and to consider using MoPac, SH 130 or try Lamar Boulevard as alternate routes.