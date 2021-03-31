Expand / Collapse search

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power line causes long delays on I-35

North Austin
All northbound proper lanes of I-35 at exit 238A and southbound proper lanes at Rundberg exit are shut down due to a power line down on March 31, 2021. The northbound I-35 service road is shut down at Park Plaza as well.

AUSTIN, Texas - Expect residual delays this morning on I-35 after a downed power line backed up traffic

All northbound proper lanes of I-35 at exit 238A and southbound proper lanes at Rundberg exit were shut down for several hours.

Drivers were experiencing delays of between one to two hours at the height of the incident. While things have been cleared up, drivers are advised that there will be residual delays and to consider using MoPac, SH 130 or try Lamar Boulevard as alternate routes.