18-wheeler hits bridge in Georgetown: police

The Brief 18-wheeler hits bridge in Georgetown Bridge is just north of TX 195 northbound on I-35 Northbound lanes are being diverted to one lane



An 18-wheeler hit a bridge on I-35 in Georgetown Thursday evening.

What we know:

Georgetown police say the bridge is just north of TX 195 northbound on I-35.

All northbound lanes are being diverted to one lane due to possible damage to the bridge.

What you can do:

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.

What's next:

TxDOT is currently assessing the damage. It is currently unknown how long the road will be impacted.