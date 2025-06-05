Expand / Collapse search

18-wheeler hits bridge in Georgetown: police

Published  June 5, 2025 7:17pm CDT
Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - An 18-wheeler hit a bridge on I-35 in Georgetown Thursday evening.

What we know:

Georgetown police say the bridge is just north of TX 195 northbound on I-35.

All northbound lanes are being diverted to one lane due to possible damage to the bridge. 

What you can do:

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.

What's next:

TxDOT is currently assessing the damage. It is currently unknown how long the road will be impacted.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Georgetown Police Department

