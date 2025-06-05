18-wheeler hits bridge in Georgetown: police
GEORGETOWN, Texas - An 18-wheeler hit a bridge on I-35 in Georgetown Thursday evening.
What we know:
Georgetown police say the bridge is just north of TX 195 northbound on I-35.
All northbound lanes are being diverted to one lane due to possible damage to the bridge.
What you can do:
Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.
What's next:
TxDOT is currently assessing the damage. It is currently unknown how long the road will be impacted.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Georgetown Police Department