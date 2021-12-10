Two killed in fatal collision on I-35 service road

The Austin Police Department (APD), Austin Fire Department, and ATCEMS are responding to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians on the service road for I-35 in South Austin.

At least two people were killed in this incident.

According to ATCEMS, the collision happened in the 4900 block of the northbound service road for I-35 around 9:30 a.m. this morning. The collision happened near the intersection of Teri Road.

Two pedestrians were struck and killed, according to ATCEMS. The driver of the vehicle was pinned and needed to be extracted by first responders. The driver was brought to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

The driver was declared a trauma alert before being taken to a local hospital.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Porsche was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and struck two crew members who were working on the side of the road installing road signs. Both of the crew members were males in their thirties.

Other crew members were also present but reportedly not injured.

It appears that speed was a factor in the crash, according to police. Intoxication could have also played a role, but police say it is still too early to tell.

Detectives may be obtaining a search warrant for the driver's blood-alcohol level.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

